Merz Celebrates a Monumental Milestone: One Million Treatments Worldwide with Ultherapy®

Merz Aesthetics, a division of Merz Pharma Group, announced today that Ultherapy ® is celebrating the milestone achievement of conducting one million treatments globally. Since its global launch in 2008 and U.S. launch in 2009, the non-invasive ultrasound device has become a game-changer in physician offices worldwide for lifting and tightening skin with its cutting-edge technology. The revolutionary treatment is currently the first and only treatment FDA-cleared to non-invasively lift the eyebrow, neck, and chin, and to improve lines and wrinkles on the décolletage via micro-focused ultrasound. Ultherapy ® also conforms to the European level of quality and safety for medical devices.

“It is no surprise that Ultherapy® has reached one million treatments worldwide - it is a favorite treatment that I recommend to patients requesting skin lifting and tightening,” stated Dr. Doris Day, board certified dermatologist and founder of Day Dermatology and Aesthetics. “The technology not only naturally stimulates collagen growth and provides visible results, but also little to no downtime post treatment.”

Making the treatment even more popular amongst physicians, Ultherapy® is the only cosmetic procedure to use ultrasound imaging, which allows physicians to see the layers of tissue targeted during the treatment to ensure the energy is deposited where it will be most beneficial. This unique technology is supported by more than 50 clinical studies, more than 60 published, peer-reviewed papers, and over 100 patents.

“We’re extremely proud to be celebrating this milestone of treating one million patients with Ultherapy® on a global scale,” said Philip Burchard, Chief Executive Officer, Merz Pharma. “Ultherapy® continues to lead in the category due to its breakthrough, award-winning innovation, our dedicated physicians, and consistent patient satisfaction. We look forward to celebrating the next million treatments.”

