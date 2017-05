Suomen tärkein teollisuustapahtuma MPD uurtaa yhä uusia uria: Roima tuo teknologiateollisuuteen elintarviketeollisuuden opit

PRESS INVITATION: Industrial growth present in Finland100’s key event in Tampere 29-31 May 11.5.2017 11:05

Minister of Labor Jari Lindström and industry’s top figures from Finland and abroad gather to the Manufacturing Performance Days 2017 (MPD) event in Tampere at the end of May. Karl-Heinz Land, Ralf-Michael Franke, Henrik Ehrnrooth, Kimmo Alkio, and many others all represent the absolute top expertise and top companies in their own fields.