Islannin presidentti vierailee Suomessa

Finland 100: Nordic heads of state to celebrate the anniversary of Finland's independence 16.5.2017 09:47

Office of the President of the Republic of FinlandPress release 26/201716 May 2017 Nordic heads of state will celebrate the centenary of Finland’s independence in Helsinki on Thursday 1 June 2017. President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö and Mrs Jenni Haukio will be the hosts for the day. The presidential couple will welcome Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway and President Guðni Thorlacius Jóhannesson and his spouse, Eliza Jean Reid, of Iceland in ceremonies beginning in the forecourt of the Presidential Palace at 10.30 am. After the ceremonies, the presidential and royal couples will greet the public from the balcony of the Presidential Palace. The general public can watch the guests arrive at the Market Square (Kauppatori in Finnish) and Pohjoisesplanadi. To the City Hall on foot After the programme at the Presidential Palace, the day will continue with a lunch hosted by Helsinki’s incoming mayor Jan