ULTRA-MODERN 5,800 CBM LNG BUNKER VESSEL CORALIUS NAMED IN CEREMONY

23.5.2017 10:54 | Skangas Oy

Coralius, the first European built LNG, liquefied natural gas, bunker and distribution vessel was named Monday 22 May by Johanna Lamminen,Chair of the Board of Skangas and Chief Executive Officer of Gasum. The vessel was commissioned by owners Anthony Veder and Sirius Shipping in 2015 and was built by Royal Bodewes. This new vessel will offer LNG bunkering services for Skangas, a subsidiary of Gasum, mainly operating in the North Sea, the Skagerak area and the Baltic Sea. This way Skangas will serve customers’ better in all harbours in Nordic countries.

The 1A Ice Classed Coralius is designed to safely discharge large quantities of LNG to its receiving vessel in a short period of time. The vessel is equipped with state-of the-art LNG transfer equipment and the flat working deck is especially engineered for safe side-by-side operations. Special winches have also been installed to enable safe and swift mooring operations.

“Bunkering LNG ship-to-ship increases the accessibility of this marine fuel for our customers”, says Kimmo Rahkamo, Chief Executive Officer of Skangas. “It is a very valuable add-on to our existing bunkering methods of truck and terminals along the coast. Thanks to Coralius, from July onwards, our customers are going to experience swifter and more flexible bunkering operations than ever before.”

Jan Valkier, Chief Executive Officer of Anthony Veder said: “We have a long track record in small to mid-size LNG shipping. Last year we conducted the first safe bunkering operation in the Gothenburg areafor Skangas with Coral Energy, another of our LNG carriers. The Coralius is our first LNG bunker vessel developed in co-operation with Sirius Shipping and we are very proud to serve the market in a safe and efficient way with the delivery of this dedicated LNG bunker vessel.”

Jonas Backman, Chief Executive Officer of Sirius Shipping said: “I am very happy to see the development of this vessel become reality following our close co-operation with Skangas and Anthony Veder. This ship considerably strengthens our position in the local market and we are excited to bring our knowledge to this project.”

The Coralius is constructed according to the guidelines set by the Society for Gas and Marine Fuel (SGMF) whose aim is to harmonize safe and responsible operations of gas-fueled ships.

Compared to other marine fuels, LNG drastically cuts both sulphur oxide (SOx) and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, and is recognized by the shipping industry as the most viable alternative fuel for the reduction of emissions. With this new bunker feeder, LNG as a marine fuel will become far more accessible for the Scandinavian region.

Main characteristics Coralius

Length overall: 99.60 meters

Beam: 17.95 meters

Draft: 5.8 meters

LNG capacity: 5,800 m³

Service speed: 13.5 knots

About Skangas

Skangas is a leading supplier of LNG in the Nordic markets. The company provides customers with LNG for shipping, industrial and heavy-duty land transport needs. Skangas helps customers reach their environmental and operational energy goals by offering efficient and stable LNG deliveries. Skangas is a subsidiary of the Finnish natural energy gas expert, Gasum Ltd (51%) and partly-owned by the Norwegian energy company Lyse (49%). For more information: skangas.com.





The development of Coralius was part of the joint ‘Pilot LNG’ industry project co-financed by the EU TEN-T programme.





About Anthony Veder

Anthony Veder, established in 1937, acquired its first gas tanker in 1969. As an integrated shipping company, it serves long-term customers by offering a safe, reliable and flexible service using a wide range of high quality gas carriers. The group is involved in all segments of gas shipping, from CO2 to ethylene and from LPG to LNG. In addition to this, the company provides comprehensive and efficient technical and commercial ship management services to third parties. Anthony Veder operates a fleet of 30 gas tankers of which seven gas tankers are fueled by LNG. The Rotterdam based shipping company employs over 900 people. Further information is available at www.anthonyveder.com.





About Sirius Shipping

Sirius Shipping performs safe and efficient transport of oil and chemical products in Northern Europe. The company operates eleven modern chemical/tanker vessels in the North- and Baltic Sea trade and one LNG supply vessel in the port of Stockholm. The Donsö (Sweden) based tanker shipping company employs around 200 people. More information: www.siriusshipping.eu.





