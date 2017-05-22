Philip Morris International Highlights Novel E-Vapor Technology in Latest Scientific Update for Smoke-Free Products
22.5.2017 16:04 | Business Wire
Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE/Euronext Paris: PM) today released its second Scientific Update for Smoke-Free Products, a regular publication on its research efforts to develop and assess a range of potentially reduced-risk alternatives to cigarettes. The full issue is available here: https://www.pmiscience.com/news/smoke-free-products-scientific-update.
This issue of the Scientific Update focuses on novel approaches to e-vapor products. Technology and innovation can improve user experience and continuously enhance a product’s potential to present less risk of harm than smoking. The focus of the issue details the product design and manufacturing behind MESH, the new generation of e-vapor technology PMI is currently test marketing in Birmingham (UK). MESH is one of the four smoke-free product types developed by PMI, along with IQOS.
Prof. Manuel Peitsch, PMI’s Chief Scientific Officer, explains: “PMI is working to progressively transition its existing cigarette business to smoke-free products. By offering a diverse portfolio of innovative and scientifically substantiated alternatives, we believe we can accelerate the switching of an even greater number of adult smokers who would otherwise continue to smoke and have a positive impact on public health.”
Michele Cattoni, PMI’s VP Technology and Operations, further elaborates on the Company’s efforts: “Technological innovation is at the heart of PMI’s efforts to create a smoke-free future. We have developed an e-vapor product which, like our other smoke-free technologies, incorporates the highest manufacturing and design standards to ensure the consistency and quality of the generated vapor.”
Beyond the development behind PMI’s MESH proprietary technology, the Update provides an overview of its assessment to date. The issue also covers the latest studies, key peer-reviewed publications and presentations at scientific conferences. It is an important complement to PMI’s ongoing efforts to share its latest science, which include a dedicated website (www.pmiscience.com).
PMI’s extensive research and assessment program is inspired by the well-recognized practices of the pharmaceutical industry and in line with guidance of the U.S. FDA for Modified-Risk Tobacco Products (MRTPs). The Company today employs over 400 world-class scientists, engineers and experts who conduct rigorous research, including laboratory and clinical studies, as well as ground-breaking systems toxicology. The assessment program also includes studies on actual product use and correct understanding of product communications, as well as post-market research.
About Philip Morris International Inc. (“PMI”)
PMI is the world’s leading international tobacco company, with six of the world's top 15 international brands and products sold in more than 180 markets. In addition to the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, including Marlboro, the number one global cigarette brand, and other tobacco products, PMI is engaged in the development and commercialization of reduced-risk products (“RRPs”). RRPs is the term PMI uses to refer to products that present, are likely to present, or have the potential to present less risk of harm to smokers who switch to these products versus continued smoking. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities, and industry-leading scientific substantiation, PMI aims to provide an RRP portfolio that meets a broad spectrum of adult smoker preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. For more information, see www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522005754/en/
Contact information
Media enquiries
Philip Morris International media office
T: +41 (0)58 242 4500
E: media@pmi.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
MBA Renewables fosters networking and discussion at its first Alumni Conference “Integration of Renewable Power Generation”22.5.2017 17:00
Professionals from 17 different countries are gathering in Berlin (Germany) for the first MBA Renewables Alumni Conference “Integration of Renewable Power Generation” from 21 – 25 June 2017. The conference is presenting perspectives and challenges of the ongoing Energiewende (Germany’s energy transition), a topic which is raising interest all over the world. Additionally, the event serves as a unique platform for exchange amongst the experts who have studied the MBA Renewables. MBA Renewables, offered by the Beuth University of Applied Sciences Berlin and Renewables Academy AG (RENAC) since 2011, is the first distance learning Master of Business Administration degree with a focus on renewable energy and energy efficiency to combat climate change. The conference opens with a reception at Beuth University with keynote speeches by Noara Kebir, Managing Director MicroE
Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo Hosts the Exhibition of "Noh" Japanese Traditional Performing Art22.5.2017 17:00
Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo, one of Japan’s most prestigious international hotels located in Shinjuku, Tokyo, will host a special exhibition entitled “Enjoying Japan’s Traditional Performing Art Noh” from June 1st to 29th, 2017. This is the second consecutive year that the hotel will host a special Noh exhibition in cooperation with the National Noh Theatre. This year’s exhibition focuses upon “Hagoromo (Feather Robe)”, a famous Noh play based upon the celestial maiden legend, and will display traditional carved wooden Noh masks, intricately woven Noh costumes, and other related artistic props used in Noh performances. During this exhibition, a special performance of “Hagoromo” will be held by prominent Noh performer Yoshimasa Kanze on June 13th followed by a special luncheon. Another unique opportunity to see this classic stage art up close will be during a free Noh demonstration in the
Jean Boulle Luxury Launches the World’s First Aircraft Finished with the Sun King™ Natural Gem Diamond Coating at EBACE 201722.5.2017 16:59
Jean Boulle Luxury is pleased to announce the launch of the world’s first aircraft finished with the Sun King™ Natural Gem Diamond Coating at EBACE in Geneva. The Bombardier Global Express was painted by STTS an expert in global aerospace painting and sealing. The launch follows the agreement with AkzoNobel to produce aviation grade coating for the private and commercial jet markets announced earlier this month. Jean Boulle Luxury’s patent pending Sun King™ Natural Gem Diamond Coating has been applied to super cars produced by some of the world’s foremost luxury car marques with the result of dramatically altering the luxury vehicle’s visual appearance whilst maintaining full functional capabilities. Jean Boulle Luxury’s proprietary technique involves transforming ethically sourced natural diamonds into a finish that guarantees the highest quality and brilliance within precisely defined
GLIDE’s 18th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch with Warren Buffett, Runs June 4 – 922.5.2017 16:00
GLIDE is pleased to announce the 18th Annual eBay for Charity Auction for Power Lunch with Warren Buffett . Offered through eBay for Charity, bidding for this year’s auction runs Sunday, June 4 at 7:30pm PDT to Friday, June 9 at 7:30pm PDT. The annual Power Lunch with Buffett has supported GLIDE in its mission to provide San Francisco’s homeless, poor and most vulnerable residents with unconditional support and love. The winning bidder will have the opportunity to dine with Buffett and seven friends at Smith & Wollensky in New York City. The bidding starts at $25,000 and all bidders must pre-qualify prior to bidding at eBay.com/GLIDE . To date, with the help of eBay for Charity, over $23 million has been raised for GLIDE. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522005307/en/
AudioCure Pharma GmbH appoints Dr. Reimar Schlingensiepen as CEO22.5.2017 14:12
AudioCure, a German pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of treatments for hearing disorders, announced today that it has appointed Dr. Reimar Schlingensiepen as CEO. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522005541/en/ Dr. Reimar Schlingensiepen (left), the newly appointed CEO of AudioCure Pharma GmbH, takes over from Prof. Hans Rommelspacher, founder of the company, who continues as CSO. (Photo: Business Wire) Dr. Schlingensiepen has been with AudioCure as COO since July 2015. During that time, he has successfully reshaped the company and carved out the recent series A financing round of about 9 million euros. He takes over from Prof. Hans Rommelspacher, who will continue as CSO. “With Reimar´s deep commitment to AudioCure, his proven track record and over 20 years of experien
LMD’s V-Sensor Set to Measure Vital Signs in India22.5.2017 14:00
Leman Micro Devices (LMD), the developer of regulated consumer healthcare products that is backed by major players within the mobile device industry, has announced that its V-Sensor and app - the only smartphone-integrated solution that measures blood pressure and other vital signs with medical accuracy – will satisfy new requirements imposed by changes in laws governing the use of medical devices in India, and will therefore be suitable for use in the Indian market. This is significant since leading Indian healthcare professionals have predicted a hypertension epidemic in the near future. In an interview in the Times of India, senior surgeon Dr Ramakanta Panda explained that estimates of hypertension range from 20-40% in urban populations and 12-17% in rural areas. “People are normally not aware that they have a problem”, the Times of India quoted him saying, before going on to detail
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme