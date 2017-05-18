Ascend Exhibiting Vydyne® PA66 E&E, Industrial Applications at Chinaplas 2017

18.5.2017 08:00 | Business Wire

Ascend Performance Materials, the largest fully integrated producer of PA66 resin, will showcase its latest technology at Chinaplas 2017. Applications on display at the booth will include cable ties and fasteners; electrical and electronic components; and industrial, building and construction components made with various grades of Ascend’s Vydyne® PA66.

Vydyne PA66 is available in numerous grades and is designed to help customers meet strict specifications. Key applications on display include the following:

Terminal blocks: The new Vydyne ECO366H is an unreinforced PA66 grade that meets V0 rating down to 0.40 mm and exhibits best in class RTI of 150°C. The grade, offered in multiple colors, exhibits superior melt flow for intricate parts and delivers good stiffness/impact balance, chemical resistance, and superior thermal resistance.

Connectors: Electrical connectors made with Vydyne PA66 J series plastics are heat-stabilized and glass-filled resins that are electrically neutral and non-corrosive.

Cable ties: From heat-stabilized, impact modified, outdoor weatherable and UV resistant and even to flame-resistant, a number of Ascend's high-flow grades of Vydyne PA66 are designed to meet a variety of specifications and improve productivity.

“Vydyne PA66’s exceptional properties and ease of use continue to make it an ideal thermoplastic for E&E applications,” said Ed Nerlich, Ascend’s global E&E segment leader. “We are constantly working with our customers to deliver increased functionality from our material.”

Ascend is exhibiting at booth 11.2B41 at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou, China.

For more information on Ascend’s portfolio of PA66 solutions, please visit ascendmaterials.com/chinaplas.

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials is a global premium provider of high-quality plastics, fibers and chemicals. Ascend is one of the world’s largest integrated PA66 producers, with its own in-house manufacturing facilities, ensuring total security of supply. Ascend’s product range has earned it an unequalled reputation for quality, innovative techniques and an enlightened approach to business that expands the horizons of possibility. With eight global locations and more than 2,400 people working at our sites around the world, Ascend has the inspiration, the expertise, the people and the attitude toward innovation to consistently deliver the right solution for customers.

Together, we’re making a difference.

Together, we’re inspiring everyday.

More information about Ascend can be found at www.ascendmaterials.com.

About SK Capital

SK Capital is a private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the specialty materials, chemicals and healthcare sectors. The firm’s purpose is to build strong and growing businesses that create substantial long-term economic value. SK utilizes its industry, operating and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher performing organizations with improved strategic positioning, growth and profitability as well as lower operating risk. SK Capital’s portfolio companies generate revenues of approximately $8 billion annually and employ approximately 9,000 people. The firm currently manages more than $1.5 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit www.skcapitalpartners.com.

