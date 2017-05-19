Societal Impact of Pain Costs the EU up to 441 Billion Euros Annually
19.5.2017 10:17 | Business Wire
Pain causes a problem for individuals as well as a challenge for healthcare systems, economies and society: each year, approximately one in five Europeans or 20 percent of the adult population in Europe are affected by chronic pain. This includes 153 million people suffering migraine or other disabling headaches, 200 million musculoskeletal disorders and 100 million people experiencing other forms of chronic pain. The estimated direct and indirect healthcare costs for chronic pain disorders in European Member States vary between two and three percent of GDP across the EU. For 2016, this estimate would result in up to 441 billion Euros. Therefore, in advance of the Societal Impact of Pain symposium, experts in pain care call upon European and national policymakers to improve pain care policies and boost the productivity of the European workforce.
The European Union and its member states are confronted with substantial challenges. On the one hand, the need to increase productivity and prevent involuntary early retirement, on the other hand, to provide a social system that cares for an ageing population. In early 2017, the discussion in the European Parliament on the European Semester for economic policy coordination led to a resolution. In this resolution the European Parliament expressed its concern about the effects of demographic developments on public finances, pensions and healthcare systems and warns that the already foreseeable funding costs will have a significant impact.
Experts estimate that half of all citizens living in the EU at some point in their lives suffer from back pain. Approximately 15 percent of these citizens with back pain are on sick leave for over one month. Worldwide chronic pain conditions (in particular back pain) are by far the greatest cause of disability. Unsurprisingly chronic pain is one of the major reasons why people exit the labour market prematurely and it contributes significantly to disability retirement.
Aside from its effect on the workforce, chronic pain is one of the top causes of disability in every region of Europe and increases the risks of other health problems, social exclusion and poverty. Stigma and lack of public knowledge worsen the burden on patients and families by preventing people in pain from seeking treatment. Large health inequalities persist in the EU as many patients do not have access to adequate pain treatment.
Although pan-European data comparing the impact of pain on health care systems are lacking, we know that pain disorders are amongst the most prevalent, costly and disabling conditions in the workplace. Analysis focussing on the impact of pain on labour force participation, absence from work (absenteeism) and attending work while sick (presenteeism) have demonstrated that the experience of pain had a substantial negative association with labour force participation in Europe.
Due to the effects of pain on rates of absenteeism, reduced productivity and even the risk of employees leaving the labour market, social protection systems spend a large budget on pain related complaints. Data from the Labour Force Survey shows that over 2.3 million people in the UK report conditions or disabilities related to their back or neck as their main health problem. In 2013, low back pain was ranked highest of all injury-related disabilities and yielded the largest total number of “Years Lived with Disability” throughout England. With more than 500 million sick days per year in Europe, musculoskeletal pain causes almost 50 percent of all absences from work lasting at least three days in the EU and 60 percent of permanent work incapacity.
Healthy citizens, on the other side, reduce the strain on healthcare systems and boost economic growth by staying active for longer. Effective pain policies can positively impact the productivity and longevity of Europe’s labour force and delay early retirement.
Under the auspices of the 2017 Maltese Presidency of the Council of the EU the Societal Impact of Pain symposium from June 7–9, 2017 will bring together more than 300 participants representing healthcare professionals, pain advocacy groups, researchers and specialists in the field of pain as well as insurers and budget holders. The SIP platform aims to create structured EU-wide cooperation with lasting political impact, to find solutions that improve the lives of those with chronic pain, but also minimize the impact of pain on society.
- Ends -
About the SIP-Platform
The Societal Impact of Pain (SIP) is an international, multi-stakeholder platform created as a joint initiative of the European Pain Federation EFIC® and Grünenthal with the aim to:
- raise awareness of the relevance of the impact that pain has on our societies, health and economic systems
- exchange information and sharing best-practices across all Member States of the European Union
- develop and foster European-wide policy strategies for an improved pain management in Europe (Pain Policy).
Over 300 international and national pain advocacy groups, scientific organisations and authorities have endorsed the scientific aims of SIP symposia and meetings.
The scientific framework of the “Societal Impact of Pain” (SIP) platform is under the responsibility of the European Pain Federation EFIC ®. Cooperation partners for SIP 2017 are Pain Alliance Europe (PAE) and Active Citizenship Network (ACN). The SIP 2017 symposium is co-hosted by the Malta Health Network and the No Pain Foundation. The pharmaceutical company Grünenthal GmbH is responsible for funding and non-financial support (e.g. logistical support). In the past the scientific aims of the SIP symposia have been endorsed by over 300 international and national pain advocacy groups, scientific organisations and authorities.
References can be provided upon request
You can find more information at www.SIP-Platform.eu
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170519005141/en/
Contact information
Grayling for SIP
Sabrina Kieback
Sabrina.kieback@grayling.com
+49 (0)69 96 22 19 52)
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Lion/Gem Luxembourg 3 S.a.r.l. Announces Second Quarter Results for FY 201719.5.2017 09:00
The second quarter results for FY17 (to 30 September 2017) for Lion/Gem Luxembourg 3 S.a.r.l. (associated with Young’s Seafood Limited) will be made available on our Investor Relations website on May 19, 2017. The Second Quarter FY17 Call for investors that accompanies this information is scheduled to take place at 13:00 GMT on May 19, 2017. For further information: If you are an investor or a potential investor in the 8¼%/ 9% Senior PIK Notes due 2019, of Lion/Gem Luxembourg 3 S.a.r.l., and would like access to this information, please register your interest on our Investor Relations website: https://youngsseafood.co.uk/investors/ If you have any questions about the registration process or need further information, please do not hesitate to contact Nicholas Donnelly, Communications Manager at Young’s Seafood: nicholas.donnelly@youngsseafood.co.uk
Successful launch for SES-15, SES's First GEO Satellite on Soyuz18.5.2017 20:33
SES (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) announced today that the SES-15 satellite was successfully launched onboard a Soyuz rocket from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana at 08:54 local time. This is SES's first satellite to launch on a Soyuz rocket for a geostationary transfer orbit mission. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170518006154/en/ Successful launch for SES-15, SES's First GEO Satellite on Soyuz- Credit: ESA-CNES-Arianespace SES-15 carries a hybrid payload, comprising Ku-band wide beams and Ku-band High Throughput Satellite (HTS) capability, with connectivity to gateways in Ka-band. SES’s first hybrid satellite will be located at the orbital position of 129 degrees West and is equipped with 16 Ku-band transponders (36 MHz equivalent) as well as HTS capabilitie
Paul, Weiss Adds Prominent M&A Lawyer in London18.5.2017 20:19
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP announced today that Alvaro Gomez de Membrillera Galiana has joined the firm as a partner in its Mergers & Acquisitions Group, resident in the London office. Mr. Membrillera’s practice will focus on cross-border M&A and finance transactions, particularly in the private equity space. “We are thrilled to welcome Alvaro to Paul, Weiss and to our Corporate Department,” said Paul, Weiss chair Brad S. Karp. “We work with the world’s most sophisticated private equity firms, many of which are active in cross-border deals across Europe, and we will benefit enormously from Alvaro’s international experience and expertise.” “Alvaro will be a terrific addition to our strong London-based international practice, focusing on deal execution, deal structuring and strategic advice in the cross-border context,” said Robert B. Schumer, cha
TDK Completes Acquisition of InvenSense18.5.2017 17:30
TDK Corporation (President and CEO: Shigenao Ishiguro, “TDK”) and InvenSense, Inc. (President and CEO: Behrooz Abdi, “InvenSense”) announce that TDK has completed the all-cash acquisition of InvenSense. The acquisition price was $13.00 USD per InvenSense share, and the total acquisition price was approximately $1.3 billion USD. TDK currently focuses on three market segments: automotive, industrial equipment & energy, and information & communications technology (ICT). As part of its strategy for growth in these key areas, TDK has identified sensors and actuators, energy units and next-generation electronic components as three product areas for strategic growth aimed at unlocking new business opportunities in the sphere of the Internet of Things (IoT). Sensors are viewed as an important IoT-enabling technology, and sensor products and the technology portfolio of TDK will
Merz Celebrates a Monumental Milestone: One Million Treatments Worldwide with Ultherapy®18.5.2017 16:22
Merz Aesthetics, a division of Merz Pharma Group, announced today that Ultherapy ® is celebrating the milestone achievement of conducting one million treatments globally. Since its global launch in 2008 and U.S. launch in 2009, the non-invasive ultrasound device has become a game-changer in physician offices worldwide for lifting and tightening skin with its cutting-edge technology. The revolutionary treatment is currently the first and only treatment FDA-cleared to non-invasively lift the eyebrow, neck, and chin, and to improve lines and wrinkles on the décolletage via micro-focused ultrasound. Ultherapy ® also conforms to the European level of quality and safety for medical devices. “It is no surprise that Ultherapy® has reached one million treatments worldwide - it is a favorite treatment that I recommend
Plarium Global Launches ‘Terminator Genisys: Future War’ on Mobile Devices18.5.2017 16:00
Plarium, a leading developer of mobile, social and web-based games with over 250 million users, announces the release of Terminator Genisys: Future War™ for iOS and Android mobile devices. The clan-based massively multiplayer online (MMO) strategy game pits man versus machine in a global battle for the fate of humanity. Plarium has expanded the Terminator Genisys narrative that follows the conclusion of the Skydance film, when the remnants of the Resistance are locked in a civil war over the few resources and weapons remaining. Players start the game on a war-torn battlefield littered with Resistance holdouts and hostile Skynet facilities, just as the machines arise once again to ignite a new chapter in the Future War. In a first for any Terminator game, players will have the option to be a Resistance or Skynet Commander as they battle rival player alliances for territory, domin
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme