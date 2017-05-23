Reshaping Enterprise Data Centers: AccelStor Reveals the New-Generation All-Flash Array at Computex Taipei 2017
23.5.2017 11:00 | Business Wire
Targeting data-center applications and big-data analytics, AccelStor, the software-defined all-flash array provider, will showcase its series of NeoSapphire all-flash storage arrays at Computex Taipei 2017. AccelStor will demonstrate its recently launched all-NVMe flash array — the NeoSapphire P310 — and reveal its new-generation all-flash array, a scaled-up model with up to 645TB capacity. The AccelStor booth will feature live demonstrations of the NeoSapphire 3706-ES1, showing how this high-availability flash array smoothly handles all kinds of IT scenarios, without a single point of failure. Outfitted for machine learning, artificial intelligence, and FinTech, AccelStor all-flash arrays deliver accelerated performance and effortless data processing for storage, enabling enterprise business to run efficiently. AccelStor's products and technology will be on display at booth J0818 on the first floor of the Nangang Exhibition Hall in Taipei, Taiwan from May 30 to June 3, 2017.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523005042/en/
AccelStor will reveal its new-generation NeoSapphire all-flash array at Computex Taipei 2017. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Today’s data explosion is driven by a growing number of end devices and richer data streams. Data centers and networks empower enterprises to gain deeper insight into the world around us,” said David Kao, AccelStor Vice President. “Our NeoSapphire series provides superior-performing flash arrays for SMEs, enterprises and data centers, and helps customers reduce risk, plan resources, and accelerate time to value for enterprise-scale big data deployments.”
New-Generation NeoSapphire All-Flash Array: High Availability with Scalability Guaranteed
The new-generation NeoSapphire all-flash array features an ability to scale up that represents a major architectural leap forwards in the series. Together with FlexiRemap software advancements, this model delivers workload-optimized performance, high availability, and scalability for critical applications. This scalable flash array lays the groundwork for succeeding NeoSapphire models, demonstrating AccelStor's capability to provide large-capacity, feature-rich, high-performance storage arrays with high availability. This new model comes with an unparalleled 645TB capacity under a shared-nothing architecture consisting of 2 complete nodes — a far better design than dual controllers with a shared data pool. This model will drive new solutions for applications such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and FinTech. It expands the reach of enterprise applications and data-center solutions. This model achieves on-demand scalability for ever-growing data and workloads, while reducing upfront investment and simplifying the expansion of IT infrastructures. AccelStor plans to launch this model in the third quarter of this year.
Debut of NeoSapphire P310 All-NVNe Flash Array at Computex
The NeoSapphire P310 is an all-NVMe flash array that adopts the new NVMe technology, with 8 NVMe SSDs offering 6TB capacity. With just these 8 drives, and powered by the award-winning FlexiRemap software technology, the NeoSapphire P310 easily achieves 700K IOPS for 4KB random writes, and ultra-low latency with microsecond-level response time. The NVMe drives utilize the PCIe interface, which provides point-to-point links directly from the SSDs to the processors, precluding system bottlenecks. The P310 delivers enterprise-level agility and flexibility for handling big data, analytics, and media streaming. This model was launched in May 2017; it will be introduced to the public for the first time at Computex Taipei 2017.
True High Availability: NeoSapphire 3706-ES1 Live Demonstration
An industry-leading combination of a shared-nothing architecture, dual nodes in a single appliance, and superior 360K IOPS for 4KB random writes has enabled the creation of the NeoSapphire 3706-ES1. This model unleashes flash utilization to remove data-access performance bottlenecks and deliver unprecedented capability for no single point of failure. The NeoSapphire 3706-ES1 packs AccelStor's exclusive FlexiRemap software technology, offering unrivaled performance even for the dynamic workloads of enterprise applications. The unique shared-nothing architecture and active-active design enable the NeoSapphire 3706-ES1 to provide organizations with 99.9999% reliability for their business services. AccelStor will demonstrate the high availability of the NeoSapphire 3706-ES1, including active-active failover, failback, and more, at its Computex booth.
Additional Resources
Download the NeoSapphire 3706-ES1 product sheet
Learn more about the High-Availability NeoSapphire series
Learn more about FlexiRemap Technology
Follow AccelStor on Twitter: @AccelStor
About AccelStor, Inc.
AccelStor is accelerating the paradigm shift from conventional disk arrays to modern all-flash storage. AccelStor's NeoSapphire all-flash arrays, powered by FlexiRemap software technology, deliver sustained high IOPS for business-critical applications. With streamlined storage management, multi-protocol support, and front-access, hot-swappable solid-state drives, the NeoSapphire series promises to resolve performance bottlenecks for I/O-intensive applications like virtualization, high-performance computing, database, and media processing. For more information about AccelStor and NeoSapphire, please visit www.accelstor.com.
AccelStor, FlexiRemap and NeoSapphire are trademarks or registered trademarks of AccelStor, Inc. in the United States of America and/or other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523005042/en/
Contact information
AccelStor, Inc.
Clara Lee, +886-2-77467616 ext. 2561
clara.lee@accelstor.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
SES Networks and Patrakom Enhance Connectivity in Indonesian Waters23.5.2017 10:40
SES (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) and Patrakom, a leading provider of telecommunications and network solutions in Indonesia, announced today a partnership to provide seamless, high-speed connectivity to passenger vessels and oil barges traversing domestic routes in Indonesia. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523005680/en/ SES Networks and Patrakom Enhance Connectivity in Indonesian Waters (Photo: Business Wire) As part of a multi-year agreement, SES Networks and Patrakom will be providing connectivity for over 80 vessels via SES-9 located at 108.2 degrees East. SES-9 is SES’s largest satellite for Asia-Pacific, and has a powerful mobility beam to provide coverage for vessels sailing across the East Indian Ocean. The newly-created highly customer focused data divisi
Frontier Silicon’s Smart Audio solution with Google Assistant23.5.2017 09:00
Frontier Silicon, a leading provider of consumer audio technologies, announces that its Smart Audio platform, Minuet, has been upgraded to include Google Assistant. Minuet already allows brands and manufacturers to develop smart audio devices with Chromecast built-in. With the addition of Google Assistant, users will be able to control their smart speakers via voice and use these speakers not only to play music but also to access internet services, such as news, update personal schedules and control a wide range of smart home devices. As a reference platform, Minuet provides a complete toolkit for brands and manufacturers to develop smart audio devices with Google Assistant quickly and cost-effectively. Frontier Silicon is one of a very small number of solution providers chosen by Google to work on this technology. Anthony Sethill, CEO, Fronti
The 16th Endocrine Regulations Prize of the Fondation IPSEN Will Be Awarded to Bruce McEWEN23.5.2017 08:30
The Fondation IPSEN (1) contributes to the development and dissemination of scientific knowledge by fostering interaction between scientists and clinicians. The Fondation IPSEN Endocrine Regulations Prize (2) will be presented today at the ECE (European Congress of Endocrinology) in Lisbon. An international jury (3) chaired by Professor Iain Robinson (National Institute for Medical Research, London, UK), awarded the prize to Bruce Mc Ewen for his pioneering work on glucocorticoids, stress and neuronal degeneration. The Fondation IPSEN(1) contributes to the development and dissemination of scientific knowledge by fostering interaction between scientists and clinicians from different backgrounds. Created in 2002, the Endocrine Regulations Prize(2) of the Fond
Ferring Commits $10 Million to March of Dimes to Expand Research Needed to End Preterm Birth23.5.2017 07:01
Ferring Pharmaceuticals and the March of Dimes Foundation announced today that Ferring has committed $10 million to support the network of March of Dimes Prematurity Research Centers that are discovering the biological causes of preterm birth. Included in Ferring's contribution is funding for a new European-based Prematurity Center, which will become a partner of the existing five U.S.-based centers. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522005934/en/ Both Ferring and March of Dimes are committed to advancing research to help prevent the 15 million annual preterm births recorded globally, including about 380,000 in the United States. Preterm birth is the leading cause of death in babies in the U.S. and of children under age 5 around the world, and is responsible for 1.1 million infant deaths each year.1
Innovation Award Honorees Announced for CES Asia 201722.5.2017 23:00
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ today announced the Innovation Award Honorees for CES Asia 2017. New this year, the Innovation Awards program is intended to call on the distinguished history of the CES Innovation Awards program and honors products that demonstrate amazing ingenuity, unique features and quality designs. Owned and produced by the CTA and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia is the premier event for the consumer tech industry in Asia. The products were evaluated by technology industry experts from around the globe – tech analysts, designers, engineers and members of the media – who assessed submissions across 19 product categories. Each product was evaluated by a judging team based on engineering, aesthetic, design quality, intended function and unique features. The honored products will be displayed on-site
Interbrand Releases Second Annual Breakthrough Brands Report in Collaboration with the New York Stock Exchange, Ready Set Rocket & Facebook22.5.2017 22:35
Interbrand announces its second annual Interbrand Breakthrough Brands report in partnership with New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Ready Set Rocket, and Facebook. The 2017 report recognizes 40 next-generation, disruptive brands that define progress and the potential to grow. The report complements Interbrand’s annual Best Global Brands report, now entering its 18th year, by putting a spotlight on emerging brands—those that are affecting change and embodying growth. “There are moments throughout the life of your business when you enter a new stage of growth,” said Jez Frampton, Interbrand’s Global CEO. “For Breakthrough Brands, it’s realizing there’s a gap or a need in the marketplace, and filling it. These brands are catalysts as they are not just setting new standards for other brands, they’re breaking them.” After analyzing over 350 submissions from glob
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme