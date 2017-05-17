New Research Finds Header Bidding and Brand Spend Fueled Mobile Monetization Growth for Third Quarter in a Row

17.5.2017 16:00 | Business Wire

PubMatic, the automation solutions company for an open digital media industry, today announced the findings of its Q1 2017 Quarterly Mobile Index (QMI) report, which found that increased global adoption of header bidding and private marketplaces (PMPs) drove significant monetization opportunities for mobile publishers. The report also provides insights for publishers and media buyers around mobile video and app inventory.

PubMatic’s most recent QMI analysis for Q1 2017 found that mobile monetized impression volume from header bidding rose 12X year-over-year, faster than the growth rate for desktop header bidding impressions, and that nearly 25 percent of total monetized header bidding impressions originated from a mobile device, up from 7 percent a year prior. Further, mobile header bidding eCPMs increased 55 percent year-over-year. As technology providers like PubMatic continue to innovate around header bidding, with in-app, server-side and video solutions being introduced to the market, publishers and buyers alike will reap substantial benefits.

“We are at an interesting crossroads where consumers are increasingly engaging with content via mobile devices and marketers are dedicating growing portions of their ad budgets to programmatic channels,” said Rajeev Goel, co-founder and CEO at PubMatic. “The new wave of brand buyers is demanding quality inventory and brand safety, as evidenced by the rise in programmatic direct. Buyers and sellers of digital media need to be sure to work with partners, like PubMatic, who are committed to transparency and maintain the highest quality standards in order to take full advantage of the inherent opportunities in mobile.”

Findings from the Q1 2017 report show that mobile PMPs are experiencing a long-term upswing in popularity, with impression volume growing more than 68 percent year-over-year. As demand for high-quality inventory via guaranteed channels such as PMPs rises, market economics continued to drive eCPMs up 58 percent year-over-year globally in Q1 2017, providing a premium of nearly three times the mobile average.

More Q1 2017 Quarterly Mobile index Highlights:

Video eCPMs on mobile devices grew 7% quarter-over-quarter, proving resilient to post-holiday season drops.

The impression volume difference between mobile web and mobile app virtually disappeared in Q1 2017, though mobile app continues to yield eCPMs 15% higher than mobile web.

Android’s share of monetized mobile impression volume grew to 71% globally, with EMEA and APAC regions driving the majority of gains.

In EMEA, mobile publishers saw significant growth with monetized mobile impression volume up 15% year-over-year while eCPMs rose 69% during the same period.

To view the full Q1 2017 Quarterly Mobile Index (QMI), visit PubMatic’s website by clicking here.

QMI Methodology

By analyzing the billions of digital impressions that flow through the PubMatic platform each day, PubMatic can observe real-time developments in the mobile space that allude to broader digital industry trends. The company can then compare this information to other published data to further understand changes in the mobile landscape. PubMatic is committed to providing best-in-class mobile tools and services, and believes that information sharing is crucial in aligning the digital industry towards best practices and, ultimately, growth in mobile advertising.

About PubMatic

PubMatic is the automation solutions company for an open digital media industry. Featuring the leading omni-channel revenue automation platform for publishers and enterprise-grade programmatic tools for media buyers, PubMatic’s publisher-first approach enables advertisers to access premium inventory at scale. Processing nearly one trillion ad impressions per month, PubMatic has created a global infrastructure to activate meaningful connections between consumers, content and brands. Since 2006, PubMatic’s focus on data and technology innovation has fueled the growth of the programmatic industry as a whole. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 11 offices and six data centers worldwide.

PubMatic is a registered trademark of PubMatic, Inc. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

This press release and the QMI may contain inaccuracies, and the QMI is based on operational data that has not been audited or reviewed by a third party. They may contain forward-looking statements about future results and other events that have not yet occurred. Actual results may differ materially from PubMatic’s expressed expectations due to future risks and uncertainties. PubMatic does not intend to update the information contained in this press release or the QMI if any information or statement contained herein or therein is or later turns out to be inaccurate.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170517005069/en/

Contact information

Global Contact

PubMatic

Johanna Bauman, 646-453-7245

Sr. Director, Marketing Communications

johanna.bauman@pubmatic.com