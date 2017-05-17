Intuit Launches Free Practice Management Features in QuickBooks Online Accountant
17.5.2017 23:00 | Business Wire
Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq:INTU) announced today the availability of free Practice Management features in QuickBooks Online Accountant, significantly reducing the number of tools accounting professionals need to manage their practice. Accountants in Australia, Canada, France, the United Kingdom and United States can now access the features directly in QuickBooks Online Accountant. The new work dashboard is fully mobile-enabled and gives accountants the power to track their work in the same place where they get it done. The availability of this first set of practice management features is the first step toward providing an end-to-end practice management solution designed with the accounting professional in mind.
“The Practice Management features in QuickBooks Online Accountant allow accountants to seamlessly track and coordinate all the work associated with their clients and firm, in one place, to help ensure nothing falls through the cracks,” said Rich Preece, leader of Intuit’s Accountant Segment, Small Business Group. “Accountants can now get high-level visibility across their initiatives – all in the cloud – and collaborate with clients and staff members much more efficiently.”
To develop the first Practice Management feature set, Intuit watched accountants complete their work and designed the new dashboard to solve three key challenges:
- From tedious management to command center: accountant work is completely deadline-driven, and the number of deadlines is enormous. The existing process to track client information and work is cumbersome, disjointed and highly manual, leaving employees overwhelmed and firm owners feeling anxious that deadlines might be missed, resulting in potential fines and client losses. With Practice Management, it takes seconds to create new jobs or tasks and assign them. Accountants can then edit job cards straight from the dashboard.
- From disconnected to integrated solutions: accountants often use several separate spreadsheets to track employees’ granular tasks, keep management informed of progress and track client information. Often times, there is no or very little integration between the tools they use every day to complete their work. QuickBooks Online Accountant is directly connected to the applications accountants use to perform work, making it the source of truth for client data and work management.
- From broken to central client communication: accountant communication with clients happens outside the context of work, which introduces challenges as much gets lost in translation. In fact, Intuit estimates accounting professionals spend 65 percent of their time tracking down source documents from clients. Practice Management features allow them to send document requests and messages to clients from QuickBooks Online Accountant. Clients can view and respond directly from QuickBooks Online.
Practice Management is free, regardless of the firm size or number of clients. Click here to see Practice Management in action and for more information, visit bit.ly/practicemanage.
Practice Management User Quotes:
- “The limited integration between various tools used to make me worried I might miss a deadline. QuickBooks Online Accountant manages my workflow seamlessly in one spot, helping me manage employees’ tasks and track client information.” Leanne Davis, Owner Operator, Sort it Out – Office Assist , Albury, Australia.
- “The new Practice Management features have enabled Jetstream Administration to be focused on delivering results to our clients instead of juggling multiple platforms of task lists and document requests. In one place, we can see what needs to be done and get it done!” Jennifer Bauldic, President, Jetstream Administration, Inc., Toronto, Canada.
- “Intuit as a company is always proactively looking for ways in which accountants’ lives can be made easier, and Practice Management is a feature which ticks this box so well. Anything that helps me to run a better business is very welcomed! This new feature gives the ability for me to create and assign new jobs or tasks in seconds and edit them straight from the dashboard. Less chance of deadlines being missed. Great!” Fiona Fraser, Chartered Accountant and Founder of Fraser+ Accountants , Perth, Scotland
- “The new Practice Management in QuickBooks Online Accountant is saving me time before I even start using it! The first time I clicked on the ‘Work’ tab, it had already created payroll jobs based on my client list. Thanks for thinking of me, QuickBooks Online Accountant team!” Stacy Kildal, Founder, Kildal Services , White Lake, Michigan.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc. is committed to powering prosperity around the world for consumers, small businesses and the self-employed through its ecosystem of innovative financial management solutions.
Its flagship products and services include QuickBooks® and TurboTax®, which make it easier to manage small businesses and tax preparation and filing. QuickBooks Self-Employed provides freelancers and independent contractors with an easy and affordable way to manage their finances and save money at tax time, while Mint delivers financial tools and insights to help people make smart choices about their money.
Intuit's ProConnect brand portfolio includes ProConnect Tax Online, ProSeries® and Lacerte®, the company's leading tax preparation offerings for professional accountants.
Founded in 1983, Intuit serves 42 million customers in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil, with revenue of $4.7 billion in its fiscal year 2016. The company has approximately 7,900 employees with major offices in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, India, Australia and other locations. More information can be found at www.intuit.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170517005165/en/
Contact information
Intuit Inc.
Kim Amsbaugh, 650-944-6649
kim_amsbaugh@intuit.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
O3b Networks Works with Project Loon Team to Reconnect People Recovering from Floods in Peru17.5.2017 23:10
O3b Networks, a wholly owned subsidiary of SES, today announced that it has worked with X, Alphabet’s self-described “moonshot factory,” to provide high throughput, low latency broadband internet and 4G/LTE mobile service via Project Loon in Peru. Recently, the El Niño weather phenomenon has deluged parts of Peru with nearly 10 times the typical rainfall, causing widespread flooding and mudslides which have caused heavy damage to telecommunications infrastructure. Many Peruvians have been displaced, and the Peruvian government wanted to restore communications capabilities as quickly as possible. Project Loon, with its balloon-based internet network, was in an ideal position to provide much needed infrastructure support. Loon balloons float in the stratosphere at an altitude of 20km, and can extend connectivity to where it is needed regardless of any situatio
Xago Africa and Alevo Analytics Partner with US Trade and Development Agency to Provide Technical Assistance for Energy Storage in Kenya17.5.2017 20:28
USTDA is partnering with Kenyan renewable energy developer Xago Africa and US battery storage manufacturer Alevo USA, Inc and analytics service provider Alevo Analytics to support the development of a utility scale solar photovoltaic power plant with integrated battery storage in Siaya County, Kenya. The project will utilize battery storage technology from Alevo and will be among the first utility-scale battery storage installations in Africa. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170517006083/en/ U.S. Ambassador to Kenya, Robert F. Godec, signs the grants on behalf of USTDA, along with Xago Africa Managing Director, Paul W. Webb. (Photo: Business Wire) A $1.4 million technical study supported by the partnership will also provide detailed analytics for the Kenyan power system and serve as a
Cryolys® Evolution: Embedded Cooling Module Designed for the Precellys® Evolution Homogenizer17.5.2017 19:45
On the occasion of Biotechnica, the international trade show for biotechnology and life sciences (Hannover, Germany, from May 16 to 18, 2017), BERTIN, subsidiary of CNIM Group, presents its latest generation of patented cooling module for Precellys® Evolution homogenizers: the Cryolys® Evolution. It enables to keep the temperature of the samples between 0°C and 10°C during homogenization preventing them from heat degradation. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170517005929/en/ This new version of Cryolys® is installed on the top of Bertin’s Precellys® Evolution homogenizer without any air pipe or power cable – it is powered directly through the Precellys® unit. End-users may control both devices from a single interface, enabling them to benefit from greater performances in a smaller size.
New Research Finds Header Bidding and Brand Spend Fueled Mobile Monetization Growth for Third Quarter in a Row17.5.2017 16:00
PubMatic, the automation solutions company for an open digital media industry, today announced the findings of its Q1 2017 Quarterly Mobile Index (QMI) report, which found that increased global adoption of header bidding and private marketplaces (PMPs) drove significant monetization opportunities for mobile publishers. The report also provides insights for publishers and media buyers around mobile video and app inventory. PubMatic’s most recent QMI analysis for Q1 2017 found that mobile monetized impression volume from header bidding rose 12X year-over-year, faster than the growth rate for desktop header bidding impressions, and that nearly 25 percent of total monetized header bidding impressions originated from a mobile device, up from 7 percent a year prior. Further, mobile header bidding eCPMs increased 55 percent year-over-year. As technology providers like PubMatic continue to inn
Healthcare Supply Chain Leader GHX Receives Investment from Temasek17.5.2017 15:30
Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX), a provider of connected, intelligent healthcare supply chains, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with Temasek, an investment company headquartered in Singapore, for a significant equity investment in the company. As part of the agreement, Thoma Bravo, a leading private equity firm that acquired GHX in 2014, will retain a minority position. Financial details were not disclosed. The current GHX senior management team will continue to lead the company. “GHX maintains a strong position in North America and Europe with solutions that span the breadth of the healthcare supply chain. Our priority remains to deliver solutions that have a measurably positive impact on our customers’ business and the patients that they serve,” said Bruce Johnson, CEO and president of GHX. “The addition of Temasek to GHX’s ownership will help us continue t
Liquidnet Further Enhances Trading Platform with Acquisition of OTAS Technologies17.5.2017 13:00
Liquidnet, the global institutional trading network, today announced its acquisition of OTAS Technologies–a market-leading analytics platform that delivers actionable market intelligence and context directly to institutional traders and portfolio managers. OTAS’s industry-leading analytics and market insight, combined with Liquidnet’s Virtual High Touch decision-support trading platform, will help enhance the buy-side trader’s decision making process and give the trader more control over achieving best execution. “The biggest challenges we hear from our buy-side Members today center on two things – finding the liquidity they need, and being able to sort through vast amounts of market information to access what’s relevant,” said Rob Laible, Liquidnet’s Global Head of Equity Strategy. “Our goal with this acquisition is to bring OTAS’s analytics into the Liquidnet platform and deliver mar
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme