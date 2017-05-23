DNA, Ericsson and the State Security Networks Group Finland tested prioritisation of public protection and disaster relief (PPDR) services in the 4G LTE network
23.5.2017 11:00 | DNA Oyj
Based on the tests, the speed and quality of data communication required by PPDR services can be guaranteed in the commercial 4G LTE network.
DNA, Ericsson and the State Security Networks Group Finland demonstrated how commercial LTE network might be utilized by the authorities maintaining safety and order in situations when high quality continuous data communications must be guaranteed to the authorities. Such situations may include sharing status pictures and videos from the site of a crisis or group video calls. Dynamic prioritisation of traffic and pre-emption were verified as test cases.
Dynamic prioritisation means that capacity required is continuously assigned to the PPDR subscriptions. In other words, this means that PPDR traffic uses the same frequency band as the commercial traffic, but in case of high network load, commercial traffic is restricted in order to provide more capacity to the PPDR traffic. Pre-emption is a more radical measure than dynamic prioritisation. An exceptional network load situation might be managed by completely dropping the local commercial traffic, making all local network capacity available only for PPDR usage.
“The performed tests confirmed our assumption that required speed and quality of service can be guaranteed to PPDR subscriptions under all circumstances also in a commercial network. The benefit of dynamic prioritisation in the commercial mobile network benefits everyone, because the required capacity will flexible be assigned to authorities at any given moment. During exceptional emergency cases more bandwidth, or even the whole bandwidth can temporarily be assigned to PPDR users only,” says Tommy Olenius, Senior Vice President, Technology, DNA.
The successful tests of dynamic prioritisation and pre-emption provide key information to PPDR users, service providers and network operators. Prioritisation of PPDR traffic and service access prioritisation in case of congestion in current LTE 4G mobile networks is a requirement for implementing mission-critical PPDR services in commercial networks,” says Sami Orakoski, COO of the State Security Networks Group Finland.
“Utilising commercial 4G technology for PPDR is an excellent solution for Finland. It gives quick access to reliable, high-quality and extensive mobile networks that are at the top of their class globally. In addition, the standard 4G and the future 5G technology enable flexible use of different kinds of terminal devices and future services without need to invest in dedicated public authority networks. In this respect, Finland can show a good example to rest of the world as regards good cooperation between authorities and commercial actors,” says Olli Sirkka, Country Manager and President of Ericsson Finland.
Prioritisation and pre-emption would be implemented in exceptional situations where the amount of simultaneous traffic in the area of a base station exceeds its capacity. Such exceptional situations may occur at large public events, for example. Normally, PPDR traffic does not reduce the quality of service experienced by the other customers in any way. The prioritisation of PPDR data traffic in exceptional situations does not prevent emergency calls from getting through.
The tests with PPDR services were conducted in DNA’s commercial 4G LTE network on 19 May 2017, in cooperation with experts from Ericsson and the State Security Networks Group. In the tests, the behaviour of PPDR subscriptions was compared with other subscriptions with various level of network congestion.
Further information for the media:
Tommy Olenius, Senior Vice President, Technology, DNA Plc, tel. +358 44 220 3240, tommy.olenius@dna.fi
Sami Orakoski, COO, State Security Networks Group Finland, tel. +358 40 514 0000, sami.orakoski@erillisverkot.fi
DNA communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi
Ericsson corporate communications, tel. +358 44 299 2556, milla.nummenpaa@ericsson.com
State Security Networks Group Finland, communications, tel. +358 40 756 0850, mari.suokari-parssinen@erillisverkot.fi
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
PL 10
01044 DNA
http://www.dna.fi
DNA Plc is a Finnish telecommunications group providing high-quality voice, data and TV services for communication, entertainment and working. DNA is Finland's largest cable operator and the leading pay TV provider in both cable and terrestrial networks. For DNA, the key area for growth in corporate business is the new way of working, independent of time and place, facilitated by smart terminal devices, diverse communications services and rapid connections. In 2016, DNA recorded net sales of EUR 859 million and an operating profit of EUR 91 million. DNA has more than 3.8 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The Group also includes DNA Store, Finland's largest retail chain selling mobile phones. DNA shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For further information, visit www.dna.fi or follow us on Twitter @DNA_fi, @DNA_Business and @DNA_Palvelu and Facebook.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta DNA Oyj
DNA, Ericsson ja Erillisverkot testasivat viranomaispalveluiden priorisointia 4G LTE -verkossa23.5.2017 11:00
Testien perusteella viranomaispalveluiden vaatima dataliikenteen nopeus ja laatu voidaan taata kaupallisessa 4G LTE -verkossa.
Nokia 3310 -puhelimen ennakkomyynti käynnistyi ennätyksellisen vauhdikkaasti11.5.2017 08:01
Nokia 3310 -puhelimen ennakkomyynti alkoi keskiviikkona 10.5. klo 11.00. Ensimmäisen myyntipäivän ennakkotilausmäärät DNA:n myyntikanavissa olivat historiallisen suuria.
DNA Harvard Business Schoolin FIELD-ohjelman partnerina9.5.2017 10:00
DNA Oyj toimii partnerina Harvard Business Schoolin opiskelijaryhmälle Helsingissä. DNA:n partneruus kuuluu osana Harvard Business Schoolin vaadittua ensimmäisen vuoden FIELD Global Immersion -kurssiin. Harvardin opiskelijat työskentelivät kuukausia Bostonista käsin DNA:n tiimin kanssa ja viikon Helsingissä DNA Talossa DNA:lta saamansa innovaatiohaasteen parissa.
DNA becomes partner of Harvard Business School’s FIELD programme9.5.2017 10:00
DNA Plc is acting as the Helsinki-based partner of a Harvard Business School student group, for the highly popular Harvard Business School first-year FIELD Global Immersion course. Harvard students spent months working - alongside DNA’s team - from Boston and a week in DNA’s headquarters, DNA Talo, in Helsinki, immersing themselves in the innovation challenge set by the company.
DNA is the first operator in Finland to launch an open ecosystem Android TV device, the DNA TV-hubi3.5.2017 09:03
What smart phones and their applications did for mobile phones, DNA TV-hubi ("DNA TV Hub") will do for the television. This new Android TV device will bring downloadable applications to your TV, includes support for content in up to 4K resolution and integrates traditional TV channels and diverse online services into one easy-to-use service.
DNA tuo ensimmäisenä operaattorina Suomen markkinoille avoimen ekosysteemin Android TV -laitteen, DNA TV-hubin3.5.2017 09:02
DNA TV-hubi tekee televisiolle sen, mitä älypuhelimet sovelluksineen ovat tehneet matkapuhelimille. Uusi Android TV -laite tuo televisioon ladattavat sovellukset, tukee jopa 4K tv-sisältöjä ja yhdistää perinteiset televisiokanavat ja monipuoliset nettipalvelut helposti käytettäväksi kokonaisuudeksi.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme