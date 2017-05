MFA: Finnish authorities investigate kidnapping of Finnish person in Afghanistan

21.5.2017 12:54 | Ulkoasiainministeriö (UM) / Utrikesministeriet

Press release 93/2017

21 May 2017

Finnish authorities investigate kidnapping of Finnish person in Afghanistan

A Finnish person has been kidnapped in Afghanistan. In connection with the case, nationals of other countries died.

The Finnish authorities are investigating the situation under the leadership of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. At the moment, the identity of the kidnappers in not known. Finland urges immediate release of the kidnapped person.

The authorities do not comment on any details of the case at this stage. The Ministry for Foreign Affairs is trying to establish more accurate information of the case in the course of Sunday 21 May.

Approximately 35 Finnish civilians and about 30 Finnish soldiers are staying in Afghanistan. In its travel advice, the Ministry recommends avoiding all travel to the country.

