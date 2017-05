Löytyykö pihaltasi sisukkaita suomalaisia humalia? – ilmianna ne Luonnonvarakeskukselle

Abundant catches of Baltic herring and sprat offshore – poor catches on the coast 23.5.2017 09:01

Finland’s commercial marine fishing catch amounted to 157 million kilograms in 2016. The bulk of this catch consisted of Baltic herring and sprat. Record amounts of both were caught, mainly by trawling offshore. The majority of the fishermen fished with gill nets or trap nets in coastal areas. Their catch was exceptionally low again last year.