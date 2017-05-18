Jukka Vakula Appointed as Managing Director of Salo IoT Park Ltd

18.5.2017 10:00 | Business Wire

M. Sc. (Tech.) Jukka Vakula (42) has been appointed as Managing Director of Salo IoT Park Ltd. Salo IoT Park Ltd is a real estate company founded by the City of Salo and local investors. Salo IoT Park Ltd owns product development and production facilities at Meriniitty industrial area in Salo. These premises, which earlier housed Nokia Mobile and Microsoft Mobile R&D teams, are being transformed to become an industrial internet competence center and are marketed under Salo IoT Campus brand. Mr Vakula moves to Salo IoT Park from Technopolis Plc where he serves as Director, Helsinki Metropolitan Area Operations.

- Jukka Vakula has exactly the extensive business know-how that Salo IoT Park needs. In addition to expertise in real estate business, he also has knowledge of how the workplace services should be organized and how to create and maintain a lively working community, says Petri Olkinuora, Chairman of Salo IoT Park Board.

- I see Salo IoT Campus as a brilliant platform for building something new and as an opportunity to combine Salo's world-class expertise and international IoT players. Salo IoT Campus will be an active and top-notch meeting place for both. Salo IoT Campus will become an international level expertise center that will meet the most challenging demands of customers, says Vakula, who will start in early August 2017.

- I'm looking forward to developing the Salo IoT Campus right from the start. I will bring with my experience in both service and real estate business, Vakula continues.

Salo IoT Campus has a modern and versatile office, research, training and production space under one roof of 90,000 m2. In addition to providing suitable premises, the campus also focuses on services and in particular support for business development. To this end, an industrial ecosystem of industrial internet and knowledge-based companies, educational establishments and researchers will be set up in the area. The aim is to build Salo IoT Campus as well-known and widely used “shopping center” for industrial internet knowledge.

