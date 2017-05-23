Schlumberger Announces Second-Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call
23.5.2017 20:35 | Business Wire
Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will hold a conference call on July 21, 2017 to discuss the results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2017.
The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am US Eastern time and a press release regarding the results will be issued at 7:00 am US Eastern time.
To access the conference call, listeners should contact the Conference Call Operator at +1 (800) 288-8967 within North America or +1 (612) 333-4911 outside of North America approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, and ask for the “Schlumberger Earnings Conference Call.”
A webcast of the conference call will be broadcast simultaneously at www.slb.com/irwebcast on a listen-only basis. Listeners should log in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to test their browsers and register for the webcast. Following the end of the conference call, a replay will be available at www.slb.com/irwebcast until August 21, 2017, and can be accessed by dialing +1 (800) 475-6701 within North America or +1 (320) 365-3844 outside of North America, and giving the access code 423510.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger is the world's leading provider of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. Working in more than 85 countries and employing approximately 100,000 people who represent over 140 nationalities, Schlumberger supplies the industry's most comprehensive range of products and services, from exploration through production, and integrated pore-to-pipeline solutions that optimize hydrocarbon recovery to deliver reservoir performance.
Schlumberger Limited has principal offices in Paris, Houston, London and The Hague, and reported revenues of $27.81 billion in 2016. For more information, visit www.slb.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523006294/en/
Contact information
Schlumberger Limited
Simon Farrant – Schlumberger Limited, Vice President of Investor Relations
Joy V. Domingo – Schlumberger Limited, Manager of Investor Relations
Office + 1 (713) 375-3535
investor-relations@slb.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
New Data from Two Multi-Center Randomized Clinical Trials Demonstrate That Zephyr Endobronchial Valves Deliver Benefit to Both Heterogeneous and Homogenous Emphysema Patients without Collateral Ventilation23.5.2017 21:45
Pulmonx®, Inc. today announced the results of two multi-center, randomized clinical trials showing clinically meaningful improvements in lung function after treatment with the Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve (EBV) in emphysema patients without collateral ventilation. Six-month data from both the TRANSFORM and IMPACT trials, presented this week at the American Thoracic Society international conference, demonstrate that Zephyr valves provide positive benefits in these patients with either homogeneous or heterogeneous distribution of emphysema. Zephyr Endobronchial Valves are tiny, minimally-invasive, one-way valves placed via a flexible bronchoscope in airways of the lungs to occlude diseased regions and reduce lung hyperinflation. As a result, the remaining healthier regions can function more efficiently, enabling better breathing and an improved quality of life for patients.
Koch Supply & Trading, JOVO, MISC, Teekay Marine Solutions Sign Pioneering Deal in LNG Ship-to-Ship Transfer23.5.2017 20:47
Providing another example of its innovative solutions within a developing LNG market, Koch Supply & Trading (KS&T) today announced the completion of the first of multiple and regular ship-to-ship (STS) LNG transfers with private Chinese company JOVO and Malaysian ship owner MISC. The agreement is the first of its kind for KS&T, JOVO and MISC and is the first LNG STS transfer in the Philippines. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523006307/en/ Koch Supply & Trading completes the first of multiple ship-to-ship LNG transfers with private Chinese company JOVO and Malaysian ship owner MISC. (Photo: Business Wire) With LNG STS transfers traditionally serving more of an operational role, this project represents a key commercial milestone as a recurring STS transfer demonstrates t
SES-14 Integrates Nasa Ultraviolet Space Spectrograph23.5.2017 18:50
SES (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) today announced the successful integration of NASA’s Global-Scale Observations of the Limb and Disk (GOLD) hosted payload with SES-14. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523006147/en/ SES-14 Integrates Nasa Ultraviolet Space Spectrograph (Photo: Business Wire) GOLD will employ an ultraviolet imaging spectrograph to measure densities and temperatures in the Earth’s thermosphere and ionosphere in response to Sun-Earth interaction. It is aimed at revolutionizing scientists’ understanding of this part of the space environment and its impacts on low Earth orbit satellite drag (a force acting opposite to the direction of motion, slowing the satellite), and ionospheric disruptions of communication and navigation transmissions. GOLD will take un
JSR Life Sciences Expands Manufacturing Capabilities at KBI Biopharma23.5.2017 17:08
JSR Life Sciences (JLS) today announced that KBI Biopharma (KBI), a subsidiary of JSR Corporation (JSR), is expanding its biopharmaceutical manufacturing capacity and capabilities at both its Durham, North Carolina and Boulder, Colorado facilities. KBI is investing approximately $30M on the two site expansion projects, which will greatly enhance the offerings at each site and are scheduled for completion later this year. KBI is building commercial mammalian cell culture manufacturing capability within its Durham facility, which also houses cGMP cell culture manufacturing lines for clinical production. KBI’s strong development capabilities and track record of success in clinical bulk drug substance manufacturing are the foundation for its expansion into commercial production. Upon completion of the project, the commercial manufacturing line will include 2 X 2000L single-use bioreactors
Andersen Tax Makes Debut in Poland23.5.2017 16:00
Andersen Tax is proud to announce its debut in Poland this week as the Polish member firm of Andersen Global, Taxperience, officially transitions its name to Andersen Tax. Including the location in Warsaw, Andersen Tax has a presence in more than 63 locations globally through the member firms and collaborating firms of Andersen Global. “We are excited to continue to be the benchmark for quality and extend the international tax support to our clients,” said Andersen Tax Partner Matthew O'Shaughnessy. “Our adoption of the Andersen name is representative of our integration with the global organization and our ability to provide seamless service in locations around the globe.” Aleksandra Kalinowska, Andersen Tax Partner in Poland added, “As an Arthur Andersen alumna, best-in-class service was introduced to me early in my career and continues to be our standard. This return to th
ATS 2017Spiriva® Respimat® improves breathing for people with asthma regardless of BMI or allergic status23.5.2017 15:21
Boehringer Ingelheim today announced new analyses that provide further evidence that adding tiotropium Respimat® (Spiriva® Respimat®) improved breathing across diverse patient populations who experience uncontrolled asthma symptoms despite the use of another daily maintenance therapy in the Phase III clinical development program. These data analyses were presented today at the American Thoracic Society International (ATS) Conference in Washington, D.C., USA. “These new analyses add to the wealth of evidence from the large-scale UniTinA-asthma® clinical trial programme to show tiotropium Respimat® is effective in a broad range of patients with symptomatic asthma, including those with allergies or a high BMI, which may make their symptoms more difficult to manage,” said Jennifer Haddon, Global Medical Advisor Respiratory at Boehringer Ingelheim. “Of those people already on asthma
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme