Paul, Weiss Adds Prominent M&A Lawyer in London
18.5.2017 20:19 | Business Wire
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP announced today that Alvaro Gomez de Membrillera Galiana has joined the firm as a partner in its Mergers & Acquisitions Group, resident in the London office. Mr. Membrillera’s practice will focus on cross-border M&A and finance transactions, particularly in the private equity space.
“We are thrilled to welcome Alvaro to Paul, Weiss and to our Corporate Department,” said Paul, Weiss chair Brad S. Karp. “We work with the world’s most sophisticated private equity firms, many of which are active in cross-border deals across Europe, and we will benefit enormously from Alvaro’s international experience and expertise.”
“Alvaro will be a terrific addition to our strong London-based international practice, focusing on deal execution, deal structuring and strategic advice in the cross-border context,” said Robert B. Schumer, chair of Paul, Weiss’s Corporate Department.
Mr. Membrillera will work closely with London corporate partners David K. Lakhdhir and Mark S. Bergman, and will be integral to the firm’s London-based M&A, capital markets and finance practices.
During the course of his career in London, Mr. Membrillera has represented private equity clients in corporate finance transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions, consortium arrangements, high-yield debt offerings and initial public equity offerings. He also has acted for corporate clients in M&A matters across Europe and for underwriters in high-yield debt offerings in Europe.
Mr. Membrillera received an LL.M. from New York University School of Law as a Fulbright Scholar and a Licenciatura en Derecho, summa cum laude, at Universidad Pompeu Fabra in Barcelona.
About Paul, Weiss
Paul, Weiss (www.paulweiss.com) is a firm of more than 900 lawyers with diverse backgrounds, personalities, ideas and interests who provide innovative and effective solutions to our clients’ most complex legal and business challenges. We take great pride in representing the world’s leading companies in their critical legal matters and most significant business transactions, as well as individuals and organizations in need of pro bono assistance.
© 2017 Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP. In some jurisdictions, this advisory may be considered attorney advertising. Past representations are no guarantee of future outcomes.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170518006135/en/
Contact information
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
Brad S. Karp, 212-373-3316
Chair
bkarp@paulweiss.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Successful launch for SES-15, SES's First GEO Satellite on Soyuz18.5.2017 20:33
SES (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) announced today that the SES-15 satellite was successfully launched onboard a Soyuz rocket from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana at 08:54 local time. This is SES's first satellite to launch on a Soyuz rocket for a geostationary transfer orbit mission. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170518006154/en/ Successful launch for SES-15, SES's First GEO Satellite on Soyuz- Credit: ESA-CNES-Arianespace SES-15 carries a hybrid payload, comprising Ku-band wide beams and Ku-band High Throughput Satellite (HTS) capability, with connectivity to gateways in Ka-band. SES’s first hybrid satellite will be located at the orbital position of 129 degrees West and is equipped with 16 Ku-band transponders (36 MHz equivalent) as well as HTS capabilitie
TDK Completes Acquisition of InvenSense18.5.2017 17:30
TDK Corporation (President and CEO: Shigenao Ishiguro, “TDK”) and InvenSense, Inc. (President and CEO: Behrooz Abdi, “InvenSense”) announce that TDK has completed the all-cash acquisition of InvenSense. The acquisition price was $13.00 USD per InvenSense share, and the total acquisition price was approximately $1.3 billion USD. TDK currently focuses on three market segments: automotive, industrial equipment & energy, and information & communications technology (ICT). As part of its strategy for growth in these key areas, TDK has identified sensors and actuators, energy units and next-generation electronic components as three product areas for strategic growth aimed at unlocking new business opportunities in the sphere of the Internet of Things (IoT). Sensors are viewed as an important IoT-enabling technology, and sensor products and the technology portfolio of TDK will
Merz Celebrates a Monumental Milestone: One Million Treatments Worldwide with Ultherapy®18.5.2017 16:22
Merz Aesthetics, a division of Merz Pharma Group, announced today that Ultherapy ® is celebrating the milestone achievement of conducting one million treatments globally. Since its global launch in 2008 and U.S. launch in 2009, the non-invasive ultrasound device has become a game-changer in physician offices worldwide for lifting and tightening skin with its cutting-edge technology. The revolutionary treatment is currently the first and only treatment FDA-cleared to non-invasively lift the eyebrow, neck, and chin, and to improve lines and wrinkles on the décolletage via micro-focused ultrasound. Ultherapy ® also conforms to the European level of quality and safety for medical devices. “It is no surprise that Ultherapy® has reached one million treatments worldwide - it is a favorite treatment that I recommend
Plarium Global Launches ‘Terminator Genisys: Future War’ on Mobile Devices18.5.2017 16:00
Plarium, a leading developer of mobile, social and web-based games with over 250 million users, announces the release of Terminator Genisys: Future War™ for iOS and Android mobile devices. The clan-based massively multiplayer online (MMO) strategy game pits man versus machine in a global battle for the fate of humanity. Plarium has expanded the Terminator Genisys narrative that follows the conclusion of the Skydance film, when the remnants of the Resistance are locked in a civil war over the few resources and weapons remaining. Players start the game on a war-torn battlefield littered with Resistance holdouts and hostile Skynet facilities, just as the machines arise once again to ignite a new chapter in the Future War. In a first for any Terminator game, players will have the option to be a Resistance or Skynet Commander as they battle rival player alliances for territory, domin
Watch BizWireTV as the WannaCry Ransomware Epidemic Meets its Match in Symantec and Announcing the Nominees for the BET Awards 201718.5.2017 15:08
On the latest BizWireTV, catch what’s jumping off The Launch Pad and see what brands are using Star Power. Also see what’s happening in the startup world with the Accelerator Report, featuring the VC Watch and this week’s Startup Standout. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170518005315/en/ BizWireTV is hosted by Jordyn Rolling (Photo: Business Wire) Now you can watch BizWireTV, and the latest breakthroughs in tech from the biggest brands, on any screen you want by downloading the new app through the Apple TV and iPhone App Store and Google Play for Android devices. Top of the Wire Symantec blocks 22 million attempted WannaCry ransomware attacks globally. Watch BizWireTV to see more disruptors as well as the t
CO.DON AG: Positive opinion from CHMP for EU approval of articular cartilage product18.5.2017 14:01
In the course of the ongoing application for EU marketing authorisation CO.DON AG received today the official positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for its articular cartilage product. The recommended indication is the repair of symptomatic articular cartilage defects on the femoral condyle and the knee patella; defects of up to 10 cm² for adults. The positive opinion by CHMP forms the basis for a decision by the European Commission on EU-wide marketing authorisation for the product. In the past, the European Commission followed the recommendations of the CHMP in the overwhelming number of applications. Language: English Company: CO.DON AG
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme