Jean Boulle Luxury Launches the World’s First Aircraft Finished with the Sun King™ Natural Gem Diamond Coating at EBACE 2017

Jean Boulle Luxury is pleased to announce the launch of the world’s first aircraft finished with the Sun King™ Natural Gem Diamond Coating at EBACE in Geneva. The Bombardier Global Express was painted by STTS an expert in global aerospace painting and sealing. The launch follows the agreement with AkzoNobel to produce aviation grade coating for the private and commercial jet markets announced earlier this month.

Jean Boulle Luxury’s patent pending Sun King™ Natural Gem Diamond Coating has been applied to super cars produced by some of the world’s foremost luxury car marques with the result of dramatically altering the luxury vehicle’s visual appearance whilst maintaining full functional capabilities. Jean Boulle Luxury’s proprietary technique involves transforming ethically sourced natural diamonds into a finish that guarantees the highest quality and brilliance within precisely defined tolerances.

Bertrand Boulle CEO of Jean Boulle Luxury said:

“This is the first plane in the world to be covered in natural gem diamonds resulting from much hard work in both the development and certification processes. The visual impact on this demanding application is simply stunning.

We are delighted to showcase our product with STTS which has demonstrated effectively how the Sun King™ Natural Gem Diamond Coating works on a large scale.”

Frans Groot from STTS said:

“We are proud to be working with Jean Boulle Luxury on this innovative natural gem diamond coating solution.”

