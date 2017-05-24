Biogen’s FAMPYRA® Granted Standard Marketing Authorization in European Union for Improvement of Walking in People with MS
24.5.2017 08:30 | Business Wire
The European Commission (EC) has granted a standard marketing authorization for FAMPYRA (prolonged-release fampridine tablets) for walking improvement in people with multiple sclerosis (MS), Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) announced today. The approval is based on the results of the Phase 3 ENHANCE study, which confirm the clinically meaningful benefits and safety of FAMPYRA over the long term in people with both relapsing and progressive forms of MS. The ENHANCE study was conducted following the EC’s conditional marketing authorization for FAMPYRA in 2011. FAMPYRA can be used alone or with existing MS therapies, including immunomodulatory drugs.
“Approximately 80 percent of people with MS experience walking impairment, one of the most common issues with the disease. We frequently hear from people living with MS that these walking challenges affect their independence, restrict their ability to work and negatively impact their overall quality of life,” said Jeremy Hobart, Ph.D., consultant neurologist at Plymouth Hospitals NHS Trust and professor of Clinical Neurology and Health Measurement at the Plymouth University Peninsula Schools of Medicine and Dentistry. “Results from the ENHANCE study provided additional evidence that FAMPYRA is an effective treatment for MS and echo what I and other clinicians have observed in treating people with MS: FAMPYRA provides a clinically significant improvement in walking ability as well as on broader aspects of quality of life.”
ENHANCE Results Reaffirm Clinically Meaningful Benefits of FAMPYRA
Biogen initiated ENHANCE, the third Phase 3 study for FAMPYRA, to evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of the therapy in walking improvement in people with MS who have walking disabilities (as measured by Expanded Disability Status Scores [EDSS] of 4.0 – 7.0). ENHANCE, the largest and longest randomized trial of FAMPYRA, included patients with primary-progressive, secondary-progressive, progressive-relapsing and relapsing-remitting MS. Results, first reported in 2016, show that over 24 weeks:
- Significantly more FAMPYRA patients achieved a clinically meaningful improvement in walking ability compared to patients taking placebo (43.2% vs. 33.6%, respectively; p=0.006), as measured by the self-reported 12-Item MS Walking Scale (MSWS-12), the primary endpoint.
- Significantly more FAMPYRA patients experienced improved mobility compared to those taking placebo, as measured by a mean improvement in the clinician-reported timed up and go (TUG) speed from baseline (43.4% vs. 34.7%, respectively; p=0.03).
- FAMPYRA patients demonstrated greater improvements in the Multiple Sclerosis Impact Scale-29 (MSIS-29) physical score, a self-reported measure of the physical impact of MS, than those treated with placebo (-8.00 vs. -4.68, respectively; p<0.001).
- The positive effects of FAMPYRA on improving balance and upper limb dexterity compared to placebo were also observed; however, these results were not statistically significant.
- The benefit-risk profile of FAMPYRA remains positive.
“FAMPYRA is a valued medication among MS patients and physicians that addresses one of the most prevalent and disruptive symptoms of the disease. For the past several years, Biogen has been focused on ensuring that FAMPYRA is available to MS patients in Europe who experience walking disability,” said Ferenc Tracik, M.D., vice president, EU+ Medical Affairs. “The approval of the standard marketing authorization for FAMPYRA is validation of the substantial difference this therapy has made on the lives of people with MS, and speaks to our deep, long-standing commitment to the MS community.”
About FAMPYRA
®
FAMPYRA® (prolonged-release fampridine tablets) is a treatment indicated to improve walking in adult patients with MS. Biogen has a license from Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialise FAMPYRA in all markets outside the United States.
FAMPYRA is the first treatment to both address the unmet medical need of walking improvement in adults living with MS, and demonstrate clinical efficacy in adults with MS. FAMPYRA can be used alone or in combination with disease modifying therapies, including immunomodulatory drugs. In clinical trials, patients responding to FAMPYRA had an average increase in walking speed of 25 percent and FAMPYRA was shown to provide a clinically meaningful improvement in walking.
The highest incidence of adverse reactions identified from placebo-controlled trials in MS patients with FAMPYRA, given at the recommended dose, was urinary tract infection (in approximately 12% of patients), although infection was often not proven by culture. Adverse drug reactions identified were mainly divided between neurological disorders (such as insomnia, balance disorder, dizziness, paraesthesia, headache, anxiety and tremor) and gastrointestinal disorders (including nausea, vomiting, dyspepsia and constipation). Other common adverse drug reactions reported were asthenia, back pain, pharyngolaryngeal pain and dyspnea. In post-marketing experience, there have been reports of seizures, hypersensitivity reactions (including anaphylaxis) and exacerbations of trigeminal neuralgia (TN) in patients with a history of TN. Because these reactions are reported voluntarily from a population of uncertain size, it is not always possible to reliably estimate their frequency or establish a causal relationship to drug exposure.
For further information on FAMPYRA in your country please click here.
U.S. residents: For information, please visit Acorda Therapeutics.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops and delivers innovative therapies worldwide for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Founded in 1978, Biogen is a pioneer in biotechnology and today the Company has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, has introduced the first and only approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, and is at the forefront of neurology research for conditions including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Biogen also manufactures and commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com. Follow us on social media – Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube.
Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the potential benefits, safety and efficacy of FAMPYRA and the results of certain real-world data. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “except,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “possible,” “will” and other words and terms of similar meaning. You should not place undue reliance on these statements or the scientific data presented. Drug development and commercialization involve a high degree of risk. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including, without limitation: unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data or analysis; regulatory authorities may require additional information or further studies, or may fail to approve or may delay approval of Biogen’s drug candidates or expansion of product labeling; or Biogen may encounter other unexpected hurdles which may be impacted by, among other things, the occurrence of adverse safety events, failure to obtain regulatory approvals in certain jurisdictions, failure to protect intellectual property and other proprietary rights, product liability claims or third party collaboration risks. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations in any forward-looking statement. Investors should consider this cautionary statement, as well as the risk factors identified in Biogen’s most recent annual or quarterly report and in other reports Biogen has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523005917/en/
Contact information
Biogen
MEDIA CONTACT:
Lindsey Smith, +1 781-464-3260
public.affairs@biogen.com
or
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Mike Hencke, +1 781-464-2442
IR@biogen.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Taboola Launches “News Feed”, Bringing Continuous-Scroll Experience to the Open Web, Recommending Content, Video, Products and More24.5.2017 07:01
Taboola, the leading content discovery platform, today launched the Taboola Feed - a continuous-scrolling feed that is a completely new content discovery experience for advertisers and publishers. Users will now be able to scroll infinitely after reading an article to discover various information including content, in-feed videos, products, app downloads, and more. Taboola also announced New York Daily News as the first publisher partner to test and implement Taboola Feed on its mobile and desktop pages. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523006561/en/ New York Daily News first to implement Taboola Feed (Photo: Business Wire) Taboola, which currently reaches 1 billion users a month globally, launched this technology to address content consumption habits derived from social m
New Data from Two Multi-Center Randomized Clinical Trials Demonstrate That Zephyr Endobronchial Valves Deliver Benefit to Both Heterogeneous and Homogenous Emphysema Patients without Collateral Ventilation23.5.2017 21:45
Pulmonx®, Inc. today announced the results of two multi-center, randomized clinical trials showing clinically meaningful improvements in lung function after treatment with the Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve (EBV) in emphysema patients without collateral ventilation. Six-month data from both the TRANSFORM and IMPACT trials, presented this week at the American Thoracic Society international conference, demonstrate that Zephyr valves provide positive benefits in these patients with either homogeneous or heterogeneous distribution of emphysema. Zephyr Endobronchial Valves are tiny, minimally-invasive, one-way valves placed via a flexible bronchoscope in airways of the lungs to occlude diseased regions and reduce lung hyperinflation. As a result, the remaining healthier regions can function more efficiently, enabling better breathing and an improved quality of life for patients.
Koch Supply & Trading, JOVO, MISC, Teekay Marine Solutions Sign Pioneering Deal in LNG Ship-to-Ship Transfer23.5.2017 20:47
Providing another example of its innovative solutions within a developing LNG market, Koch Supply & Trading (KS&T) today announced the completion of the first of multiple and regular ship-to-ship (STS) LNG transfers with private Chinese company JOVO and Malaysian ship owner MISC. The agreement is the first of its kind for KS&T, JOVO and MISC and is the first LNG STS transfer in the Philippines. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523006307/en/ Koch Supply & Trading completes the first of multiple ship-to-ship LNG transfers with private Chinese company JOVO and Malaysian ship owner MISC. (Photo: Business Wire) With LNG STS transfers traditionally serving more of an operational role, this project represents a key commercial milestone as a recurring STS transfer demonstrates t
Schlumberger Announces Second-Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call23.5.2017 20:35
Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will hold a conference call on July 21, 2017 to discuss the results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2017. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am US Eastern time and a press release regarding the results will be issued at 7:00 am US Eastern time. To access the conference call, listeners should contact the Conference Call Operator at +1 (800) 288-8967 within North America or +1 (612) 333-4911 outside of North America approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, and ask for the “Schlumberger Earnings Conference Call.” A webcast of the conference call will be broadcast simultaneously at www.slb.com/irwebcast on a listen-only basis. Listeners should log in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to test their browsers and register for the webcast. Following the end of the conference call, a replay will
SES-14 Integrates Nasa Ultraviolet Space Spectrograph23.5.2017 18:50
SES (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) today announced the successful integration of NASA’s Global-Scale Observations of the Limb and Disk (GOLD) hosted payload with SES-14. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523006147/en/ SES-14 Integrates Nasa Ultraviolet Space Spectrograph (Photo: Business Wire) GOLD will employ an ultraviolet imaging spectrograph to measure densities and temperatures in the Earth’s thermosphere and ionosphere in response to Sun-Earth interaction. It is aimed at revolutionizing scientists’ understanding of this part of the space environment and its impacts on low Earth orbit satellite drag (a force acting opposite to the direction of motion, slowing the satellite), and ionospheric disruptions of communication and navigation transmissions. GOLD will take un
JSR Life Sciences Expands Manufacturing Capabilities at KBI Biopharma23.5.2017 17:08
JSR Life Sciences (JLS) today announced that KBI Biopharma (KBI), a subsidiary of JSR Corporation (JSR), is expanding its biopharmaceutical manufacturing capacity and capabilities at both its Durham, North Carolina and Boulder, Colorado facilities. KBI is investing approximately $30M on the two site expansion projects, which will greatly enhance the offerings at each site and are scheduled for completion later this year. KBI is building commercial mammalian cell culture manufacturing capability within its Durham facility, which also houses cGMP cell culture manufacturing lines for clinical production. KBI’s strong development capabilities and track record of success in clinical bulk drug substance manufacturing are the foundation for its expansion into commercial production. Upon completion of the project, the commercial manufacturing line will include 2 X 2000L single-use bioreactors
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme