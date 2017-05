UM: Nato och partnerländerna diskuterar massförstörelsevapen i Helsingfors

MFA: Authorities continue investigation of kidnapped Finn’s case in Afghanistan 21.5.2017 16:45

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 94/201721 May 2017 Authorities continue investigation of kidnapped Finn’s case in Afghanistan The Ministry for Foreign Affairs has been investigating the situation of the Finnish citizen who was kidnapped on Saturday in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, during the night between Saturday and Sunday. The Ministry for Foreign Affairs opened the situation awareness room early on Sunday morning. In addition to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, representatives of the Police and the Defence Forces have participated in the work in Helsinki. Work in Kabul is led by the Embassy of Finland. The Finnish authorities have contacted the family and employer of the kidnapped person. Despite the news about the course of events on the media, the Finnish authorities do not provide detailed information about the events or persons because of reasons related to security, privacy and the ongoing investigations. The Ministry for Forei