MEDIAKUTSU: Suomi100-teollisuustapahtuma kutsuu Tampereelle 29.-31.5.

PRESS INVITATION: Finland100’s industry event invites to Tampere on 29-31 May 24.5.2017 15:16

Minister of Labor Jari Lindström and industry’s top figures from Finland and abroad gather to the Manufacturing Performance Days 2017 (MPD) event in Tampere at the beginning of next week. Karl-Heinz Land, Ralf-Michael Franke, Henrik Ehrnrooth, Kimmo Alkio, and many others all represent the absolute top expertise and top companies in their own fields.