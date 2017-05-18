TDK Completes Acquisition of InvenSense
18.5.2017 17:30 | Business Wire
TDK Corporation (President and CEO: Shigenao Ishiguro, “TDK”) and InvenSense, Inc. (President and CEO: Behrooz Abdi, “InvenSense”) announce that TDK has completed the all-cash acquisition of InvenSense.
The acquisition price was $13.00 USD per InvenSense share, and the total acquisition price was approximately $1.3 billion USD.
TDK currently focuses on three market segments: automotive, industrial equipment & energy, and information & communications technology (ICT). As part of its strategy for growth in these key areas, TDK has identified sensors and actuators, energy units and next-generation electronic components as three product areas for strategic growth aimed at unlocking new business opportunities in the sphere of the Internet of Things (IoT). Sensors are viewed as an important IoT-enabling technology, and sensor products and the technology portfolio of TDK will expand dramatically as a result of its acquisition of InvenSense. TDK will be able to create innovative next-generation products and provide a new platform with sensor fusion that combines various sensor technologies and software, so that it will be able to target more business opportunities as a strong player capable of providing a broad range of sensor solutions.
TDK’s President and CEO, Mr. Shigenao Ishiguro, made the following statement:
“We are delighted to welcome InvenSense into the TDK Group. By merging TDK’s strengths in magnetic sensor technologies, the extensive portfolio of sensor products from TDK Group’s EPCOS, TDK-Micronas and Tronics with InvenSense’s leading sensor and software platforms, we will be able to bolster TDK’s sensor business, one of our strategic growth areas. We aim to become a global leader in the sensor business, which will be a key component of the future growth of TDK.”
As a result of the completed acquisition, InvenSense will become a wholly owned subsidiary of TDK, and Mr. Behrooz Abdi will continue to lead InvenSense as its CEO; additionally serving as General Manager of MEMS Sensors Business Group of Sensor Systems Business Company within the newly formed Sensor Systems Business Company of TDK.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements that address a variety of subjects including, for example, the expected benefits to be derived from completing the transaction between TDK and InvenSense. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements that reflect the current expectations, estimates, beliefs, assumptions, and projections of TDK’s senior management about future events with respect to TDK’s and InvenSense’s business and TDK’s industry in general. Statements that include words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “potential,” “continue,” “goals,” “targets” and variations of these words (or negatives of these words) or similar expressions of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. TDK and InvenSense assume no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.
About TDK Corporation
TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's portfolio includes passive components, such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, ferrites and inductors, high-frequency products, and piezo and protection components, as well as sensors and sensor systems and power supplies. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK's further main product groups include magnetic application products, energy devices, and flash memory application devices. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2017, TDK posted total sales of USD 10.5 billion and employed about 100,000 people worldwide.
About InvenSense
InvenSense, Inc. (NYSE: INVN) provides MEMS sensor platforms. InvenSense’s vision of Sensing Everything™ targets the consumer electronics and industrial areas with integrated Motion and Sound solutions. InvenSense’s solutions combine MEMS (micro electrical mechanical systems) sensors, such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, compasses, and microphones with proprietary algorithms and firmware that intelligently process, synthesize, and calibrate the output of sensors, maximizing performance and accuracy. InvenSense’s motion tracking, audio and location platforms, and services can be found in Mobile, Wearables, Smart Home, Industrial, Automotive, and IoT products. InvenSense is headquartered in San Jose, California and has offices worldwide. For more information, go to www.invensense.com and http://www.coursaretail.com.
©2017 InvenSense, Inc. All rights reserved. InvenSense logos are trademarks of InvenSense, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170518005676/en/
Contact information
For TDK Media Inquiries, Contact:
TDK Corporation
Kazushige Atsumi, +81-3-6852-7102
General Manager
pr@jp.tdk.com
For TDK Investor Inquiries, Contact:
TDK Corporation
Jun Hatsumi, +81-3-6852-7102
Senior Manager
ir@jp.tdk.com
For InvenSense Media Inquiries, Contact:
InvenSense, Inc.
David Almoslino, +1-408-501-2278
Senior Director
Corporate Marketing
pr@invensense.com
For InvenSense Investor Inquiries, Contact:
Darrow Associates
Dave Allen, +1-408-427-4463
dallen@darrowir.com
ir@invensense.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Merz Celebrates a Monumental Milestone: One Million Treatments Worldwide with Ultherapy®18.5.2017 16:22
Merz Aesthetics, a division of Merz Pharma Group, announced today that Ultherapy ® is celebrating the milestone achievement of conducting one million treatments globally. Since its global launch in 2008 and U.S. launch in 2009, the non-invasive ultrasound device has become a game-changer in physician offices worldwide for lifting and tightening skin with its cutting-edge technology. The revolutionary treatment is currently the first and only treatment FDA-cleared to non-invasively lift the eyebrow, neck, and chin, and to improve lines and wrinkles on the décolletage via micro-focused ultrasound. Ultherapy ® also conforms to the European level of quality and safety for medical devices. “It is no surprise that Ultherapy® has reached one million treatments worldwide - it is a favorite treatment that I recommend
Plarium Global Launches ‘Terminator Genisys: Future War’ on Mobile Devices18.5.2017 16:00
Plarium, a leading developer of mobile, social and web-based games with over 250 million users, announces the release of Terminator Genisys: Future War™ for iOS and Android mobile devices. The clan-based massively multiplayer online (MMO) strategy game pits man versus machine in a global battle for the fate of humanity. Plarium has expanded the Terminator Genisys narrative that follows the conclusion of the Skydance film, when the remnants of the Resistance are locked in a civil war over the few resources and weapons remaining. Players start the game on a war-torn battlefield littered with Resistance holdouts and hostile Skynet facilities, just as the machines arise once again to ignite a new chapter in the Future War. In a first for any Terminator game, players will have the option to be a Resistance or Skynet Commander as they battle rival player alliances for territory, domin
Watch BizWireTV as the WannaCry Ransomware Epidemic Meets its Match in Symantec and Announcing the Nominees for the BET Awards 201718.5.2017 15:08
On the latest BizWireTV, catch what’s jumping off The Launch Pad and see what brands are using Star Power. Also see what’s happening in the startup world with the Accelerator Report, featuring the VC Watch and this week’s Startup Standout. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170518005315/en/ BizWireTV is hosted by Jordyn Rolling (Photo: Business Wire) Now you can watch BizWireTV, and the latest breakthroughs in tech from the biggest brands, on any screen you want by downloading the new app through the Apple TV and iPhone App Store and Google Play for Android devices. Top of the Wire Symantec blocks 22 million attempted WannaCry ransomware attacks globally. Watch BizWireTV to see more disruptors as well as the t
CO.DON AG: Positive opinion from CHMP for EU approval of articular cartilage product18.5.2017 14:01
In the course of the ongoing application for EU marketing authorisation CO.DON AG received today the official positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for its articular cartilage product. The recommended indication is the repair of symptomatic articular cartilage defects on the femoral condyle and the knee patella; defects of up to 10 cm² for adults. The positive opinion by CHMP forms the basis for a decision by the European Commission on EU-wide marketing authorisation for the product. In the past, the European Commission followed the recommendations of the CHMP in the overwhelming number of applications. Language: English Company: CO.DON AG
Brüel & Kjær Vibro Expands Product Portfolio18.5.2017 14:00
Brüel & Kjær Vibro today announces that it has completed the acquisition of US-based vibration technology platform Setpoint. Setpoint is a leading provider of vibration and condition monitoring equipment, primarily to the oil and gas and power generation sectors, as well as to other industries. Its technology enables customers to improve machinery availability and reliability by delivering accurate mechanical condition information, helping to enhance their productivity and improve their return on investment. Roderik Wiedemeier, President of Brüel & Kjær Vibro, said: “Setpoint is a high-quality strategic addition to Brüel & Kjær Vibro. In the oil and gas sector, Setpoint’s technology fulfills a critical role in operating and optimizing rotating and reciprocating assets. These most technologically advanced solutions allow clients to proactively plan and mana
Aptitude Extends Product Portfolio With IFRS 1718.5.2017 13:43
To equip insurance CFO’s who will need to act following this morning’s announcement by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), Aptitude Software announces the Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution. The Aptitude solution will perform IFRS 17 calculations in line with what has been documented by the accounting regulator and addresses the range of processing and systems requirements captured via the company’s extensive market discussions. IFRS 17 requires extensive changes to finance statements as well as the processes and systems insurance companies rely on to produce management information. As raised on this morning’s IASB webinar, insurance companies are concerned about implementation costs, data requirements, the levels of contract aggregation and the inherent requirement to enhance financial control in their accounting systems. Aptitude’s specialist accounting
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme