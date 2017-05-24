Taboola Launches “News Feed”, Bringing Continuous-Scroll Experience to the Open Web, Recommending Content, Video, Products and More

24.5.2017 07:01 | Business Wire

Taboola, the leading content discovery platform, today launched the Taboola Feed - a continuous-scrolling feed that is a completely new content discovery experience for advertisers and publishers. Users will now be able to scroll infinitely after reading an article to discover various information including content, in-feed videos, products, app downloads, and more. Taboola also announced New York Daily News as the first publisher partner to test and implement Taboola Feed on its mobile and desktop pages.

Taboola, which currently reaches 1 billion users a month globally, launched this technology to address content consumption habits derived from social media. Taboola Feed provides meaningful value to consumers who are already adapted to a similar experience on social networks, where they currently spend significant time. New York Daily News and other publishers using the Taboola Feed have already seen an increase in revenue and engagement simultaneously. In turn, Taboola Feed offers advertisers an opportunity to reach audiences in a targeted way -- leveraging the same formats that are available at scale on social networks but - adjacent to safe and quality editorial content.

The interface of the Feed surfaces ‘cards’ of different information and formats. The publisher has full control over which cards should be organic (recirculating their own editorial content) and which cards should be sponsored (paid by a marketer, sponsored content, in-feed video, products, apps, etc). The intent is to encourage readers to spend more time on site and within the publisher’s own environment, while continuing to serve content they may be interested in consuming next. Since employing the Taboola Feed on its pages last month, New York Daily News has seen an uplift in revenue of 26 percent, and engagement of 40 percent on mobile.

“User behavior evolves as digital environments evolve. Social media platforms have accustomed readers to the behavior of continuous-scrolling,” said Grant Whitmore, Executive Vice President, Digital, at New York Daily News. “The Taboola Feed mirrors that experience and brings an engaging environment to each article page that was previously only available on social media. We are excited to work with Taboola to pioneer the next evolution of the open web.”

“Imagine an experience like Instagram or Facebook that starts when an article ends on your favorite website. I could not be more excited to completely revolutionize our entire front-end product line on the 10th year of our journey. This marks the end of the “widget economy” and an opportunity to finally streamline the competing priorities publishers have waged for users’ attention throughout their site,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder of Taboola. “I’m particularly grateful to have the chance to work with Grant and the team at New York Daily News on this innovative revolution, and I’m confident the internet will look markedly different in years to come, starting with the change we have announced today.”

The new Taboola Feed experience will better enable brands to convey messaging to highly-valued customers on both desktop and mobile and engage in a brand-safe environment. Currently, while social platforms provide high engagement due to format and data, content marketers have very little choice of where their content and videos may appear. The Taboola Feed offers a similar integrated experience - including data to target the right audiences and global -- but placed next to premium and brand safe editorial content.

“I believe the user experience of the open web has to change, and become integrated, evolving from widgets appearing at the top, in mid article, along the right rail and at the bottom of article. - We have a lot to learn from social networks on that front,” continued Singolda. “I also believe advertisers need to have both amazing formats and the ability to target the right audience -- while appearing natively on the best sites and content in a safe environment. Taboola Feed is just the beginning in serving this mission - to deliver scale with brand safety.”

