Fabric Genomics Partners with European Server Provider ITTM to Deliver Secure Genomic Analysis in Europe

Fabric Genomics, a global computational genomics company offering data analysis and clinical reporting tools, announced today that it has partnered with data management company ITTM S.A. (Information Technology for Translational Medicine) to provide secure genomic data hosting capabilities for EU customers. By combining Fabric Genomics’ leading analysis tools with ITTM’s proven secure hosting and infrastructure solutions, we bring best-in-class genomic technology and patient privacy solutions to clinical labs, pharmaceutical companies, and genome projects.

Fabric Genomics’ analysis tools are already used by EU customers, such as Genomics England’s 100,000 Genomes Project, a groundbreaking genomic country sequencing program that focuses on rare diseases and cancer. Our Opal Clinical platform has delivered more than 500 clinical reports for the 100,000 Genome Project, with a goal of improving therapeutic treatments through genomic medicine. Fabric Genomics is expanding in the EU with a proven track record of customers such as LabCorp, one of the biggest reference labs in the US, Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine, one of the most prominent pediatric clinical genomic centers led by Dr. Stephan Kingsmore, and Vanderbilt University Medical Center, a clinical site for the National Institutes of Health’s UDN (Undiagnosed Disease Network.)

“ITTM is an important strategic partner to help us expand our NGS analysis tools in the EU. We are impressed by ITTM’s commitment to security and patient privacy, as well as their leadership in genomics data storage,” said Mathias Klozenbuecher, VP of Business Development for Fabric Genomics. “Our Opal Clinical platform for NGS interpretation of panels, exomes and genomes for hereditary diseases and oncology is widely used around the world and continues to become the gold standard of interpretation for clinical labs, research institutions, hospitals, and country genome programs.”

“We selected Fabric Genomics as a key NGS collaborator for the EU market because of their expertise in rapid and accurate genomic analysis,” said Andreas Kremer, Ph.D., co-founder and General Manager of ITTM. “NGS testing is growing in Europe, and there is a need for the interpretation of genomic patient data in a secure environment. More and more clinicians are sequencing patient data for rare diseases and cancer, and there is a need to quickly and accurately interpret this data. In some EU countries, regulations prohibit the transfer of personal data across borders, so we are thrilled to provide optimal hosting services to those customers who do not have their own servers.”

Reinhard Schneider, Head of the Bioinformatics Core Facility at the University of Luxembourg’s LCSB said, “Offering Fabric Genomics’ services through the ITTM platform brings world-class clinical NGS data interpretation services to the EU.”

Fabric Genomics’ platform is a scalable end-to-end genomic data analysis solution, offering secondary analysis, tertiary analysis, and clinical reporting. Our industry-leading secondary analysis tools process genomic data with high computing efficiency, fast turnaround times, exceptional accuracy, and 100% consistency. Opal Clinical, our tertiary analysis tool for interpretation, classification, and annotation, utilizes proprietary VAAST and Phevor algorithms to help identify casual mutation(s) in high complexity cases such as pediatric diagnostic odysseys and country sequencing projects.

About Fabric Genomics

Fabric Genomics™ is a global computational genomics company offering end-to-end genomic data analysis, annotation, curation, classification, and reporting solutions to clinical labs, hospital labs, country sequencing programs, and life science companies. Fabric Genomics’ analytic capabilities begin with raw data analysis and include the delivery of rapid, comprehensive insights for high throughput panels, exomes, and whole genomes. Our software can process FASTQ, BAM or VCF files, providing alignment, variant calling, guideline-driven variant classification, variant interpretation, and clinical reporting for hereditary diseases and oncology. Our breakthrough Biograph technology enables accurate detection of structural variants and provides population-scale data mining capabilities. Fabric Genomics was founded by scientists and industry pioneers in bioinformatics, large-scale genomics and molecular diagnostics and is headquartered in California. By accelerating access to insights related to the cause of genetic diseases, Fabric Genomics is leading the way in precision healthcare. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About ITTM S.A.

ITTM S.A. is a spin-off company of the Luxembourg Centre for Systems Biomedicine (LCSB) of the University of Luxembourg. They provide data integration and knowledge management solutions and services to all bio-medical research areas. It focuses on providing quality data in the right context especially on translational medicine studies and clinical trials, in which heterogeneous data need to be curated, linked and integrated. ITTM S.A. offers cutting-edge clinical and multi-omics data analysis, visualization and text-mining solutions. For more information about ITTM, please visit www.ittm-solutions.com.

