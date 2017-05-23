New Data from Two Multi-Center Randomized Clinical Trials Demonstrate That Zephyr Endobronchial Valves Deliver Benefit to Both Heterogeneous and Homogenous Emphysema Patients without Collateral Ventilation
23.5.2017 21:45 | Business Wire
Pulmonx®, Inc. today announced the results of two multi-center, randomized clinical trials showing clinically meaningful improvements in lung function after treatment with the Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve (EBV) in emphysema patients without collateral ventilation. Six-month data from both the TRANSFORM and IMPACT trials, presented this week at the American Thoracic Society international conference, demonstrate that Zephyr valves provide positive benefits in these patients with either homogeneous or heterogeneous distribution of emphysema.
Zephyr Endobronchial Valves are tiny, minimally-invasive, one-way valves placed via a flexible bronchoscope in airways of the lungs to occlude diseased regions and reduce lung hyperinflation. As a result, the remaining healthier regions can function more efficiently, enabling better breathing and an improved quality of life for patients.
In the clinical trials, patients were selected based on the absence of collateral ventilation (airflow between regions of the lung that bypasses normal airways), which was assessed in the trials using the Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System from Pulmonx. The effectiveness of endobronchial valves is dependent on selection of an area of the lung without collateral ventilation for treatment.
The TRANSFORM study, a multi-center, prospective, randomized, controlled trial, evaluated 97 patients with heterogeneous (more focally-distributed) emphysema at 17 centers in six countries. Patients were randomized 2:1 to Zephyr valve treatment versus standard of care. The authors concluded that Zephyr valve treatment in heterogeneous emphysema patients without collateral ventilation confers clinically and statistically significant sustained benefits, with improvements in lung function, exercise capacity and quality of life.
At six months, 56.3 percent of patients treated with Zephyr valves achieved a 12 percent or greater improvement in lung function (FEV1) from baseline, when compared to 3.2 percent of patients in the control group. The lung function (FEV1) in the Zephyr valve-treated group was on average 29.3 percent higher than the control group. Improvements of a similar magnitude were observed between groups in exercise capacity (measured by Six-Minute Walk Distance, or 6MWD), with Zephyr valve-treated patients improving upon the control group by 78.7 meters. Finally, the quality of life of Zephyr valve treated patients improved by 6.5 points over control in the St. Georges Respiratory Questionnaire (SGRQ) score.
“The magnitude of benefits to patients in this pan-European trial are dramatic and reinforce results published from prior single center studies,” said Samuel Kemp, MD, principal investigator and respiratory physician at the Royal Brompton Hospital, London, UK. “Using Chartis for patient selection enabled us to accurately identify patients without collateral ventilation, which is a key predictor for good outcomes with this device.”
The IMPACT study enrolled 93 patients with severe homogeneous (more diffusely-distributed) emphysema who were randomized 1:1 to Zephyr valve treatment versus medical management. Consistent with the previously published three-month data, the improvements remained statistically and clinically significant at six months with Zephyr valve treated patients experiencing improvements over control for FEV1 of 16.3 percent (p<0.001), an increase in 6MWD of 28.3 meters (p=0.016), and an improvement in the quality of life based on a decrease in the SGRQ score of –7.5 points (p<0.001).
The most common side effect of the Zephyr valves in both studies was pneumothorax (20 to 26 percent in the treated group) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations (11 to 28 percent versus 6 to 18 percent in the control group) in the immediate post-procedure period. Both were addressed with standard medical management.
Two prior randomized controlled trials of the Zephyr valve in patients without collateral ventilation (the STELVIO and BeLieVeR-HIFi trials) also support the ability of Zephyr valves to significantly improve lung function, exercise tolerance and quality of life.1,2 Additional published clinical data demonstrate sustained patient benefits out to five years3 and suggest potential survival benefits at five and 10 years post-treatment,4,5 indicating a possible slowing in disease progression.
“For patients with severe emphysema, there were previously few therapeutic options,” said Pulmonx Chief Executive Officer Glen French. “Now, we have consistent data from four randomized studies showing that, regardless of disease heterogeneity, when patients are selected for the absence of collateral ventilation, they can gain substantial benefits in quality of life, exercise capacity and lung function with Zephyr valves.”
Over the past 10 years, approximately 50,000 Zephyr EBVs have been implanted globally in more than 12,000 patients. To view a video of the Zephyr EBV procedure, click here.
About Pulmonx
Based in Redwood City, California, and Neuchâtel, Switzerland, Pulmonx is an interventional pulmonology company focused on developing life-changing, cost-effective technologies that improve the lives of patients suffering from lung disease worldwide. For more information, visit www.pulmonx.com.
The Zephyr Endobronchial Valve is an investigational device in the United States. Limited by U.S. law to investigational use only.
|1.
|
Klooster K, Ten Hacken NHT, Hartman JE, Kerstjens HAM, Van Rikxoort EM, Slebos DJ. Endobronchial valves for emphysema without interlobar collateral ventilation. N Engl J Med 2015; 373:2325-2335.
|2.
|
Davey C, Zoumot Z, Jordan S, McNulty W, Carr D, Hind M, et al. Bronchoscopic lung volume reduction with endobronchial valves for patients with heterogeneous emphysema and intact interlobar fissures (the BeLieVeR-HIFi study): a randomised controlled trial. Lancet 2015; 386: 1066–1073.
|3.
|
Venuta F, A Marco, D Daniele, Coloni G, et al. Long-term follow-up after bronchoscopic lung volume reduction in patients with emphysema. Eur Respir J 2012; 39: 1084–1089.
|4.
|
Hopkinson NS, Garner J, Kemp S, et al. Survival after Endobronchial Valve Placement for Emphysema: A 10-Year Follow-up Study Eur Respir J 2016; 194: 519-521.
|5.
|
Gompelmann D, Benjamin N, Bischoff E et al. Survival after endoscopic valve therapy in patients with severe emphysema. Eur Respir J 2016 (ERS 2016 Abstract #OA472).
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523006236/en/
Contact information
Chronic Communications
Michelle McAdam
(949) 545-6654 or (310) 902-1274
michelle@chronic-comm.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Koch Supply & Trading, JOVO, MISC, Teekay Marine Solutions Sign Pioneering Deal in LNG Ship-to-Ship Transfer23.5.2017 20:47
Providing another example of its innovative solutions within a developing LNG market, Koch Supply & Trading (KS&T) today announced the completion of the first of multiple and regular ship-to-ship (STS) LNG transfers with private Chinese company JOVO and Malaysian ship owner MISC. The agreement is the first of its kind for KS&T, JOVO and MISC and is the first LNG STS transfer in the Philippines. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523006307/en/ Koch Supply & Trading completes the first of multiple ship-to-ship LNG transfers with private Chinese company JOVO and Malaysian ship owner MISC. (Photo: Business Wire) With LNG STS transfers traditionally serving more of an operational role, this project represents a key commercial milestone as a recurring STS transfer demonstrates t
Schlumberger Announces Second-Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call23.5.2017 20:35
Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will hold a conference call on July 21, 2017 to discuss the results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2017. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am US Eastern time and a press release regarding the results will be issued at 7:00 am US Eastern time. To access the conference call, listeners should contact the Conference Call Operator at +1 (800) 288-8967 within North America or +1 (612) 333-4911 outside of North America approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, and ask for the “Schlumberger Earnings Conference Call.” A webcast of the conference call will be broadcast simultaneously at www.slb.com/irwebcast on a listen-only basis. Listeners should log in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to test their browsers and register for the webcast. Following the end of the conference call, a replay will
SES-14 Integrates Nasa Ultraviolet Space Spectrograph23.5.2017 18:50
SES (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) today announced the successful integration of NASA’s Global-Scale Observations of the Limb and Disk (GOLD) hosted payload with SES-14. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523006147/en/ SES-14 Integrates Nasa Ultraviolet Space Spectrograph (Photo: Business Wire) GOLD will employ an ultraviolet imaging spectrograph to measure densities and temperatures in the Earth’s thermosphere and ionosphere in response to Sun-Earth interaction. It is aimed at revolutionizing scientists’ understanding of this part of the space environment and its impacts on low Earth orbit satellite drag (a force acting opposite to the direction of motion, slowing the satellite), and ionospheric disruptions of communication and navigation transmissions. GOLD will take un
JSR Life Sciences Expands Manufacturing Capabilities at KBI Biopharma23.5.2017 17:08
JSR Life Sciences (JLS) today announced that KBI Biopharma (KBI), a subsidiary of JSR Corporation (JSR), is expanding its biopharmaceutical manufacturing capacity and capabilities at both its Durham, North Carolina and Boulder, Colorado facilities. KBI is investing approximately $30M on the two site expansion projects, which will greatly enhance the offerings at each site and are scheduled for completion later this year. KBI is building commercial mammalian cell culture manufacturing capability within its Durham facility, which also houses cGMP cell culture manufacturing lines for clinical production. KBI’s strong development capabilities and track record of success in clinical bulk drug substance manufacturing are the foundation for its expansion into commercial production. Upon completion of the project, the commercial manufacturing line will include 2 X 2000L single-use bioreactors
Andersen Tax Makes Debut in Poland23.5.2017 16:00
Andersen Tax is proud to announce its debut in Poland this week as the Polish member firm of Andersen Global, Taxperience, officially transitions its name to Andersen Tax. Including the location in Warsaw, Andersen Tax has a presence in more than 63 locations globally through the member firms and collaborating firms of Andersen Global. “We are excited to continue to be the benchmark for quality and extend the international tax support to our clients,” said Andersen Tax Partner Matthew O'Shaughnessy. “Our adoption of the Andersen name is representative of our integration with the global organization and our ability to provide seamless service in locations around the globe.” Aleksandra Kalinowska, Andersen Tax Partner in Poland added, “As an Arthur Andersen alumna, best-in-class service was introduced to me early in my career and continues to be our standard. This return to th
ATS 2017Spiriva® Respimat® improves breathing for people with asthma regardless of BMI or allergic status23.5.2017 15:21
Boehringer Ingelheim today announced new analyses that provide further evidence that adding tiotropium Respimat® (Spiriva® Respimat®) improved breathing across diverse patient populations who experience uncontrolled asthma symptoms despite the use of another daily maintenance therapy in the Phase III clinical development program. These data analyses were presented today at the American Thoracic Society International (ATS) Conference in Washington, D.C., USA. “These new analyses add to the wealth of evidence from the large-scale UniTinA-asthma® clinical trial programme to show tiotropium Respimat® is effective in a broad range of patients with symptomatic asthma, including those with allergies or a high BMI, which may make their symptoms more difficult to manage,” said Jennifer Haddon, Global Medical Advisor Respiratory at Boehringer Ingelheim. “Of those people already on asthma
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme