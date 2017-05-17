Xago Africa and Alevo Analytics Partner with US Trade and Development Agency to Provide Technical Assistance for Energy Storage in Kenya

17.5.2017 20:28 | Business Wire

USTDA is partnering with Kenyan renewable energy developer Xago Africa and US battery storage manufacturer Alevo USA, Inc and analytics service provider Alevo Analytics to support the development of a utility scale solar photovoltaic power plant with integrated battery storage in Siaya County, Kenya. The project will utilize battery storage technology from Alevo and will be among the first utility-scale battery storage installations in Africa.

U.S. Ambassador to Kenya, Robert F. Godec, signs the grants on behalf of USTDA, along with Xago Africa Managing Director, Paul W. Webb. (Photo: Business Wire)

A $1.4 million technical study supported by the partnership will also provide detailed analytics for the Kenyan power system and serve as a roadmap to help advance the energy storage market in Kenya. Implementation of energy storage technologies can increase the efficiency and stability of the national grid, allow for increased integration of renewable energy generation sources, and reduce reliance on expensive fossil fuel generation in Kenya.

"Our primary focus is on solar energy which has the potential to eliminate the power shortages that hold back socio-economic development across the continent,” said Paul W Webb, Xago Africa’s Managing Director. “Furthermore, energy storage will transform electricity transmission networks and rapidly accelerate the take‐up of renewables, and we are proud to be partnering Alevo which leads the field in battery technology and network analytics. This USTDA funded project builds on our valuable relationship with Power Africa and will lay the foundations for the Kenyan electricity system to become the most advanced in Africa."

“Solar plus energy storage will enable Kenya to increase the adoption of renewable energy as the storage will provide grid stability, help to manage solar intermittency, and provide dispatchability of clean reliable and sustainable power to the Kenyan people,” confirmed Dr Randell M Johnson, PE, Chief Analytics Officer, Alevo Analytics.

Julian Oteng, Xago Africa’s Director of Operations, said “We are also looking at expanding into other territories. Energy storage is coming and we aim to lead the way in North and Sub‐Saharan Africa with Alevo Battery Technology. This is the start of a long-term relationship which will help to bring clean power to the 600 million Africans who do not have access to electricity.”

“USTDA is pleased to facilitate new business partnerships between US and Kenyan companies that can spur long-term, sustainable economic growth,” said Sub-Saharan Africa Regional Director Lida Fitts. “The adoption of innovative and cost-effective US technology can help Kenya to meet its energy development goals.”

Xago Africa is currently developing a 40 MW solar power plant at a cost of around $75 million near Lake Victoria which will alleviate the chronic power shortages in Western Kenya. And together with construction partner, Solarcentury East Africa, Xago Africa will provide solar power systems to three schools in the area in addition to its ongoing support for the Mama Sarah Obama Foundation’s school building programme.

About Xago Africa

Xago Africa was established in 2014 to deliver vital public infrastructure projects financed by private sector funding with the aim of fostering economic growth and sustainable industrial development in Africa. Headquartered in Kenya, Xago Africa combines environmental engineering and project development capabilities with an extensive investor network to accelerate socio‐economic development for the people of Africa.

About Alevo

Alevo®, a leading provider of energy storage is redefining energy as a developer, manufacturer and provider of grid‐scale energy storage solutions featuring GridBank® & Alevo Analytics. GridBank lithium‐ion batteries feature a proprietary inorganic electrolyte (Alevolyte™), which is non-flammable and offers extreme long life and stability. Alevo’s vertically engineered turnkey energy storage solution can be placed anywhere on the electricity supply chain, to reduce energy waste, lower greenhouse gases and other emissions, create efficiencies and lower costs. Founded in 2009, Alevo is headquartered in Switzerland with GridBank manufacturing in the US.

About Alevo Analytics

Alevo Analytics provides advanced energy storage and network analytics, simulation capabilities, business intelligence and advisory services with a primary focus on the power and energy sectors. Alevo Analytics offers Consulting Services, Analytics IQ databases and its GridMaestro™ product suite of real time software solutions for remote operation and control of energy storage with SCADA, SSE Stacked Services Emulator, Data Collector and Master Controller.

About USTDA

The US Trade and Development Agency helps companies create US jobs through the export of US goods and services for priority development projects in emerging economies. USTDA links US businesses to export opportunities by funding project preparation and partnership building activities that develop sustainable infrastructure and foster economic growth in partner countries.

