Cryolys® Evolution: Embedded Cooling Module Designed for the Precellys® Evolution Homogenizer

On the occasion of Biotechnica, the international trade show for biotechnology and life sciences (Hannover, Germany, from May 16 to 18, 2017), BERTIN, subsidiary of CNIM Group, presents its latest generation of patented cooling module for Precellys® Evolution homogenizers: the Cryolys® Evolution. It enables to keep the temperature of the samples between 0°C and 10°C during homogenization preventing them from heat degradation.

This new version of Cryolys® is installed on the top of Bertin’s Precellys® Evolution homogenizer without any air pipe or power cable – it is powered directly through the Precellys® unit. End-users may control both devices from a single interface, enabling them to benefit from greater performances in a smaller size.

Cryolys® Evolution allows preventing the degradation of thermo-sensitive molecules such as RNA, siRNA, metabolites, enzymes or proteins. These molecules are subject to more and more investigations, especially in the fields of Cancer Research and Pharmacology. Cryolys® Evolution’s patented technology allows to maintain a low temperature (0°C- 10°C) before, during and after the grinding process with Precellys® Evolution.

The Cryolys® technology is based on using air as a cooling media to cool down the tubes surrounding under the Precellys’® lid. The new Cryolys® Evolution is free standing and uses only dry ice and ambient air without frost generation, which is a major innovation. Moreover, Precellys® Evolution now completely drives the cooling unit through its software-integrated programming functions. Thereby, the accuracy and the efficiency of the system have been drastically improved, in order to offer the best thermo-sensitive molecules' protection from heat degradation during homogenization.

“Our Precellys® homogenizer has been a huge success for over 10 years to many lab handling biological samples” comments Bruno Vallayer, PhD, Vice President Marketing & Sales Bertin Technologies. “But those who wished to use it in combination with our previous cooling option had to ensure they could have access to compressed-air network – which was not always the case. This new version of Cryolys® will enable them to get rid of this constraint. It will also be quite handy for facilities dealing with limited space or safety constraints such as Bio Safety Laboratories”.

