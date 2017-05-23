Dompé Receives Positive CHMP Opinion in Europe For Oxervate® (Cenegermin Eye Drops) For the Treatment of Adult Patients with Moderate or Severe Neurotrophic Keratitis
23.5.2017 12:00 | Business Wire
Today, the biopharmaceutical company Dompé has announced that the Committee for Human Medicinal Products (CHMP) of EMA (European Medicines Agency) has released a positive opinion, recommending the marketing authorization for Oxervate® (cenegermin eye drops), for the treatment of adult patients with moderate or severe neurotrophic keratitis. This is a rare and disabling eye condition that can lead to the loss of vision. As of today, no satisfactory treatment is available for this disease. Due to the risks related to this pathology and to the lack of viable therapeutic options, CHMP completed its review through an accelerated assessment. It began in November 2016 and ended with a positive opinion last week.
The origin of neurotrophic keratitis is related to a trigeminal nerve impairment (one of the nerves responsible for the eye anatomy and function), which can lead to the loss of corneal sensitivity. In its most serious forms, it can cause ulcers, melting and corneal perforation, affecting the visual ability of patients2.
If confirmed by EMA’s Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) and approved by the European Commission, Oxervate® would be the first biotechnology orphan drug in the world authorized for this indication.
Cenegermin, the name of the active agent, is the recombinant version of the human nerve growth factor (NGF) discovered by Nobel Laureate Rita Levi Montalcini. This protein is naturally produced by the human body and is implicated in the development, maintenance and survival of nerve cells3. Administered in the form of eye drops to patients with neurotrophic keratitis, Oxervate® helps restore the normal healing processes of the eye and repair the corneal damage.
Oxervate® is produced through the recombinant DNA technology, with the introduction of a gene (DNA) into bacteria to allow these latter to produce the human nerve growth factor.
CHMP conclusions are based on data from two phase II clinical trials involving 204 patients with moderate and severe neurotrophic keratitis. Both studies have shown that after eight weeks, a higher number of Oxervate® treated patients reached a complete corneal healing vs patients on placebo. The most common adverse reactions observed with Oxervate® include eye pain, eye inflammation, increased lacrimation (secretion of tears), eyelid pain and foreign body sensation in the eye.
"We welcome the CHMP opinion with great satisfaction. To us, making Oxervate® available to patients who live with this rare disease is a major achievement. It would be the first biotech treatment obtained thanks to our research efforts", said Eugenio Aringhieri, Dompé’s Chief Executive Officer. "This decision paves the way to the significant prospect of a therapy for those suffering from this disease. In the future, our goal is to keep investigating its potential in other pathologies, to allow more and more patients to benefit from this innovative therapeutic approach".
"Having been the first to turn the discovery of the Nerve Growth Factor into a potential therapy is a further confirmation of the value of ‘Made in Italy’ research", explained Sergio Dompé, Chairman of Dompé. "At this time my thoughts and gratitude go to the team of researchers who passionately developed Oxervate®, and especially to Professor Rita Levi Montalcini for her great intuition, from which this research project stems, namely the neuronal growth factor for which she received the Nobel Prize."
Until the European Commission’s final decision, Oxervate® remains an investigational therapy. Its marketing authorization has not been granted yet in any country.
About Dompé
Dompé is one of the leading biopharmaceutical companies in Italy. It focuses on the development of innovative therapeutic solutions for diseases with a high social impact for which therapeutic options are lacking. Based in Italy, Dompé has its headquarters in Milan. Its research efforts focus on unmet therapeutic needs such as diabetes, organ transplantation, ophthalmology and oncology. The industrial pole of L’ Aquila (Abruzzo) is home to a world class biotechnology plant developing drugs for Primary Care for the markets of about 40 countries worldwide. Dompé has its offices also in Albania, France, Germany, Great Britain, Spain and United States (New York).
For more information: www.dompe.com and www.dompetrials.com
Forward looking statements
This press release makes reference to certain information that may not coincide with expected future results. Dompé firmly believes in the soundness and reasonableness of the concepts expressed. However, some of the information is subject to a certain degree of indetermination in relation to its research and development activities and the necessary verifications to be performed by regulatory bodies. Therefore, as of today, Dompé cannot guarantee that the expected results will be consistent with the information provided above.
1 M. Sacchetti, and A. Lambiase, Diagnosis and management of
neurotrophic keratitis. Clin Ophthalmol 8 (2014) 571-9.
2 Idem
3 R. Levi Montalcini, The nerve growth factor 35 years later, Science 1987
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523005713/en/
Contact information
Dompé
Laura Sprea, +39 02 58383567 | +39 3355745188
Corporate Communications Senior Specialist
laura.sprea@dompe.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Lidl UK signs 5-Year Agreement with IFCO23.5.2017 15:00
IFCO, the leading global provider of reusable packaging solutions for fresh foods, is pleased to announce they have signed an agreement with Lidl UK for the supply of IFCO’s nesting trays for the shipment of Lidl’s fresh meat, poultry, and packaged seafood. Under the agreement, IFCO will supply Lidl with circa 16 million trays in the first year and increase the number of trays supplied steadily each year thereafter. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523005152/en/ IFCO’s standard footprint, nestable Bale Arm tray. (Photo: IFCO) „At Lidl we continuously seek opportunities to improve our supply chain and have determined using a large, open pool of trays for all of our meat and poultry lines would drive benefits both internally and to our suppliers,” said Matthew Wallis, Lidl Logistic
Reshaping Enterprise Data Centers: AccelStor Reveals the New-Generation All-Flash Array at Computex Taipei 201723.5.2017 11:00
Targeting data-center applications and big-data analytics, AccelStor, the software-defined all-flash array provider, will showcase its series of NeoSapphire all-flash storage arrays at Computex Taipei 2017. AccelStor will demonstrate its recently launched all-NVMe flash array — the NeoSapphire P310 — and reveal its new-generation all-flash array, a scaled-up model with up to 645TB capacity. The AccelStor booth will feature live demonstrations of the NeoSapphire 3706-ES1, showing how this high-availability flash array smoothly handles all kinds of IT scenarios, without a single point of failure. Outfitted for machine learning, artificial intelligence, and FinTech, AccelStor all-flash arrays deliver accelerated performance and effortless data processing for storage, enabling enterprise business to run efficiently. AccelStor's products and technology will be on display at booth J0818 on the first fl
SES Networks and Patrakom Enhance Connectivity in Indonesian Waters23.5.2017 10:40
SES (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) and Patrakom, a leading provider of telecommunications and network solutions in Indonesia, announced today a partnership to provide seamless, high-speed connectivity to passenger vessels and oil barges traversing domestic routes in Indonesia. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523005680/en/ SES Networks and Patrakom Enhance Connectivity in Indonesian Waters (Photo: Business Wire) As part of a multi-year agreement, SES Networks and Patrakom will be providing connectivity for over 80 vessels via SES-9 located at 108.2 degrees East. SES-9 is SES’s largest satellite for Asia-Pacific, and has a powerful mobility beam to provide coverage for vessels sailing across the East Indian Ocean. The newly-created highly customer focused data divisi
Frontier Silicon’s Smart Audio solution with Google Assistant23.5.2017 09:00
Frontier Silicon, a leading provider of consumer audio technologies, announces that its Smart Audio platform, Minuet, has been upgraded to include Google Assistant. Minuet already allows brands and manufacturers to develop smart audio devices with Chromecast built-in. With the addition of Google Assistant, users will be able to control their smart speakers via voice and use these speakers not only to play music but also to access internet services, such as news, update personal schedules and control a wide range of smart home devices. As a reference platform, Minuet provides a complete toolkit for brands and manufacturers to develop smart audio devices with Google Assistant quickly and cost-effectively. Frontier Silicon is one of a very small number of solution providers chosen by Google to work on this technology. Anthony Sethill, CEO, Fronti
The 16th Endocrine Regulations Prize of the Fondation IPSEN Will Be Awarded to Bruce McEWEN23.5.2017 08:30
The Fondation IPSEN (1) contributes to the development and dissemination of scientific knowledge by fostering interaction between scientists and clinicians. The Fondation IPSEN Endocrine Regulations Prize (2) will be presented today at the ECE (European Congress of Endocrinology) in Lisbon. An international jury (3) chaired by Professor Iain Robinson (National Institute for Medical Research, London, UK), awarded the prize to Bruce Mc Ewen for his pioneering work on glucocorticoids, stress and neuronal degeneration. The Fondation IPSEN(1) contributes to the development and dissemination of scientific knowledge by fostering interaction between scientists and clinicians from different backgrounds. Created in 2002, the Endocrine Regulations Prize(2) of the Fond
Ferring Commits $10 Million to March of Dimes to Expand Research Needed to End Preterm Birth23.5.2017 07:01
Ferring Pharmaceuticals and the March of Dimes Foundation announced today that Ferring has committed $10 million to support the network of March of Dimes Prematurity Research Centers that are discovering the biological causes of preterm birth. Included in Ferring's contribution is funding for a new European-based Prematurity Center, which will become a partner of the existing five U.S.-based centers. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522005934/en/ Both Ferring and March of Dimes are committed to advancing research to help prevent the 15 million annual preterm births recorded globally, including about 380,000 in the United States. Preterm birth is the leading cause of death in babies in the U.S. and of children under age 5 around the world, and is responsible for 1.1 million infant deaths each year.1
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme