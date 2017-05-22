LMD’s V-Sensor Set to Measure Vital Signs in India
22.5.2017 14:00 | Business Wire
Leman Micro Devices (LMD), the developer of regulated consumer healthcare products that is backed by major players within the mobile device industry, has announced that its V-Sensor and app - the only smartphone-integrated solution that measures blood pressure and other vital signs with medical accuracy – will satisfy new requirements imposed by changes in laws governing the use of medical devices in India, and will therefore be suitable for use in the Indian market. This is significant since leading Indian healthcare professionals have predicted a hypertension epidemic in the near future.
In an interview in the Times of India, senior surgeon Dr Ramakanta Panda explained that estimates of hypertension range from 20-40% in urban populations and 12-17% in rural areas. “People are normally not aware that they have a problem”, the Times of India quoted him saying, before going on to detail: “High blood pressure kills nearly 1.5 million people every year in South-East Asia”.
LMD’s V-Sensor is currently being readied for submission to the FDA and European Regulators, and once it has been approved, smartphone makers are expected to begin integrating it into next-generation handsets from next year. The size of the Indian population means that the device, once integrated, could play a major part in reducing the number of deaths, since the price, power consumption and size of the sensor means that there is no penalty for users, either in cost or performance. Effectively, they get a medically accurate, easy-to-use blood pressure monitor free with their next smartphone upgrade.
The new Medical Devices Rules (2017) which come into force with effect from January 31st 2018 categorize the V-Sensor in Class B and state: ‘Where a free sale certificate has already been issued in respect of any medical device by the national regulatory authority or other competent authority…a license shall be granted…without carrying out clinical investigation.’ Crucially, the smartphone itself does not become the regulated medical device; LMD’s V-sensor is the regulated element with the handset classified as an accessory.
In order to tackle the growing and deadly problem of hypertension, everyone must have access to an effective, simple and cheap method of monitoring their blood pressure. As Dr Narsingh Veerma, Secretary General of the Indian Society for Hypertension, said: “In hypertension the most important, the vital thing, is the measurement”. Smartphone ownership is becoming ubiquitous, even in poor communities, so a smartphone-integrated technology that can deliver accurate measurement is likely to prove extremely efficacious.
Added LMD CEO, Mark-Eric Jones: “India has the fastest growing market for smartphones in the world, so we sincerely hope that our V-Sensor and app can make a significant contribution to reducing the number of avoidable deaths in India, as well as in other countries.”
About Leman Micro Devices
Founded in 2010, Leman Micro Devices (LMD) is based in Lausanne, Switzerland, in the heart of the “Health Valley” and close to EPFL University and major phone sensor companies. Funded by Business Angels, Venture Capital, and two major players in the smartphone sector, the ISO 13485 certified company’s first product is a unique sensor and software combination that measures blood pressure and other vital signs to medical accuracy using a smartphone. LMD’s V-Sensor health sensor and app is expected to garner international regulatory body approval this year.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522005611/en/
Contact information
Leman Micro Devices
Mark-Eric Jones
CEO
mej@leman-micro.com
www.leman-micro.com
or
BWW Communications (Worldwide Agency)
Nick Foot
PR Director
Nick.foot@bwwcomms.com
+44 1491 636393 (office)
+44 7808 362251 (mobile)
nick.foot61 (Skype)
www.bwwcomms.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
MBA Renewables fosters networking and discussion at its first Alumni Conference “Integration of Renewable Power Generation”22.5.2017 17:00
Professionals from 17 different countries are gathering in Berlin (Germany) for the first MBA Renewables Alumni Conference “Integration of Renewable Power Generation” from 21 – 25 June 2017. The conference is presenting perspectives and challenges of the ongoing Energiewende (Germany’s energy transition), a topic which is raising interest all over the world. Additionally, the event serves as a unique platform for exchange amongst the experts who have studied the MBA Renewables. MBA Renewables, offered by the Beuth University of Applied Sciences Berlin and Renewables Academy AG (RENAC) since 2011, is the first distance learning Master of Business Administration degree with a focus on renewable energy and energy efficiency to combat climate change. The conference opens with a reception at Beuth University with keynote speeches by Noara Kebir, Managing Director MicroE
Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo Hosts the Exhibition of "Noh" Japanese Traditional Performing Art22.5.2017 17:00
Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo, one of Japan’s most prestigious international hotels located in Shinjuku, Tokyo, will host a special exhibition entitled “Enjoying Japan’s Traditional Performing Art Noh” from June 1st to 29th, 2017. This is the second consecutive year that the hotel will host a special Noh exhibition in cooperation with the National Noh Theatre. This year’s exhibition focuses upon “Hagoromo (Feather Robe)”, a famous Noh play based upon the celestial maiden legend, and will display traditional carved wooden Noh masks, intricately woven Noh costumes, and other related artistic props used in Noh performances. During this exhibition, a special performance of “Hagoromo” will be held by prominent Noh performer Yoshimasa Kanze on June 13th followed by a special luncheon. Another unique opportunity to see this classic stage art up close will be during a free Noh demonstration in the
Jean Boulle Luxury Launches the World’s First Aircraft Finished with the Sun King™ Natural Gem Diamond Coating at EBACE 201722.5.2017 16:59
Jean Boulle Luxury is pleased to announce the launch of the world’s first aircraft finished with the Sun King™ Natural Gem Diamond Coating at EBACE in Geneva. The Bombardier Global Express was painted by STTS an expert in global aerospace painting and sealing. The launch follows the agreement with AkzoNobel to produce aviation grade coating for the private and commercial jet markets announced earlier this month. Jean Boulle Luxury’s patent pending Sun King™ Natural Gem Diamond Coating has been applied to super cars produced by some of the world’s foremost luxury car marques with the result of dramatically altering the luxury vehicle’s visual appearance whilst maintaining full functional capabilities. Jean Boulle Luxury’s proprietary technique involves transforming ethically sourced natural diamonds into a finish that guarantees the highest quality and brilliance within precisely defined
Philip Morris International Highlights Novel E-Vapor Technology in Latest Scientific Update for Smoke-Free Products22.5.2017 16:04
Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE/Euronext Paris: PM) today released its second Scientific Update for Smoke-Free Products, a regular publication on its research efforts to develop and assess a range of potentially reduced-risk alternatives to cigarettes. The full issue is available here: https://www.pmiscience.com/news/smoke-free-products-scientific-update. This issue of the Scientific Update focuses on novel approaches to e-vapor products. Technology and innovation can improve user experience and continuously enhance a product’s potential to present less risk of harm than smoking. The focus of the issue details the product design and manufacturing behind MESH, the new generation of e-vapor technology PMI is currently test marketing in Birmingham (UK). MESH is one of the four smoke-free product types developed by PMI, along with IQOS. Prof. Manuel Peitsch, PMI’s C
GLIDE’s 18th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch with Warren Buffett, Runs June 4 – 922.5.2017 16:00
GLIDE is pleased to announce the 18th Annual eBay for Charity Auction for Power Lunch with Warren Buffett . Offered through eBay for Charity, bidding for this year’s auction runs Sunday, June 4 at 7:30pm PDT to Friday, June 9 at 7:30pm PDT. The annual Power Lunch with Buffett has supported GLIDE in its mission to provide San Francisco’s homeless, poor and most vulnerable residents with unconditional support and love. The winning bidder will have the opportunity to dine with Buffett and seven friends at Smith & Wollensky in New York City. The bidding starts at $25,000 and all bidders must pre-qualify prior to bidding at eBay.com/GLIDE . To date, with the help of eBay for Charity, over $23 million has been raised for GLIDE. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522005307/en/
AudioCure Pharma GmbH appoints Dr. Reimar Schlingensiepen as CEO22.5.2017 14:12
AudioCure, a German pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of treatments for hearing disorders, announced today that it has appointed Dr. Reimar Schlingensiepen as CEO. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522005541/en/ Dr. Reimar Schlingensiepen (left), the newly appointed CEO of AudioCure Pharma GmbH, takes over from Prof. Hans Rommelspacher, founder of the company, who continues as CSO. (Photo: Business Wire) Dr. Schlingensiepen has been with AudioCure as COO since July 2015. During that time, he has successfully reshaped the company and carved out the recent series A financing round of about 9 million euros. He takes over from Prof. Hans Rommelspacher, who will continue as CSO. “With Reimar´s deep commitment to AudioCure, his proven track record and over 20 years of experien
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme