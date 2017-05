ULTRAMODERNA 5 800 KUBIKMETERS LNG-BUNKERFARTYG CORALIUS DÖPT

ULTRA-MODERN 5,800 CBM LNG BUNKER VESSEL CORALIUS NAMED IN CEREMONY 23.5.2017 10:54

Coralius, the first European built LNG, liquefied natural gas, bunker and distribution vessel was named Monday 22 May by Johanna Lamminen,Chair of the Board of Skangas and Chief Executive Officer of Gasum. The vessel was commissioned by owners Anthony Veder and Sirius Shipping in 2015 and was built by Royal Bodewes. This new vessel will offer LNG bunkering services for Skangas, a subsidiary of Gasum, mainly operating in the North Sea, the Skagerak area and the Baltic Sea. This way Skangas will serve customers’ better in all harbours in Nordic countries.