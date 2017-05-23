SES Networks and Patrakom Enhance Connectivity in Indonesian Waters

23.5.2017 10:40 | Business Wire

SES (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) and Patrakom, a leading provider of telecommunications and network solutions in Indonesia, announced today a partnership to provide seamless, high-speed connectivity to passenger vessels and oil barges traversing domestic routes in Indonesia.

As part of a multi-year agreement, SES Networks and Patrakom will be providing connectivity for over 80 vessels via SES-9 located at 108.2 degrees East. SES-9 is SES’s largest satellite for Asia-Pacific, and has a powerful mobility beam to provide coverage for vessels sailing across the East Indian Ocean.

The newly-created highly customer focused data division SES Networks is leveraging the extensive infrastructure, networks and operations to better meet the distinct needs of SES’s customers. The SES Networks business unit allows SES to deliver increasingly differentiated satellite-enabled solutions for data-centric segments, one of them being Mobility.

“At Patrakom, we provide daily connectivity to hundreds of vessels sailing across the Indonesian waters. Today, many of these vessels are limited by the level of connectivity due to the high entry barriers to get access to satellite communications. SES-9’s high-power mobility beam delivers seamless and reliable coverage over high-traffic domestic routes, enabling a cost-effective usage of bandwidth for our maritime customers,” says Endi Fitri, Director of Business Development at Patrakom.

Steve Collar, Chief Executive Officer at SES Networks, said, “We recognise a growing need for easily customisable and scalable connectivity solutions for the evolving maritime market. We are continuously enhancing our mobility capabilities with this in mind, and are pleased to support Patrakom with tailored bandwidth and coverage, offering them the flexibility to cater for the diverse connectivity needs of their maritime customers. The capacity provided by SES-9, with its dedicated mobility beam for maritime communications, is also well-suited for comprehensive coverage over Indonesian waters.”

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SES’s portfolio includes the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) television reach in Europe, O3b Networks, a global managed data communications service provider, and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. Further information available at: www.ses.com

