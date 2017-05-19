IoT Tech Expo: 7 Free Things You Can Get Involved with at Europe’s Leading IoT Event in Berlin This June

19.5.2017 11:33 | Business Wire

Europe’s leading IoT event will return to Berlin in just 2 weeks and there are plenty of free areas which you can get involved with. Taking place on the 1-2nd June, the IoT Tech Expo event will explore the entire IoT ecosystem, introducing the latest technology innovations across 6 conference tracks, a start-up zone, 2 co-located events covering Blockchain and AI, an exhibition showcasing the latest innovations and the IoT meetup.

Here are just 7 of the free aspects at the event which you can get involved with:

1. 3 FREE conference tracks

Namely, ‘Developing for the IoT’, ‘IoT Innovations & Technologies’ and ‘Blockchain Technologies’, this is a fantastic chance to explore the wider area of the IoT and Blockchain, and hear from a range of industry leaders from brands including Volvo CE, Sigfox, Visa, Coca-Cola, BMW, Bluetooth, ESA, Allianz, Daimler, GSK, Metro, Johnson Controls & more.

2. Keynote Panel: How is the IoT shaping consumer-brand relationships in retail & beyond?

Within the IoT Innovations conference, senior representatives from Coca-Cola, Visa, Benetton Group and Wingu will explore how IoT can create a direct brand-consumer channel, and the potential it holds for multi-way communication. How does this evolving landscape affect retailer’s relationship with their customers, both in store and digitally? June 2nd – 3:10pm.

3. The vast exhibition showcasing the latest tech

With 200+ exhibitors, including the most innovative start-ups, you will get to see the latest IoT, Blockchain and AI technologies in action, including drones, smart fridges, mind-reading technology, AI, 3D printing, VR, predictive maintenance and more.

4. The Blockchain & AI Expo

Co-located with the Blockchain Expo and AI Expo, you will be able to explore a host of new and exciting areas including machine learning, bots, deep learning and data analytics, covering verticals from finance to music, real estate to healthcare, insurance to government and more.

5. The IoT meetup

Meet with like-minded individuals at the IoT meetup (June 1st – 4-6pm), network, share knowledge and develop new business opportunities. The aim is to build a community of people and organisations willing to collaborate, explore and innovate. Topics include Industry 4.0, start-up success and Blockchain. Why not join?

6. T-Systems, Z-Wave, tado°, Navigant and Scandic Hotels explore how you can create a seamless connected building ecosystem

With an eye-catching line-up, the speakers discuss what businesses should consider when choosing a connected building or home platform and what role partnerships, cloud and mesh systems will play. June 1st – 2:10pm.

7. A Message from Space: Funding and Support for Down-to-Earth Problem Solvers

The European Space Agency will present the capabilities that space could contribute to IoT services on Earth, in addition to introducing opportunities for funding and support to assess customer driven service concepts. Not to be missed. June 2nd – 3:50pm.

