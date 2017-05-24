PRESS INVITATION: Finland100’s industry event invites to Tampere on 29-31 May

24.5.2017 15:16 | MPD

Minister of Labor Jari Lindström and industry’s top figures from Finland and abroad gather to the Manufacturing Performance Days 2017 (MPD) event in Tampere at the beginning of next week. Karl-Heinz Land, Ralf-Michael Franke, Henrik Ehrnrooth, Kimmo Alkio, and many others all represent the absolute top expertise and top companies in their own fields.

REMINDER PRESS INVITATION 24.5.2017

The MPD will take place in Tampere from May the 29th till the 31st. The theme is Towards Outcome Economy. The main event will be held in Tampere Hall on 30 May. MPD is organized by the ecosystem of Finland’s digitalizing manufacturing industry, led by DIMECC Ltd.

‘We are expecting close to one thousand participants, with the majority representing the top leadership of the industry’, rejoices Tomas Hedenborg, the host of the event and the President of Orgalime, the Association for European Engineering Industries.

Media will be offered most interesting programme on 30 May. Speakers include international stars such as Karl-Heinz Land, known as the Digital Darwinist & Evangelist and the creator of Oracle’s success. Ralf-Michael Franke is CEO of Siemens Factory Automation Business Unit, and a visionary of industrial automation.

Several other top figures from abroad will be present, such as Dr. Guillaume Vendroux, CEO, Manufacturing (DELMIA DEO), Dassault Systèmes, who will be speaking on Wednesday 31 May.

Also onboard are leading Finnish names, amongst others CEO of Tieto Corporation, Kimmo Alkio, CEO of KONE Corporation, Henrik Ehrnrooth, and CEO of Valmet Automotive, Ilpo Korhonen. Greetings on behalf of the EU will be delivered by Jyrki Katainen, Vice-President of the European Commission by video.

Startups are likewise strongly present at the MPD. One of the speakers is Sami Kuusela, “Hupparihörhö”.

‘This underlines the importance of the startup world to our industry and our future wellbeing, just as the industry’s great MPIDEA competition, where startups are featuring strongly’, says Hedenborg.

The MPIDEA competition, 100,000 new jobs to Finland as its goal, is coming to an end in Tampere. On Tuesday 30 May Top 3 proposals are presented, and the Chair of the Jury, Minister of Labor Jari Lindström hands out the Main Prize for the winner: access to a unique sparring in the growth accelerator ReNew Growth of McKinsey & Company. The MPIDEA competition, organized now for the first time, is launched by DIMECC Ltd, in cooperation with the first initiator Siemens, McKinsey, the Federation of Finnish Technology Industries, Tieto and Fastems.

Registration and more information:

More information: www.mpdays.com, the event’s exact programme with speakers can be found here.

Media registration for MPD event, additional info for media, interview requests:

Henna Hopia, +358 45 601 8886, henna.hopia@hopiasepat.fi or Jussi Seppälä, +358 50 529 4562, jussi.seppala@hopiasepat.fi.

MPD leaders’ contact info:

Tomas Hedenborg, Chair, MPD Organisation Committee, +358 50 310 1999, tomas.hedenborg@fastems.com

Reijo Tuokko, MPD Programme Chair, +358 40 849 0270, reijo.tuokko@dimecc.com

Harri Kulmala, CEO, DIMECC Ltd, +358 40 840 6380, harri.kulmala@dimecc.com

Follow in social media: #MPDAYS, #MPIDEA