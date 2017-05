UM: Afganistanin sieppaustapauksen selvittäminen jatkuu

MFA: Investigation into kidnapping case in Afghanistan continues 23.5.2017 16:18

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 98/201723 May 2017 Investigation into kidnapping case in Afghanistan continues The Finnish authorities are continuing enquiries concerning the kidnapping of a Finn in Afghanistan under the leadership of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. At the moment, the authorities are doing their utmost to ensure the release of the Finn and to guarantee security and the person’s safety. Different descriptions of the course of events and the motives behind the attack have been presented in public. All information that circulates in public may put the safety of the person at risk and harm the investigation. The Ministry for Foreign Affairs therefore advises restraint as regards reporting unconfirmed news. False pieces of news have circulated in public and even trading in news is not an unusual practice in Afghanistan. The Ministry for Foreign Affairs intends to report on the matter regularly but communication will be limited be