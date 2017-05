MFA: Court of Justice of the European Union to visit Finland

21.5.2017 19:00 | Ulkoasiainministeriö (UM) / Utrikesministeriet

21 May 2017

Court of Justice of the European Union to visit Finland

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) will pay an official visit to Finland on 21–24 May.

The CJEU is responsible for ensuring that the EU treaties are interpreted and applied according to law. It deals with various types of actions and, at the request of national courts, interprets EU legislation to ensure uniform application of EU law in the Member States.

The delegation, led by President of the Court of Justice of the European Union Koen Lenaerts, consists of eight judges, two advocates general and the registrar of the CJEU.

During the visit, the delegation will meet with President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö, Prime Minister Juha Sipilä, Minister of Justice Antti Häkkänen, President of the Supreme Court Timo Esko, and President of the Supreme Administrative Court Pekka Vihervuori. At a seminar organised for invited guests, President Lenaerts will hold a speech on the principle of mutual recognition between the Member States.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs represents Finland in pending proceedings before the European Court of Justice.

The European Court of Justice visited Finland also in 2006.

