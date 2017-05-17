Healthcare Supply Chain Leader GHX Receives Investment from Temasek
17.5.2017 15:30 | Business Wire
Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX), a provider of connected, intelligent healthcare supply chains, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with Temasek, an investment company headquartered in Singapore, for a significant equity investment in the company. As part of the agreement, Thoma Bravo, a leading private equity firm that acquired GHX in 2014, will retain a minority position. Financial details were not disclosed. The current GHX senior management team will continue to lead the company.
“GHX maintains a strong position in North America and Europe with solutions that span the breadth of the healthcare supply chain. Our priority remains to deliver solutions that have a measurably positive impact on our customers’ business and the patients that they serve,” said Bruce Johnson, CEO and president of GHX. “The addition of Temasek to GHX’s ownership will help us continue to grow and deliver on our commitment to drive improved efficiency and results in healthcare.”
“Our successful partnership with GHX is a prime example of Thoma Bravo’s investment philosophy, and underscores the value we bring to companies within our portfolio,” said Seth Boro, managing partner of Thoma Bravo. “Our commitment to working collaboratively with existing management, strengthening operational processes, and generating strong returns for our companies and investors is a practice we look forward to continuing as a minority partner in GHX with Temasek.”
GHX, headquartered in Louisville, Colo., has employees in the United States, Canada and Europe, and is known for its electronic trading exchange, electronic payment solution and supply chain solutions. The company is unique among supply chain providers as it creates and connects the healthcare industry’s largest collaborative community of trading partners, including providers, suppliers, distributors and group purchasing organizations (GPOs), enabling them to improve their business processes based on more timely and accurate data and greater automation.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP are advising Temasek. Thoma Bravo’s financial advisor on the transaction is Goldman Sachs & Co, while Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as its legal advisor. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Jefferies Finance LLC, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Golub Capital LLC and Ares Management are providing committed financing for the transaction.
About GHX
Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX) drives costs out of healthcare with cloud-based supply chain management technology and services in order to help enable better patient care and savings by maximizing automation, efficiency and accuracy of business processes. GHX offers healthcare providers and suppliers an open and neutral electronic trading exchange that delivers procurement and accounts payable automation, contract and inventory management, vendor credentialing and management, business intelligence, payment management, and other supply chain-related tools and services. For more information, visit www.ghx.com and The Healthcare Hub.
About Thoma Bravo, LLC
Thoma Bravo is a leading private equity firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors. With a series of funds representing more than $17 billion in capital commitments, Thoma Bravo partners with a company’s management team to implement operating best practices, invest in growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings, with the goal of increasing the value of the business. Representative past and present portfolio companies include industry leaders such as Blue Coat Systems, Deltek, Digital Insight, Global Healthcare Exchange, Hyland Software, PowerPlan, Qlik, Riverbed, SailPoint, SolarWinds, SonicWall, Sparta Systems and TravelClick. The firm has offices in San Francisco and Chicago. For more information, visit www.thomabravo.com.
About Temasek
Incorporated in 1974, Temasek is an investment company based in Singapore. Supported by 10 offices globally, including New York and San Francisco in the U.S., London in Europe, Beijing in China, and Mumbai in India, Temasek owns a S$242 billion (US$180b) portfolio as of 31 March 2016, mainly in Singapore and Asia. Temasek’s portfolio covers a broad spectrum of industries: telecommunications, media & technology; financial services; transportation & industrials; consumer & real estate; and life sciences & agriculture; as well as energy & resources. Its investment activities are guided by four investment themes and the long-term trends they represent: Transforming Economies, Growing Middle Income Populations, Deepening Comparative Advantages and Emerging Champions. Temasek’s current and prior investments in the U.S. include Airbnb, Ancestry.com, Dell Technologies, Intapp, Internet Brands, Jasper, Univar, Verily Life Sciences and Virtu Financial. For more information, visit www.temasek.com.sg.
Contact information
For GHX:
Tier One Partners
Kathy Wilson, 781-652-0499
kwilson@tieronepr.com
or
For Thoma Bravo:
Hiltzik Strategies
Matthew Gorton, 212-776-1161
mgorton@hstrategies.com
