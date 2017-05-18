Paul, Weiss Adds Prominent M&A Lawyer in London

18.5.2017 20:19 | Business Wire

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP announced today that Alvaro Gomez de Membrillera Galiana has joined the firm as a partner in its Mergers & Acquisitions Group, resident in the London office. Mr. Membrillera’s practice will focus on cross-border M&A and finance transactions, particularly in the private equity space.

“We are thrilled to welcome Alvaro to Paul, Weiss and to our Corporate Department,” said Paul, Weiss chair Brad S. Karp. “We work with the world’s most sophisticated private equity firms, many of which are active in cross-border deals across Europe, and we will benefit enormously from Alvaro’s international experience and expertise.”

“Alvaro will be a terrific addition to our strong London-based international practice, focusing on deal execution, deal structuring and strategic advice in the cross-border context,” said Robert B. Schumer, chair of Paul, Weiss’s Corporate Department.

Mr. Membrillera will work closely with London corporate partners David K. Lakhdhir and Mark S. Bergman, and will be integral to the firm’s London-based M&A, capital markets and finance practices.

During the course of his career in London, Mr. Membrillera has represented private equity clients in corporate finance transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions, consortium arrangements, high-yield debt offerings and initial public equity offerings. He also has acted for corporate clients in M&A matters across Europe and for underwriters in high-yield debt offerings in Europe.

Mr. Membrillera received an LL.M. from New York University School of Law as a Fulbright Scholar and a Licenciatura en Derecho, summa cum laude, at Universidad Pompeu Fabra in Barcelona.

