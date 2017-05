Reima Rytsölä: Lisää läpinäkyvyyttä omistajuuteen

Kari Jordan continues as Chairman of Varma’s Supervisory Board 18.5.2017 09:09

Varma’s Supervisory Board held its constitutive meeting on 17th May. Kari Jordan, the CEO of Metsä Group, continues as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and Satu Wrede, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Metroauto Group Oy, is the Deputy Chair. Saana Siekkinen, Director of the Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions (SAK) was elected as the new Deputy Chair of the Supervisory Board.