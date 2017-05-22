Innovation Award Honorees Announced for CES Asia 2017
22.5.2017 23:00 | Business Wire
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ today announced the Innovation Award Honorees for CES Asia 2017. New this year, the Innovation Awards program is intended to call on the distinguished history of the CES Innovation Awards program and honors products that demonstrate amazing ingenuity, unique features and quality designs. Owned and produced by the CTA and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia is the premier event for the consumer tech industry in Asia.
The products were evaluated by technology industry experts from around the globe – tech analysts, designers, engineers and members of the media – who assessed submissions across 19 product categories. Each product was evaluated by a judging team based on engineering, aesthetic, design quality, intended function and unique features. The honored products will be displayed on-site at CES Asia in the Innovation Awards Showcase, presented by Suning, in Hall N4 of the Shanghai New International Expo Centre.
“The products showcased by the innovation award honorees are a testament to the level of tech innovation slated to be introduced to the Asian market during CES Asia 2017,” says Karen Chupka, senior vice president, CES and corporate business strategy, CTA. “These ground-breaking products reinforce CES Asia’s unique platform where companies can brand and launch their new products and services from an array of industries.”
The CES Asia 2017 Innovation Award Honorees:
- Alpinestars S.P.A.
- Beijing Pico Technology Co., Ltd.
- Binatone Electronics International Limited
- Carl Zeiss
- Continental Automotive GmbH
- Eco Life
- Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd.
- Fantem
- Fujian EZON Information Technology Co., Ltd.
- Futurus Technology Co., Ltd.
- Garmin China Shanghai RHQ Co,. Ltd.
- Guangzhou Dafei Robot Technology Co., Ltd.
- HiScene Information Technology
- Hyundai Motor Company
- igloohome
- Medeli Electronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
- MomentCam
- NextVPU (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
- Ningbo Bimado Info Technology Co., Ltd.
- Powervision Robot Inc.
- Scenes Sound Digital Technology (SHENZHEN) Co., Ltd.
- Shanghai Qingtech Co., Ltd.
- Shenzhen First Blue Chip Technology Ltd.
- Tempow
- Vincross Inc.
- Woodenshark LLC
- Zhejiang CooVR Network Technology Co. Ltd.
More than 400 companies are already slated to exhibit including 3M, Audio-Technica, Baidu, BMW, BYD, Carl Zeiss, Changhong Electric, China Mobile, Continental, Digital China, DJI, Dynaudio, Fossil/Misfit, Garmin, Gibson Brands, Goertek, Haier, Harman, Hisense, Honda, Huawei, Hyundai, JD.com, Konka Group, Mercedes-Benz, Monster, NavInfo, NEVS, Onkyo, OnStar, OtterBox, Pioneer, PPTV, Samsung, Scosche, Segway, Suning, Tencent, United States Postal Service, UPS, Valeo, Volvo, Voxx, Wacom and Yuneec. Ultimately, CES Asia 2017 is expected to draw more than 30,000 attendees and more than 1,100 global media to cover the latest tech innovation across 19 product categories, including major growth areas such as drones, the Internet of Things (IoT) and virtual reality.
For more information on the CES Asia 2017 Innovation Awards program, including photos and descriptions of all honorees, visit CES Asia Innovation Awards.
Registration for CES Asia 2017 is open. For more information on how to exhibit or register, please visit CESAsia.com.
Note to Editors: Journalists traveling from outside of China will require a J-1 or J-2 visa . For questions about exhibiting at CES Asia, contact Brian Moon at bmoon@CTA.tech or +1 703-907-4351.
About CES Asia:
Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia is the premier event for the consumer technology industry, showcasing the full breadth and depth of the innovation value-chain in the Asian marketplace. Key global businesses come to this new event to grow and reinforce their brand by showcasing the latest products and technologies to consumer tech industry executives, foreign buyers, international media and a limited number of consumers from China. Attendees have exclusive access to some of the largest brands from China and around the world, while celebrating the innovation that defines the consumer technology sector.
About Consumer Technology Association:
Consumer Technology Association (CTA) is the trade association representing the $292 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s best known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s industry services.
About Shanghai Intex:
Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd was originally the exhibition organizing business of Shanghai Intex, a pioneering exhibition organizer established in 1995. Shanghai Intex is jointly overseen by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shanghai and PNO Exhibition Investment (Dubai) Limited. Starting in 1998, Shanghai Intex has organized over 100 trade shows and conferences with a sum total exhibition space in excess of 2 million sqm. Shanghai Intex is comprised of professional teams with a wealth of experience in organizing major international events, covering the creative industry, healthcare, lifestyle, advanced manufacturing and consumer electronics.
UPCOMING EVENTS
-
CES Asia 2017 –
Register
June 7-9, Shanghai, China
-
CEO Summit
June 21-24, Amalfi Coast, Italy
-
Innovate! and Celebrate
October 9-11, San Francisco, CA
-
CES 2018
January 9-12, Las Vegas, NV
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522006205/en/
Contact information
Consumer Technology Association
Bernice Morquette, 703-907-7651
bmorquette@CTA.tech
www.CESAsia.com
or
Sarah Brown, 703-907-4326
sbrown@CTA.tech
www.CTA.tech
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Interbrand Releases Second Annual Breakthrough Brands Report in Collaboration with the New York Stock Exchange, Ready Set Rocket & Facebook22.5.2017 22:35
Interbrand announces its second annual Interbrand Breakthrough Brands report in partnership with New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Ready Set Rocket, and Facebook. The 2017 report recognizes 40 next-generation, disruptive brands that define progress and the potential to grow. The report complements Interbrand’s annual Best Global Brands report, now entering its 18th year, by putting a spotlight on emerging brands—those that are affecting change and embodying growth. “There are moments throughout the life of your business when you enter a new stage of growth,” said Jez Frampton, Interbrand’s Global CEO. “For Breakthrough Brands, it’s realizing there’s a gap or a need in the marketplace, and filling it. These brands are catalysts as they are not just setting new standards for other brands, they’re breaking them.” After analyzing over 350 submissions from glob
mTAB® Expands Global Marketing Research Capabilities22.5.2017 22:00
mTAB, a U.S.-based leading provider of survey data analysis and visualization solutions, today announced an expansion of its global capabilities. Through the acquisition of Gamma Associates in the U.K., establishment of an office in Japan, and a partnership with Analytic Edge in China, mTAB will provide enhanced in-market support for clients. “We’re so pleased to unite our two companies to provide our client base with the global support they expect,” said Alex Gelman, CEO of mTAB. “Gamma’s focus on quality and customer success fits perfectly with our values at mTAB. Gamma’s data visualization software, mTABView®, will become one of the core pillars of the mTAB platform and growth story.” Since 1990, Gamma has been mTAB’s partner in Europe. The two businesses will be fully integrated under Gelman’s leadership, enabling mTAB’s global clients to access a more seamless customer experie
Seal Software Selected for Spend Matters 2017 50 to Know List22.5.2017 19:00
Seal Software, the leader in Contract Discovery and Analytics today announced their inclusion in the Spend Matters 2017, “50 Companies to Know in Procurement” list. This list identifies firms that continue to lead the charge on new procurement technologies and services that are driving innovation and changing the way enterprises do business. Spend Matters is the leading procurement analyst firm in the world and its site is the largest and most influential in the procurement and spend management sectors. “It’s difficult, and getting even more so, to make Spend Matters' 50/50 lists, and we’re thrilled Seal made it onto the 2017 Spend Matters 50 to Know list," said Jason Busch, founder and head of strategy at Spend Matters. "This list is the product of intense debate, discussion, and refinement each year by our analysts. This year saw new coverage areas and inc
KAL Launches KAL Cloud22.5.2017 18:59
Global ATM software company KAL is delighted to announce the availability of new versions of its industry-leading ATM software with Cloud support. The new software allows backwards compatibility as well as Cloud support so that KAL’s customers can run the software in a private Cloud within the bank or even on public Cloud infrastructure such as Microsoft Azure if they wish to do so. As the business of retail banking is being transformed, KAL ATM software is rapidly innovating to meet today’s challenges and be prepared for the next wave of technology. The current generation of ATM software is designed to run within the ATM much like running Microsoft Office on a Windows-based PC. As the software industry has evolved to include more Cloud-based offerings, banks are looking to leverage the advancements made to support those software models and build their next generation of ATM networks u
SES Networks Launches New Hybrid Resiliency Service and Goes Live With First Customer, Palau Telecoms22.5.2017 18:50
SES (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) announced today a new hybrid resiliency platform to serve the specific needs of telcos, mobile network operators, enterprises and maritime connectivity providers. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522005966/en/ SES Networks Launches New Hybrid Resiliency Service and Goes Live With First Customer, Palau Telecoms (Photo: Business Wire) Internet services provider Palau Telecoms is already enjoying the exceptional performance of the seamless solution supporting business continuity and profitability. The new solution represents fully-managed ‘bandwidth-on-demand’ connectivity, with intelligent routing and resiliency. Unique to SES, the multi-orbit approach, which leverages the wide coverage capabilities of Geostationary Earth Orbit satel
MBA Renewables fosters networking and discussion at its first Alumni Conference “Integration of Renewable Power Generation”22.5.2017 17:00
Professionals from 17 different countries are gathering in Berlin (Germany) for the first MBA Renewables Alumni Conference “Integration of Renewable Power Generation” from 21 – 25 June 2017. The conference is presenting perspectives and challenges of the ongoing Energiewende (Germany’s energy transition), a topic which is raising interest all over the world. Additionally, the event serves as a unique platform for exchange amongst the experts who have studied the MBA Renewables. MBA Renewables, offered by the Beuth University of Applied Sciences Berlin and Renewables Academy AG (RENAC) since 2011, is the first distance learning Master of Business Administration degree with a focus on renewable energy and energy efficiency to combat climate change. The conference opens with a reception at Beuth University with keynote speeches by Noara Kebir, Managing Director MicroE
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme