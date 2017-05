MFA: Guidelines on supporting persons with disabilities in humanitarian crises through UNICEF supported by Finland

23.5.2017 14:24 | Ulkoasiainministeriö (UM) / Utrikesministeriet

23 May 2017

Guidelines on supporting persons with disabilities in humanitarian crises through UNICEF supported by Finland

Finland has decided to support the drafting of guidelines for support of persons with disabilities in humanitarian crises. EUR 178,000 will bechannelled through the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF).

Tuesday 23 May marks the first anniversary of the adoption of the Charter on Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities in Humanitarian Action at the World Humanitarian Summit in Istanbul. The Charter was one of the most significant achievements of the Summit, and the UN Secretary-General has described it as a breakthrough in addressing the needs of persons with disabilities in crises and emergencies.

"Finland has actively promoted better inclusion of persons with disabilities in humanitarian action. The Charter, including its implementation, have received substantial support over the past year and this important issue is now getting the attention it merits", says Finnish Minister for Foreign Trade and International Development Kai Mykkänen.

"Children with disabilities are among the most vulnerable - and most forgotten - during emergencies", says Justin Forsyth, UNICEF Deputy Executive Director. "In responding to natural disasters or conflict situations, humanitarian agencies need to make sure that the needs of persons with disabilities are met and their voices heard."

The drafting of guidelines aims at creating new standards for best practices. It takes place within the framework of the United Nations Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC), which brings together the most important humanitarian organizations.

Approximately 15 million people with disabilities are in need of humanitarian assistance. They are vulnerable in crisis situations and easily remain without assistance, information and access to services. Particularly women and girls with disabilities face the risk of multiple discrimination including sexual violence and exploitation.

