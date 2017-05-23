The international Porvoo Group will convene in Rome 25–26 May 2017: ELECTRONIC IDENTITY IN A CHANGING WORLD

23.5.2017 11:00 | Väestörekisterikeskus

The international Porvoo Group will convene in Rome, Italy on 25 and 26 May 2017 to discuss and share information on issues related to electronic identity and safe web services. The theme of the conference is electronic identity in a changing world.

The conference will focus on strong electronic identification and trust services for electronic transactions, especially on electronic signature. The aim is to achieve more advanced and more interoperable identification solutions.Recent regulation in the sector and the EU’s projects on identity will also be introduced in the conference. In addition, the main topics include issues related to privacy protection, such as identity thefts.

The presentations of the participant countries on national development projects in electronic identification and digitalisation projects, such as Finland’s electronic Suomi.fi service platform, constitute an important part of the conference. The joint organisation of Finland and Estonia, to which the development of the originally Estonian integration solution X-Road will be transferred, will also be introduced. This cooperation will for its part contribute to cross-border identification.

The group’s 19th conference will be hosted by the Porvoo Group and the Italian public authority Agenzia per l’Italia Digitale. Its partners are eForum, the EKSISTENZ Project and EEMA, which are European actors in the field of electronic governance, identity and identification. Representatives from different European countries, the USA, Japan and Gambia will participate in the conference.

