Brüel & Kjær Vibro Expands Product Portfolio

Brüel & Kjær Vibro today announces that it has completed the acquisition of US-based vibration technology platform Setpoint.

Setpoint is a leading provider of vibration and condition monitoring equipment, primarily to the oil and gas and power generation sectors, as well as to other industries. Its technology enables customers to improve machinery availability and reliability by delivering accurate mechanical condition information, helping to enhance their productivity and improve their return on investment.

Roderik Wiedemeier, President of Brüel & Kjær Vibro, said: “Setpoint is a high-quality strategic addition to Brüel & Kjær Vibro. In the oil and gas sector, Setpoint’s technology fulfills a critical role in operating and optimizing rotating and reciprocating assets. These most technologically advanced solutions allow clients to proactively plan and manage maintenance requirements such as shutdowns and overhauls.”

The Setpoint product line consists of a machinery protection system (MPS) and a condition monitoring system (CMS). While the Setpoint MPS fulfills most industry standard specifications for protecting rotating and reciprocating machinery against catastrophic failure the Setpoint CMS utilizes the powerful capabilities of OSIsoft’s® PI database functionality. “This opens an entirely new paradigm as to how condition monitoring is being exercised. Customers will benefit from the flexibility and user-friendliness of this powerful CMS” says Amitabh Khosla, Regional Sales Director Americas.

“Not only do the products meet today’s market requirements, the acquisition gives us access to advanced technology which will also allow us to further develop products and will enable us to meet the requirements of the future” says Dr. Raimund Trockel, VP Technology at Brüel & Kjær Vibro.

“This is a strategic move for Setpoint,” says Randy Chitwood, VP at Setpoint. “There are many advantages to becoming part of this global group. Brüel & Kjær Vibro has a strong interest in developing and investing in Setpoint’s technology, and its highly talented workforce. We will have the opportunity to accelerate Setpoint’s growth and expansion into key international markets.”

About Brüel & Kjær Vibro

Brüel & Kjær Vibro is a supplier of vibration and condition monitoring solutions to the power generation and the oil & gas industry besides other process industries. Its history reaches back into the 1960’s and consists today of former Schenck of Darmstadt/Germany and Brüel & Kjær of Nærum/Denmark. Today, Brüel & Kjær Vibro has operations in Germany, Denmark, the USA and China and has a global sales and service reach.

