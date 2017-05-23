The international Porvoo Group will convene in Rome 25–26 May 2017: ELECTRONIC IDENTITY IN A CHANGING WORLD
The international Porvoo Group will convene in Rome, Italy on 25 and 26 May 2017 to discuss and share information on issues related to electronic identity and safe web services. The theme of the conference is electronic identity in a changing world.
The conference will focus on strong electronic identification and trust services for electronic transactions, especially on electronic signature. The aim is to achieve more advanced and more interoperable identification solutions.Recent regulation in the sector and the EU’s projects on identity will also be introduced in the conference. In addition, the main topics include issues related to privacy protection, such as identity thefts.
The presentations of the participant countries on national development projects in electronic identification and digitalisation projects, such as Finland’s electronic Suomi.fi service platform, constitute an important part of the conference. The joint organisation of Finland and Estonia, to which the development of the originally Estonian integration solution X-Road will be transferred, will also be introduced. This cooperation will for its part contribute to cross-border identification.
The group’s 19th conference will be hosted by the Porvoo Group and the Italian public authority Agenzia per l’Italia Digitale. Its partners are eForum, the EKSISTENZ Project and EEMA, which are European actors in the field of electronic governance, identity and identification. Representatives from different European countries, the USA, Japan and Gambia will participate in the conference.
Conference website: http://porvoo19.eu/
The Porvoo Group is an international cooperation network coordinated by the Population Register Centre of Finland. The Group’s primary goal is to promote a trans-national, secure, interoperable electronic identity, in order to help ensure secure public and private sector e-transactions in Europe. The Porvoo Group members represent European national authorities as well as the European Commission and the UN. The USA and Japan are also closely involved. https://eevertti.vrk.fi/en/porvoo-group
E-Forum is a Belgian non-profit association that brings together parties in the field of electronic government in Europe. E-Forum conducts research on and promotes future solutions for services in smart governance and smart cities in cooperation with actors in the private and public sectors. Over the past few years, eForum has focused on projects on identity management, such as the EKSISTENZ Project, and the development of smart city applications between the EU and China.http://www.eu-forum.org/
The mission of EKSISTENZ is to deliver a set of innovative and interoperable tools, procedures, methods and processes that will tackle identity theft in the EU. The entire life-cycle of identity will be taken into account and the privacy of citizens will always be considered paramount. In order to demonstrate the achievement of its mission, EKSISTENZ will develop a proof of concept relating to banking/finance that will be proven as scalable and deployable at the national level.http://eksistenz.eu/
EEMA is the leading independent, not for profit, European Think Tank including topics on identification, authentication, privacy, risk management, cyber security, the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence and mobile applications. Through world class events, projects, collaboration, education, engagement, communication, participation and facilitating networking with companies, public sector and individuals to build enduring mutually beneficial working relationships and empower our members to maintain a competitive edge. https://www.eema.org/
