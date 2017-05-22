Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo Hosts the Exhibition of "Noh" Japanese Traditional Performing Art

22.5.2017 17:00 | Business Wire

Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo, one of Japan’s most prestigious international hotels located in Shinjuku, Tokyo, will host a special exhibition entitled “Enjoying Japan’s Traditional Performing Art Noh” from June 1st to 29th, 2017. This is the second consecutive year that the hotel will host a special Noh exhibition in cooperation with the National Noh Theatre. This year’s exhibition focuses upon “Hagoromo (Feather Robe)”, a famous Noh play based upon the celestial maiden legend, and will display traditional carved wooden Noh masks, intricately woven Noh costumes, and other related artistic props used in Noh performances. During this exhibition, a special performance of “Hagoromo” will be held by prominent Noh performer Yoshimasa Kanze on June 13th followed by a special luncheon. Another unique opportunity to see this classic stage art up close will be during a free Noh demonstration in the Main Lobby, on June 21st at 5:00 p.m. This short demonstration is for both visitors and staying guests.

In the exhibition of Japanese Traditional Performing Art "Noh" hosted by Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo, the Noh masks and costumes will be on display. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Noh” has been performed for over 600 years since its creation in the Muromachi Period, and is the oldest theatrical art performed in the world. In recognition of the highly refined acting and artistic performances of Noh and its influence upon various genre of modern art around the world to this day, Noh was registered as a UNESCO World Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2008. Our hotel is pleased to provide its guests, 75% of whom are overseas visitors from 100 different countries, with the opportunity to enjoy the Noh Play “Hagoromo” exhibition as part of our Japanese cultural experience programs.

About the Keio Plaza Hotel

Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo is one of Japan’s leading international hotels. Our hotel boasts of over 20 restaurants and bars, and we host a wide range of local and international guests who visit us for our welcoming facilities, warm hospitality and unique services that allow them to experience Japanese culture, including our Hello Kitty themed rooms, wedding kimono experience, tea ceremony, ikebana experience and many others. For more information, please visit our website, YouTube, Facebook or Instagram.

