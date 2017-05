Kari Jordan continues as Chairman of Varma’s Supervisory Board

18.5.2017 09:09 | Varma

Varma’s Supervisory Board held its constitutive meeting on 17th May. Kari Jordan, the CEO of Metsä Group, continues as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and Satu Wrede, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Metroauto Group Oy, is the Deputy Chair. Saana Siekkinen, Director of the Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions (SAK) was elected as the new Deputy Chair of the Supervisory Board.

At the same meeting, Eija Hietanen, Administrative Director of the Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions (SAK), was elected as the Deputy Chair of Varma’s Election Committee. Chairman of the Supervisory Board Kari Jordan acts as the Chairman of the Election Committee. The other members of the Election Committee are: Jari Paasikivi (CEO of Oras Invest Oy; Chairman of Varma’s Board of Directors), Antti Palola (President, Finnish Confederation of Salaried Employees [STTK]; Deputy Chairman of Varma’s Board of Directors), Pekka Piispanen (Director, Akava ry; member of Varma’s Board of Directors) and Kai Telanne (President & CEO, Alma Media Oyj; Deputy Chairman of Varma’s Board of Directors).

Varma’s Supervisory Board as of 17 May 2017

Chairman: Kari Jordan, President & CEO, Metsä Group

Deputy Chair: Saana Siekkinen, Director, Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions (SAK)

Deputy Chair: Satu Wrede, Chair of the Board of Directors, Metroauto Group Oy

Members:

Juri Aaltonen, Chairman, Federation of Special Service and Clerical Employees (ERTO)

Petri Castrén, CFO, Kemira Oyj

Erkki Etola, Chairman of the Board, Etola Oy and Etra Oy; and Managing Director, Tiiviste-Group Oy

Stig Gustavson

Olavi Huhtala, EVP & Head of SSAB Europe

Juha Häkkinen, Executive Manager of MMA, the Union of Sales and Marketing Professionals

Erkki Järvinen, President and CEO, Tikkurila Group

Jukka Jäämaa, Country Manager, ISS Palvelut Oy

Niina Koivuniemi, Organisation Director, Service Union United PAM

Ville Kopra, CEO, Versowood Oy

Tapio Korpeinen, CFO, UPM-Kymmene Corporation; and Executive Vice President, UPM Energy

Timo Koskinen, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, VR Group Ltd.

Päivi Kärkkäinen, General Director, Finnish National Opera and Ballet

Jari Latvanen, President and CEO, HKScan Corporation

Päivi Leiwo, Chair of the Board of Directors, Oilon Group Oy

Olli Luukkainen, President, Trade Union of Education in Finland (OAJ)

Ilkka Nokelainen, HR project employee, Stora Enso Oyj

Lauri Peltola, Senior Vice President, Kesko Corporation

Risto Penttinen, SVP, Strategy, People and Performance, Fortum Oyj

Jari Suominen, Executive Vice President, Division Wood Products, Stora Enso Oyj

Leena Vainiomäki, Head of Business Banking, Finland, Danske Bank Plc

Jorma Vehviläinen, Executive Vice President, SOK Corporation

Christoph Vitzthum, President & CEO, Fazer Group

Anssi Vuorio, Head of ICT and Communication Sector, Trade Union Pro

Göran Åberg, Managing Director, Oy Schenker East Ab

Additional information:

Hanna Leskelä, Communications Manager