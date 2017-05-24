Seoul Semiconductor Continuously Pursues patent infringement actions against Everlight products
24.5.2017 10:07 | Business Wire
Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 046890) — On April 28, 2017, Seoul Semiconductor Europe GmbH (“Seoul”) filed a patent infringement claim in Germany at the District Court of Düsseldorf against Mouser Electronic Inc. (“Mouser), a global electronic components distributor, which it accused of selling Everlight LED products.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170524005266/en/
In its complaint, Seoul asserted that Everlight’s Mid-Power LED products are infringing Seoul’s patent rights. Seoul has sought a permanent injunction, damages, and recall and destruction of the allegedly infringing products.
The asserted patent serves to improve the light extraction performance of LED devices by enhancing internal-reflection efficiency, which has been widely used in mid-power and high-power LEDs.
This patent litigation is the second patent infringement litigation by Seoul or its affiliate affecting Everlight’s LED products. In March 2017, Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. filed a patent infringement claim in Germany, accusing high-power LED products manufactured by Everlight as well as other LED manufacturers. These patent litigations underscore Seoul’s commitment to protecting its intellectual property rights against infringement, including products consisting of mid-power LEDs and high-power LEDs.
In addition to Seoul’s patent infringement actions, Everlight has been implicated in other patent infringement lawsuits as described below. Nam Ki-bum, Vice President of the Research Center at Seoul, said, “Several LED companies have grown rapidly in a short period of time despite a lack of valuable patent portfolios, which is like building a castle on quicksand. There is no underlying foundation for the company’s products. Seoul, however, has been investing 10% of its revenue in research and development for many years to develop innovative technology and strengthen our patent portfolio. To support a fair market that respects intellectual property rights, Seoul will continuously monitor and take action against alleged infringers in any countries where infringement occurs.”
* Reference [source: various media news articles]
<Table: Recent LED industry Patent Litigations relating to Everlight products>
|Plaintiff
|Defendant
|Business Relation
|Patented Technology
|Courts
|State
|Link
|Nichia
|WOFI Leuchten
|Everlight subsidiary
|phosphor
|Düsseldorf District Court, Germany
|Nichia won the suit in the court of first instance and the court ruled for an injunction
|
http://www.ledinside.com/news/2016/12/nichia_clinches_two_legal_victories_against_everlight_in_german_district_courts
http://www.nichia.co.jp/en/about_nichia/2016/2016_122102.html
|Nichia
|REGO-Lighting
|Used a white LED tube light product by Everlight subsidiary Zenar
|phosphor
|Düsseldorf District Court, Germany
|On Dec. 5, 2016, the appeals court confirmed patent infringement and ruled in favor of Nichia.
|
http://www.nichia.co.jp/en/about_nichia/2016/2016_122101.html
http://www.ledinside.com/news/2016/12/nichia_clinches_two_legal_victories_against_everlight_in_german_district_courts
|Nichia
|Everlight
|Everlight
|phosphor
|Düsseldorf District Court, Germany
|On Oct. 24, 2016, the court granted a preliminary injunction.
|
http://www.nichia.co.jp/en/about_nichia/2016/2016_111701.html
http://www.ledinside.com/news/2016/11/german_court_grants_nichia_preliminary_injunctions_for_white_led_products_that_infringed_patents
|Nichia
|Tachibana Eletech and E&E Japan
|Distributor of blue LEDs manufactured by Everlight in Japan
|LED chip
|Tokyo District Court, Japan
|On Oct. 14, 2016, the court issued an oder ruled for an infringement in favor of Nichia.
|
http://www.nichia.co.jp/en/about_nichia/2016/2016_102001.html
http://www.ledinside.com/press/2016/10/nichia_wins_patent_infringement_lawsuit_against_tachibana_and_ee_japan_in_tokyo
|Nichia
|Mouser
|Distributor of Everlight products
|phosphor
|Düsseldorf District Court, Germany
|On Oct. 7, 2016, the court granted a preliminary injunction.
|
http://www.nichia.co.jp/en/about_nichia/2016/2016_101301.html
http://www.ledinside.com/news/2016/10/german_court_grants_preliminary_injunction_against_mouser_based_on_nichia_yag_patent
|Nichia
|Everlight
|Everlight
|LED Package
|The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas
|The Federal Circuit affirmed an infringement of Nichia’s patents.
|
http://www.nichia.co.jp/en/about_nichia/2017/2017_050901.html
http://www.ledinside.com/news/2017/5/nichia_wins_important_victory_in_federal_circuit_appeal
|Nichia
|EBV Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG and EBV Management GmbH (both “EBV“)
|Distributor of Everlight products
|phosphor
|Düsseldorf District Court, Germany
|Still in progress
|
http://www.nichia.co.jp/en/about_nichia/2017/2017_030802.html
http://www.ledinside.com/press/2017/3/nichia
_files_patent_infringement_lawsuit_against_
ebv_in_germany_regarding_white_led_
|Nichia
|Everlight Electronics (China) and Beijing Ducheng Yiguang Electronic Devices Selling Center
|Everlight subsidiary
|phosphor
|Beijing Intellectual Property Court, China
|Still in progress
|
http://www.nichia.co.jp/en/about_nichia/2016/2016_032401.html
http://www.ledinside.com/news/2016/3/nichia_files_new_led_patent_infringement_lawsuits_respectively_in_china_and_us
|Seoul Semiconductor
|Mouser
|Distributor of Everlight products
|High Power LED
|Düsseldorf District Court, Germany
|Still in progress
|
http://www.ledinside.com/news/2017/4/seoul_semiconductor_files_patent_infringement_lawsuit_in_germany
|Seoul Semiconductor
|Mouser
|Distributor of Everlight products
|Mid Power LED
|Düsseldorf District Court, Germany
|On April 28, 2017, Seoul filed the lawsuit.
About Seoul Semiconductor:
Seoul Semiconductor develops and commercializes light emitting diodes (LEDs) for automotive, general illumination, specialty lighting, and backlighting markets. As the fifth-largest LED manufacturer globally, Seoul Semiconductor holds more than 12,000 patents, offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products such as Wicop – a simpler structured Package-Free LED which provides market leading color uniformity, cost savings at the fixture level with high lumen density and allows design flexibility; Acrich, the world's leading direct AC LED; Acrich MJT multi-junction technology; a proprietary family of high-voltage LEDs; NanoDriver Series – World’s Smallest 24W DC LED Drivers and nPola, a new LED product based on GaN-substrate technology that achieves over ten times the output of conventional LEDs.
For more information about Seoul Semiconductor, please visit http://www.seoulsemicon.com
# Trademarks: Wicop and Acrich are trademarks of Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170524005266/en/
Contact information
Asia
Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd
Jake Jung, +82 070.4391.8270
Email: pr@seoulsemicon.com
or
Europe
Seoul Semiconductor Europe GmbH
Ariane Heim, +49 (0)89 450 3690-0
Email: press.eu@seoulsemicon.com
or
North America
Seoul Semiconductor Inc.
David Cox, +1 (919) 410-9856
Email: David.cox@seoulsemicon.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
CONQUEST Acquires 6 Solar Parks in France from Solairedirect24.5.2017 12:30
CONQUEST Asset Management (“CONQUEST”) reached a final agreement with Solairedirect, a subsidiary of Engie (ENGI.PA), to acquire a portfolio of six solar photovoltaic parks in France. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170524005505/en/ (Photo: Business Wire) The real assets portfolio, located in the South of France, represents a total of 35MW power capacity. The assets are supported by up to 20-year power purchase agreements with French incumbent utility EDF, and they benefit from long-term partnerships in operations & maintenance with the Engie Group. “This transaction is the result of the relentless work and expertise developed at CONQUEST in the infrastructure space and renewable power real assets over the past years, and is a strong illustration of CON
Icynene Europe Announces Suite of New Product Innovations as Growth Within European Market Continues24.5.2017 11:45
Icynene Europe S.P.R.L. today announced the release of several new spray foam products as it continues to experience sustained growth within established markets and expand into new regions. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170524005071/en/ Icynene has introduced a new closed-cell spray foam product featuring HFO blowing agent Opteon 1100™ from Chemours Company, a low-VOC closed-cell spray foam product as well as a low-pressure kit for touch-up and repair work. The product innovation complements Icynene’s move to begin manufacturing within the Czech Republic. “Continual product innovation and the introduction of several new high-performance insulation products demonstrate that Icynene continues to lead and evolve the spray foam insulation category. Moreover, through fostering key partnerships,
Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals Acquires Promising Assets from Igenica Biotherapeutics in the Field of Immuno-Oncology24.5.2017 09:00
Pierre Fabre, the 2nd largest French private Pharmaceutical group, today announced the signature of a definitive purchase agreement to acquire several assets from the biotechnology company Igenica Biotherapeutics, based in Burlingame, California, USA. The agreement includes innovative immunotherapies targeting immune checkpoints that may reverse the resistance to existing immuno therapies. The most advanced asset is currently at preclinical stage and is expected to be administered to patients in the coming 2 to 3 years. The agreement also comprises a series of early discovery targets. “This agreement is in line with recent collaborations signed by Pierre Fabre with biotechnology companies and academic laboratories in the fields of oncology and dermatology and confirms our Research & Development dynamic through external partners” said Laurent Audoly, Head of Pierre Fabre Pharmace
Malaysian Strategic Investment Fund Khazanah Nasional Invests In Sigfox24.5.2017 09:00
Sigfox, the world’s leading provider of connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that Khazanah Nasional Berhad (Khazanah), the strategic investment fund of the Government of Malaysia, has acquired a minority stake in the company. Khazanah joins Alto Invest, Salesforce Ventures, Henri Seydoux, Swen CP, Tamer Group and Total as new investor in Sigfox. Over the past few years, Sigfox has deployed its presence in South-East Asia by opening up its regional headquarters in Singapore and securing contracts with local channel partners in Taiwan, Hong-Kong, Singapore and Japan, where the network is already present. “We are proud to welcome Khazanah as an investor. The investment will help Sigfox to further enhance deployment in Asia, while creating new opportunities for the company,” said Ludovic Le Moan CEO of Sigfox. Lazard acted as sole
Victor Christou to Present at Global University Venturing: Fusion Event in London24.5.2017 09:00
Cambridge Innovation Capital (CIC), a Cambridge-based investor in technology and healthcare companies, announces that its CEO, Victor Christou, will be presenting at the Global University Venturing: Fusion event in London this evening. Christou will address the current issues in venture funding, including the substantial gap between seed and scale-up. A recent study of over 1,000 UK science and technology businesses suggests that less than 10% of start-ups cross the chasm to scale-up stage. If more sources of scale-up funding are established in the UK, over time fewer early-stage UK businesses should be pressured to sell earlier than they would do in an ideal scenario. A comparison across clusters in the UK shows that the ‘Golden Triangle’ of Oxford, Cambridge and London is home to over 60% of UK science and technology businesses. Of these three, Cambridge has created the mo
Biogen’s FAMPYRA® Granted Standard Marketing Authorization in European Union for Improvement of Walking in People with MS24.5.2017 08:30
The European Commission (EC) has granted a standard marketing authorization for FAMPYRA (prolonged-release fampridine tablets) for walking improvement in people with multiple sclerosis (MS), Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) announced today. The approval is based on the results of the Phase 3 ENHANCE study, which confirm the clinically meaningful benefits and safety of FAMPYRA over the long term in people with both relapsing and progressive forms of MS. The ENHANCE study was conducted following the EC’s conditional marketing authorization for FAMPYRA in 2011. FAMPYRA can be used alone or with existing MS therapies, including immunomodulatory drugs. “Approximately 80 percent of people with MS experience walking impairment, one of the most common issues with the disease. We frequently hear from people living with MS that these walking challenges affect their independence, restrict their ability to w
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme