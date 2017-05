UM: Finlands ordförandeskap i Arktiska rådet öppnas i riksdagen

MFA: Opening of Finland’s Arctic Council Chairmanship in Parliament 17.5.2017 13:58

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 89/201717 May 2017 Opening of Finland’s Arctic Council Chairmanship in Parliament Finland’s Chairmanship of the Arctic Council will be opened in the Annexe of the Parliament Building on Thursday 18 May 2017 at 8.00–12.00. The Chairmanship will present the themes of Finland’s two-year term and there will be discussion on Finland’s Arctic cooperation. Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will open the event. Keynote addresses will be given by Member of Parliament Katri Kulmuni, Permanent Secretary Hannele Pokka and Senior Arctic Official Julie Gourley from the United States. The following persons will participate in the panel discussion: Tiina Sanila-Aikio, Chair of the Saami Parliament, Tero Vauraste, Chair of the Arctic Economic Council, Liisa Rohweder, Secretary General of WWF Finland, and Juhani Damski, Director General of the Finnish Meteorological Institute. The discussion will be moderated by Teija Tiili