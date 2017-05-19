MATRIXX Software Founder Jennifer Kyriakakis Receives Woman of Influence Award

19.5.2017 13:01 | Business Wire

MATRIXX Software (http://www.matrixx.com/) today announced company Founder and Vice President of Marketing, Jennifer Kyriakakis, has been honored in the Silicon Valley Business Journal 2017 ‘Women of Influence’ list. The award recognizes women who demonstrate a strong record of innovation, have achieved outstanding performance in business and who are changemakers in the Silicon Valley community.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170519005029/en/

Silicon Valley Woman of Influence, Jennifer Kyriakakis, Founder, VP Marketing, MATRIXX Software (Photo: Business Wire)

Jennifer was honored for her role as founder of MATRIXX Software, a company she helped launch in 2008 after envisioning how the smartphone would drive the mobile economy and change how mobile operators do business with their customers. Jennifer partnered with veteran innovator Dave Labuda, founder of Portal Software (acquired by Oracle in 2006), and together they built MATRIXX with the purpose of revolutionizing the telecom business, giving telcos the new software platforms they need to compete and grow in the digital economy.

MATRIXX focuses on software development and has employees across the U.S., Europe, Middle East, Asia and the Pacific Rim. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, MATRIXX strives for workplace diversity employing women across nearly 40% of the company’s technical and engineering roles. Jennifer is a passionate advocate for women to take leadership roles in entrepreneurship and innovation.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the Silicon Valley Business Journal alongside an impressive group of women, each of whom is affecting real change in their respective industries,” said Kyriakakis. “I am proud to be part of a leadership team that is offering opportunities for women in tech and Silicon Valley.”

Kyriakakis is also a recent recipient of the 2017 Women in Business Gold Stevie®, recognized for ‘Best Product or Service of the Year’ for MATRIXX Go Digital. Earlier this week, she was a finalist in the Light Reading Leading Lights ‘Tech Pioneer of the Year’ award.

To learn more about MATRIXX Software, please visit www.matrixx.com. A press kit can be accessed here.

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software delivers an innovative digital commerce solution that enables always-on customer engagement. Our patented approach makes it possible for Digital Service Providers to simultaneously serve millions of customers, and process billions of customer interactions precisely and instantly. MATRIXX enables DSPs to build long-term strategic value through high-touch, digital customer relationships.

Follow @MATRIXX_SW on Twitter or connect with us on LinkedIn, or learn more at www.matrixx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170519005029/en/

Contact information

Mercury Global Partners for MATRIXX

Natalee Gibson, +1 720-648-5784

Managing Director

matrixx@mercuryglobalpartners.com

or

MATRIXX Software

Simon Marshall, +1 307-439-9000

Senior Manager, Marketing and PR

simon.marshall@matrixx.com