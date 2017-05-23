SES Networks and Patrakom Enhance Connectivity in Indonesian Waters
23.5.2017 10:40 | Business Wire
SES (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) and Patrakom, a leading provider of telecommunications and network solutions in Indonesia, announced today a partnership to provide seamless, high-speed connectivity to passenger vessels and oil barges traversing domestic routes in Indonesia.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523005680/en/
SES Networks and Patrakom Enhance Connectivity in Indonesian Waters (Photo: Business Wire)
As part of a multi-year agreement, SES Networks and Patrakom will be providing connectivity for over 80 vessels via SES-9 located at 108.2 degrees East. SES-9 is SES’s largest satellite for Asia-Pacific, and has a powerful mobility beam to provide coverage for vessels sailing across the East Indian Ocean.
The newly-created highly customer focused data division SES Networks is leveraging the extensive infrastructure, networks and operations to better meet the distinct needs of SES’s customers. The SES Networks business unit allows SES to deliver increasingly differentiated satellite-enabled solutions for data-centric segments, one of them being Mobility.
“At Patrakom, we provide daily connectivity to hundreds of vessels sailing across the Indonesian waters. Today, many of these vessels are limited by the level of connectivity due to the high entry barriers to get access to satellite communications. SES-9’s high-power mobility beam delivers seamless and reliable coverage over high-traffic domestic routes, enabling a cost-effective usage of bandwidth for our maritime customers,” says Endi Fitri, Director of Business Development at Patrakom.
Steve Collar, Chief Executive Officer at SES Networks, said, “We recognise a growing need for easily customisable and scalable connectivity solutions for the evolving maritime market. We are continuously enhancing our mobility capabilities with this in mind, and are pleased to support Patrakom with tailored bandwidth and coverage, offering them the flexibility to cater for the diverse connectivity needs of their maritime customers. The capacity provided by SES-9, with its dedicated mobility beam for maritime communications, is also well-suited for comprehensive coverage over Indonesian waters.”
Follow us on:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SES_Satellites
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ses
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SES.Satellites
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/SESVideoChannel
Blog: https://www.ses.com/news/blogs
Media Gallery: https://www.ses.com/media-gallery
SES White papers are available under: https://www.ses.com/news/whitepapers
About SES
SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SES’s portfolio includes the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) television reach in Europe, O3b Networks, a global managed data communications service provider, and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. Further information available at: www.ses.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523005680/en/
Contact information
SES
Markus Payer
Corporate Communications
Tel. +352 710 725 500
Markus.Payer@ses.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Reshaping Enterprise Data Centers: AccelStor Reveals the New-Generation All-Flash Array at Computex Taipei 201723.5.2017 11:00
Targeting data-center applications and big-data analytics, AccelStor, the software-defined all-flash array provider, will showcase its series of NeoSapphire all-flash storage arrays at Computex Taipei 2017. AccelStor will demonstrate its recently launched all-NVMe flash array — the NeoSapphire P310 — and reveal its new-generation all-flash array, a scaled-up model with up to 645TB capacity. The AccelStor booth will feature live demonstrations of the NeoSapphire 3706-ES1, showing how this high-availability flash array smoothly handles all kinds of IT scenarios, without a single point of failure. Outfitted for machine learning, artificial intelligence, and FinTech, AccelStor all-flash arrays deliver accelerated performance and effortless data processing for storage, enabling enterprise business to run efficiently. AccelStor's products and technology will be on display at booth J0818 on the first fl
Frontier Silicon’s Smart Audio solution with Google Assistant23.5.2017 09:00
Frontier Silicon, a leading provider of consumer audio technologies, announces that its Smart Audio platform, Minuet, has been upgraded to include Google Assistant. Minuet already allows brands and manufacturers to develop smart audio devices with Chromecast built-in. With the addition of Google Assistant, users will be able to control their smart speakers via voice and use these speakers not only to play music but also to access internet services, such as news, update personal schedules and control a wide range of smart home devices. As a reference platform, Minuet provides a complete toolkit for brands and manufacturers to develop smart audio devices with Google Assistant quickly and cost-effectively. Frontier Silicon is one of a very small number of solution providers chosen by Google to work on this technology. Anthony Sethill, CEO, Fronti
The 16th Endocrine Regulations Prize of the Fondation IPSEN Will Be Awarded to Bruce McEWEN23.5.2017 08:30
The Fondation IPSEN (1) contributes to the development and dissemination of scientific knowledge by fostering interaction between scientists and clinicians. The Fondation IPSEN Endocrine Regulations Prize (2) will be presented today at the ECE (European Congress of Endocrinology) in Lisbon. An international jury (3) chaired by Professor Iain Robinson (National Institute for Medical Research, London, UK), awarded the prize to Bruce Mc Ewen for his pioneering work on glucocorticoids, stress and neuronal degeneration. The Fondation IPSEN(1) contributes to the development and dissemination of scientific knowledge by fostering interaction between scientists and clinicians from different backgrounds. Created in 2002, the Endocrine Regulations Prize(2) of the Fond
Ferring Commits $10 Million to March of Dimes to Expand Research Needed to End Preterm Birth23.5.2017 07:01
Ferring Pharmaceuticals and the March of Dimes Foundation announced today that Ferring has committed $10 million to support the network of March of Dimes Prematurity Research Centers that are discovering the biological causes of preterm birth. Included in Ferring's contribution is funding for a new European-based Prematurity Center, which will become a partner of the existing five U.S.-based centers. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522005934/en/ Both Ferring and March of Dimes are committed to advancing research to help prevent the 15 million annual preterm births recorded globally, including about 380,000 in the United States. Preterm birth is the leading cause of death in babies in the U.S. and of children under age 5 around the world, and is responsible for 1.1 million infant deaths each year.1
Innovation Award Honorees Announced for CES Asia 201722.5.2017 23:00
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ today announced the Innovation Award Honorees for CES Asia 2017. New this year, the Innovation Awards program is intended to call on the distinguished history of the CES Innovation Awards program and honors products that demonstrate amazing ingenuity, unique features and quality designs. Owned and produced by the CTA and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia is the premier event for the consumer tech industry in Asia. The products were evaluated by technology industry experts from around the globe – tech analysts, designers, engineers and members of the media – who assessed submissions across 19 product categories. Each product was evaluated by a judging team based on engineering, aesthetic, design quality, intended function and unique features. The honored products will be displayed on-site
Interbrand Releases Second Annual Breakthrough Brands Report in Collaboration with the New York Stock Exchange, Ready Set Rocket & Facebook22.5.2017 22:35
Interbrand announces its second annual Interbrand Breakthrough Brands report in partnership with New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Ready Set Rocket, and Facebook. The 2017 report recognizes 40 next-generation, disruptive brands that define progress and the potential to grow. The report complements Interbrand’s annual Best Global Brands report, now entering its 18th year, by putting a spotlight on emerging brands—those that are affecting change and embodying growth. “There are moments throughout the life of your business when you enter a new stage of growth,” said Jez Frampton, Interbrand’s Global CEO. “For Breakthrough Brands, it’s realizing there’s a gap or a need in the marketplace, and filling it. These brands are catalysts as they are not just setting new standards for other brands, they’re breaking them.” After analyzing over 350 submissions from glob
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme