Design Data's SDS/2 2016 Earns SCI Assessed Status

Design Data, a leader in 3D steel detailing and Building Information Modeling (BIM) software, announced that the Steel Construction Institute (SCI) has recently assessed Design Data’s SDS/2 2016 software for connection design.

SDS/2 takes a uniquely intelligent approach in its connection design by considering framing conditions and erectability, automatically performing clash prevention as a part of its connection design. In addition, SDS/2 can value engineer the connections on a project, helping users to design the most economical connections to fabricate and erect.

SCI’s process involved reviewing connection design output in depth for each connection type: partial depth end plates, fin plates, column splices, beam splices, bracing connections, and bolted moment connections (end plates). Each connection was reviewed in detail for numerical correctness for the specific arrangement, but also to demonstrate that important principles common to all connections were correctly implemented.

SCI’s assessment was made in accordance with Eurocode 3: Design of steel structures, BS EN 1993, and the relevant UK National Annexes. Additionally, the “Green Books” were used as reference documents, being referenced in the U.K. National Annex and the de facto standard in the U.K.

“Achieving SCI Assessed status is a key advantage for us entering the U.K. and European markets,” said Damon Scaggs, president of Design Data. “With incorporating European design codes for the first time into SDS/2 — which already implements American, Canadian and Australian design codes — it was important to subject the software to the rigorous and extensive testing SCI conducted. This will help give our new European customers the confidence in our connections that our customers around the world have had for more than 30 years.”

According to the SCI Assessed website, “SCI Assessed” is an established quality mark that is awarded to testify that manufacturers' technical data has been independently verified by SCI. The scheme provides reliability for the range of performance data offered by suppliers particularly where, for example, the product is new or the values are based on calculation methods outside the scope of established standards.

About Design Data

Design Data, a Nemetschek company, is a leading software innovator for the steel industry's fabrication, detailing and engineering sectors. SDS/2 software products provide automatic connection optimization, detailing, engineering information, fabrication data and much more, reducing the time required to design, detail, fabricate and erect steel. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, USA, the company serves customers in 17 countries. Information on Design Data and SDS/2 can be found at: www.sds2.com.

About SCI

SCI has been a trusted, independent source of information and engineering expertise globally for over 30 years, and remains the leading, independent provider of technical expertise and disseminator of best practice to the steel construction sector. SCI offers comprehensive advice, technical information, consultancy services and membership for manufacturers, engineers and designers for every aspect of steel construction.

