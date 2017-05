Kari Jordan fortsätter som ordförande för Varmas förvaltningsråd

Varma is preparing for the coming of electric cars: 250 chargeable parking spots under construction in Salmisaari parking facility 25.4.2017 11:28

Starting in the summer of 2017, it will be possible to charge electric or hybrid cars at some 250 parking spots at the parking facility of Varma’s head office in Salmisaari, Helsinki. Varma and Parkkisähkö Ltd. are currently in the process of installing the charging system, which ranks among the largest in the world.