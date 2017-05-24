Rimini Street Wins Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year

24.5.2017 16:03 | Business Wire

Rimini Street, Inc., the leading global independent provider of enterprise software support services for SAP SE’s (NYSE:SAP) Business Suite, BusinessObjects and HANA Database software and Oracle Corporation’s (NYSE:ORCL) Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Oracle Middleware, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Agile PLM and Oracle ATG Web Commerce software, today announced that it has won the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year Stevie Award in The 15th Annual American Business Awards. The Company was also recognized for its continued focus on delivering outstanding service to its Oracle and SAP support clients worldwide with multiple Stevie Awards in the Customer Service Department of the Year, Customer Service Team of the Year and Customer Service Executive of the Year categories. These top distinctions are further validation of the benefits that clients receive from Rimini Street’s high-quality service delivery and forward-thinking approach to innovation.

Earlier this year, Rimini Street was also honored with two awards in the 11th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service in two categories - Customer Service Department of the Year and Customer Service Individual of the Year. This year marks the sixth consecutive year that Rimini Street has been recognized with multiple Stevie Awards recognizing the Company’s customer service excellence and premium-level services.

Leading and Innovating the Software Support Market for Over a Decade

Since 2005, Rimini Street has led the independent support market with premium, next-generation software support services that are more robust than those included in standard vendor maintenance, delivered at half the annual maintenance fee. The breadth of features includes support for customizations, interoperability support and performance tuning. Additionally, every Rimini Street client is assigned a named, dedicated Primary Support Engineer (PSE) with an average of 15 years of experience in their respective applications and technologies, who works closely with a team of specialists to ensure every client support request is resolved 24/7/365. Rimini Street also leads the industry for enterprise software support service level commitments with 15-minute or less guaranteed response times for P1 critical cases.

Today, with support for 13 product lines and more than 900 employees around the world, Rimini Street has already helped nearly 1,900 signed global clients, including more than 160 of the Fortune 500 and Global 100, recognize immediate IT cost savings, benefit from premium-level support services and leverage their savings into innovations that drive growth and achieve business objectives – and in the process, Rimini Street redefined the enterprise software support industry. For these reasons, Rimini Street was named Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year by the American Business Awards.

Customer Support Excellence Once Again Recognized with Multiple Stevie Awards

The Global Support Department at Rimini Street earned the Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year based on the ultra-responsive support provided to Oracle and SAP clients globally. Made up of hundreds of professionals who provide support to clients across 117 countries, Rimini Street’s Global Support Department is measured by client satisfaction surveys which provide feedback in several areas: level of knowledge, understanding of the issue, professionalism, responsiveness, effective communication, timely resolution and effectiveness of the resolution. In 2016, the department resolved over 19,000 very complex cases. During this time, the department averaged less than five-minute response times for critical cases and high-priority cases, and achieved client satisfaction survey results of 4.8 average out of 5.0 (with 5 being “excellent”).

Separately, Rimini Street’s Global Siebel Support Team was also recognized with a Stevie Award for Customer Service Team of the Year for reaching an important milestone in 2016 – achieving a near-perfect client satisfaction score of 4.96 out of 5.0.

Another Stevie Award was presented to group vice president of Global Support Craig Mackereth in the Customer Service Executive of the Year category. Mackereth oversees the development and manages delivery of Rimini Street support services. Under his leadership, Rimini Street’s turnover rate remained at single digits in 2016, while the average industry employee turnover rate is more than 25%. Additionally, his team closed 19,715 cases with under five-minute response times.

Rounding out the award wins, Rimini Street was also recognized for Product Management/Development Executive of the Year, Product Management Department of the Year, and Product Developer of the Year.

“Since 2005, Rimini Street has focused on developing and investing in innovative solutions that are reshaping the enterprise support industry and addressing the evolving needs of enterprise software licensees worldwide, and we are honored to be recognized for so many awards, including Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year,” said Seth Ravin, Rimini Street CEO. “Our focus and commitment to providing our clients with the most responsive, high quality support in the industry has never wavered, and I could not be prouder of our team for six consecutive years of winning these prominent awards for excellence in customer service.”

