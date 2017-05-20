Westinghouse Issues Lockout Notice to Boilermakers
21.5.2017 21:52 | Business Wire
Today, Westinghouse Electric Company announced that it has issued a lockout notice to 172 employees as a result of a stalemate in negotiations between the company and the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Shipbuilders, Blacksmiths, Forgers and Helpers (the Boilermakers) at the Nuclear Components Manufacturing (NCM) facility in Newington, New Hampshire. The lockout takes effect May 21, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. Westinghouse will continue to operate the facility with non-represented Westinghouse employees and utilize alternate Westinghouse locations to meet customer commitments.
Westinghouse began formal negotiations with the Boilermakers in April for the contract that expired April 30, 2017. The company continued discussions in good faith with the Boilermakers beyond the contract expiration, allowing work to continue under an extension to the existing contract. The Boilermakers and Westinghouse engaged in a mediation process that was unfortunately not successful, and the union has refused to accept the company’s last, best and final contract offer.
“Westinghouse put forth its best and final offer given the current very serious business conditions. As the Boilermakers were not willing to accept the offer, the company made the difficult decision to invoke a lockout,” said Michele DeWitt, interim senior vice president, Nuclear Fuel & Components Manufacturing. “We are disappointed the union was unwilling to accept the fair offer presented to them but remain hopeful we will reach an agreement that is in the best interest of all parties.”
Contact information
Westinghouse Electric Company
Sarah Cassella, +1 412-374-4744
Manager, External Communications
cassels@westinghouse.com
