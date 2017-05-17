Xago Africa and Alevo Analytics Partner with US Trade and Development Agency to Provide Technical Assistance for Energy Storage in Kenya
17.5.2017 20:28 | Business Wire
USTDA is partnering with Kenyan renewable energy developer Xago Africa and US battery storage manufacturer Alevo USA, Inc and analytics service provider Alevo Analytics to support the development of a utility scale solar photovoltaic power plant with integrated battery storage in Siaya County, Kenya. The project will utilize battery storage technology from Alevo and will be among the first utility-scale battery storage installations in Africa.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170517006083/en/
U.S. Ambassador to Kenya, Robert F. Godec, signs the grants on behalf of USTDA, along with Xago Africa Managing Director, Paul W. Webb. (Photo: Business Wire)
A $1.4 million technical study supported by the partnership will also provide detailed analytics for the Kenyan power system and serve as a roadmap to help advance the energy storage market in Kenya. Implementation of energy storage technologies can increase the efficiency and stability of the national grid, allow for increased integration of renewable energy generation sources, and reduce reliance on expensive fossil fuel generation in Kenya.
"Our primary focus is on solar energy which has the potential to eliminate the power shortages that hold back socio-economic development across the continent,” said Paul W Webb, Xago Africa’s Managing Director. “Furthermore, energy storage will transform electricity transmission networks and rapidly accelerate the take‐up of renewables, and we are proud to be partnering Alevo which leads the field in battery technology and network analytics. This USTDA funded project builds on our valuable relationship with Power Africa and will lay the foundations for the Kenyan electricity system to become the most advanced in Africa."
“Solar plus energy storage will enable Kenya to increase the adoption of renewable energy as the storage will provide grid stability, help to manage solar intermittency, and provide dispatchability of clean reliable and sustainable power to the Kenyan people,” confirmed Dr Randell M Johnson, PE, Chief Analytics Officer, Alevo Analytics.
Julian Oteng, Xago Africa’s Director of Operations, said “We are also looking at expanding into other territories. Energy storage is coming and we aim to lead the way in North and Sub‐Saharan Africa with Alevo Battery Technology. This is the start of a long-term relationship which will help to bring clean power to the 600 million Africans who do not have access to electricity.”
“USTDA is pleased to facilitate new business partnerships between US and Kenyan companies that can spur long-term, sustainable economic growth,” said Sub-Saharan Africa Regional Director Lida Fitts. “The adoption of innovative and cost-effective US technology can help Kenya to meet its energy development goals.”
Xago Africa is currently developing a 40 MW solar power plant at a cost of around $75 million near Lake Victoria which will alleviate the chronic power shortages in Western Kenya. And together with construction partner, Solarcentury East Africa, Xago Africa will provide solar power systems to three schools in the area in addition to its ongoing support for the Mama Sarah Obama Foundation’s school building programme.
About Xago Africa
Xago Africa was established in 2014 to deliver vital public infrastructure projects financed by private sector funding with the aim of fostering economic growth and sustainable industrial development in Africa. Headquartered in Kenya, Xago Africa combines environmental engineering and project development capabilities with an extensive investor network to accelerate socio‐economic development for the people of Africa.
About Alevo
Alevo®, a leading provider of energy storage is redefining energy as a developer, manufacturer and provider of grid‐scale energy storage solutions featuring GridBank® & Alevo Analytics. GridBank lithium‐ion batteries feature a proprietary inorganic electrolyte (Alevolyte™), which is non-flammable and offers extreme long life and stability. Alevo’s vertically engineered turnkey energy storage solution can be placed anywhere on the electricity supply chain, to reduce energy waste, lower greenhouse gases and other emissions, create efficiencies and lower costs. Founded in 2009, Alevo is headquartered in Switzerland with GridBank manufacturing in the US.
About Alevo Analytics
Alevo Analytics provides advanced energy storage and network analytics, simulation capabilities, business intelligence and advisory services with a primary focus on the power and energy sectors. Alevo Analytics offers Consulting Services, Analytics IQ databases and its GridMaestro™ product suite of real time software solutions for remote operation and control of energy storage with SCADA, SSE Stacked Services Emulator, Data Collector and Master Controller.
About USTDA
The US Trade and Development Agency helps companies create US jobs through the export of US goods and services for priority development projects in emerging economies. USTDA links US businesses to export opportunities by funding project preparation and partnership building activities that develop sustainable infrastructure and foster economic growth in partner countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170517006083/en/
Contact information
Media:
AxiCom PR for Alevo
James Kennedy
James.kennedy@axicom.com
+44 20 7559 5624
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
O3b Networks Works with Project Loon Team to Reconnect People Recovering from Floods in Peru17.5.2017 23:10
O3b Networks, a wholly owned subsidiary of SES, today announced that it has worked with X, Alphabet’s self-described “moonshot factory,” to provide high throughput, low latency broadband internet and 4G/LTE mobile service via Project Loon in Peru. Recently, the El Niño weather phenomenon has deluged parts of Peru with nearly 10 times the typical rainfall, causing widespread flooding and mudslides which have caused heavy damage to telecommunications infrastructure. Many Peruvians have been displaced, and the Peruvian government wanted to restore communications capabilities as quickly as possible. Project Loon, with its balloon-based internet network, was in an ideal position to provide much needed infrastructure support. Loon balloons float in the stratosphere at an altitude of 20km, and can extend connectivity to where it is needed regardless of any situatio
Intuit Launches Free Practice Management Features in QuickBooks Online Accountant17.5.2017 23:00
Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq:INTU) announced today the availability of free Practice Management features in QuickBooks Online Accountant, significantly reducing the number of tools accounting professionals need to manage their practice. Accountants in Australia, Canada, France, the United Kingdom and United States can now access the features directly in QuickBooks Online Accountant. The new work dashboard is fully mobile-enabled and gives accountants the power to track their work in the same place where they get it done. The availability of this first set of practice management features is the first step toward providing an end-to-end practice management solution designed with the accounting professional in mind. “The Practice Management features in QuickBooks Online Accountant allow accountants to seamlessly track and coordinate all the work associated with their clients and firm, in one place
Cryolys® Evolution: Embedded Cooling Module Designed for the Precellys® Evolution Homogenizer17.5.2017 19:45
On the occasion of Biotechnica, the international trade show for biotechnology and life sciences (Hannover, Germany, from May 16 to 18, 2017), BERTIN, subsidiary of CNIM Group, presents its latest generation of patented cooling module for Precellys® Evolution homogenizers: the Cryolys® Evolution. It enables to keep the temperature of the samples between 0°C and 10°C during homogenization preventing them from heat degradation. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170517005929/en/ This new version of Cryolys® is installed on the top of Bertin’s Precellys® Evolution homogenizer without any air pipe or power cable – it is powered directly through the Precellys® unit. End-users may control both devices from a single interface, enabling them to benefit from greater performances in a smaller size.
New Research Finds Header Bidding and Brand Spend Fueled Mobile Monetization Growth for Third Quarter in a Row17.5.2017 16:00
PubMatic, the automation solutions company for an open digital media industry, today announced the findings of its Q1 2017 Quarterly Mobile Index (QMI) report, which found that increased global adoption of header bidding and private marketplaces (PMPs) drove significant monetization opportunities for mobile publishers. The report also provides insights for publishers and media buyers around mobile video and app inventory. PubMatic’s most recent QMI analysis for Q1 2017 found that mobile monetized impression volume from header bidding rose 12X year-over-year, faster than the growth rate for desktop header bidding impressions, and that nearly 25 percent of total monetized header bidding impressions originated from a mobile device, up from 7 percent a year prior. Further, mobile header bidding eCPMs increased 55 percent year-over-year. As technology providers like PubMatic continue to inn
Healthcare Supply Chain Leader GHX Receives Investment from Temasek17.5.2017 15:30
Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX), a provider of connected, intelligent healthcare supply chains, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with Temasek, an investment company headquartered in Singapore, for a significant equity investment in the company. As part of the agreement, Thoma Bravo, a leading private equity firm that acquired GHX in 2014, will retain a minority position. Financial details were not disclosed. The current GHX senior management team will continue to lead the company. “GHX maintains a strong position in North America and Europe with solutions that span the breadth of the healthcare supply chain. Our priority remains to deliver solutions that have a measurably positive impact on our customers’ business and the patients that they serve,” said Bruce Johnson, CEO and president of GHX. “The addition of Temasek to GHX’s ownership will help us continue t
Liquidnet Further Enhances Trading Platform with Acquisition of OTAS Technologies17.5.2017 13:00
Liquidnet, the global institutional trading network, today announced its acquisition of OTAS Technologies–a market-leading analytics platform that delivers actionable market intelligence and context directly to institutional traders and portfolio managers. OTAS’s industry-leading analytics and market insight, combined with Liquidnet’s Virtual High Touch decision-support trading platform, will help enhance the buy-side trader’s decision making process and give the trader more control over achieving best execution. “The biggest challenges we hear from our buy-side Members today center on two things – finding the liquidity they need, and being able to sort through vast amounts of market information to access what’s relevant,” said Rob Laible, Liquidnet’s Global Head of Equity Strategy. “Our goal with this acquisition is to bring OTAS’s analytics into the Liquidnet platform and deliver mar
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme