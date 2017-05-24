Rimini Street Wins Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year
24.5.2017 16:03 | Business Wire
Rimini Street, Inc., the leading global independent provider of enterprise software support services for SAP SE’s (NYSE:SAP) Business Suite, BusinessObjects and HANA Database software and Oracle Corporation’s (NYSE:ORCL) Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Oracle Middleware, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Agile PLM and Oracle ATG Web Commerce software, today announced that it has won the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year Stevie Award in The 15th Annual American Business Awards. The Company was also recognized for its continued focus on delivering outstanding service to its Oracle and SAP support clients worldwide with multiple Stevie Awards in the Customer Service Department of the Year, Customer Service Team of the Year and Customer Service Executive of the Year categories. These top distinctions are further validation of the benefits that clients receive from Rimini Street’s high-quality service delivery and forward-thinking approach to innovation.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170524005448/en/
Rimini Street announced that it has won the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year Stevie Award in The 15th Annual American Business Awards (Photo: Business Wire)
Earlier this year, Rimini Street was also honored with two awards in the 11th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service in two categories - Customer Service Department of the Year and Customer Service Individual of the Year. This year marks the sixth consecutive year that Rimini Street has been recognized with multiple Stevie Awards recognizing the Company’s customer service excellence and premium-level services.
Leading and Innovating the Software Support Market for Over a Decade
Since 2005, Rimini Street has led the independent support market with premium, next-generation software support services that are more robust than those included in standard vendor maintenance, delivered at half the annual maintenance fee. The breadth of features includes support for customizations, interoperability support and performance tuning. Additionally, every Rimini Street client is assigned a named, dedicated Primary Support Engineer (PSE) with an average of 15 years of experience in their respective applications and technologies, who works closely with a team of specialists to ensure every client support request is resolved 24/7/365. Rimini Street also leads the industry for enterprise software support service level commitments with 15-minute or less guaranteed response times for P1 critical cases.
Today, with support for 13 product lines and more than 900 employees around the world, Rimini Street has already helped nearly 1,900 signed global clients, including more than 160 of the Fortune 500 and Global 100, recognize immediate IT cost savings, benefit from premium-level support services and leverage their savings into innovations that drive growth and achieve business objectives – and in the process, Rimini Street redefined the enterprise software support industry. For these reasons, Rimini Street was named Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year by the American Business Awards.
Customer Support Excellence Once Again Recognized with Multiple Stevie Awards
The Global Support Department at Rimini Street earned the Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year based on the ultra-responsive support provided to Oracle and SAP clients globally. Made up of hundreds of professionals who provide support to clients across 117 countries, Rimini Street’s Global Support Department is measured by client satisfaction surveys which provide feedback in several areas: level of knowledge, understanding of the issue, professionalism, responsiveness, effective communication, timely resolution and effectiveness of the resolution. In 2016, the department resolved over 19,000 very complex cases. During this time, the department averaged less than five-minute response times for critical cases and high-priority cases, and achieved client satisfaction survey results of 4.8 average out of 5.0 (with 5 being “excellent”).
Separately, Rimini Street’s Global Siebel Support Team was also recognized with a Stevie Award for Customer Service Team of the Year for reaching an important milestone in 2016 – achieving a near-perfect client satisfaction score of 4.96 out of 5.0.
Another Stevie Award was presented to group vice president of Global Support Craig Mackereth in the Customer Service Executive of the Year category. Mackereth oversees the development and manages delivery of Rimini Street support services. Under his leadership, Rimini Street’s turnover rate remained at single digits in 2016, while the average industry employee turnover rate is more than 25%. Additionally, his team closed 19,715 cases with under five-minute response times.
Rounding out the award wins, Rimini Street was also recognized for Product Management/Development Executive of the Year, Product Management Department of the Year, and Product Developer of the Year.
“Since 2005, Rimini Street has focused on developing and investing in innovative solutions that are reshaping the enterprise support industry and addressing the evolving needs of enterprise software licensees worldwide, and we are honored to be recognized for so many awards, including Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year,” said Seth Ravin, Rimini Street CEO. “Our focus and commitment to providing our clients with the most responsive, high quality support in the industry has never wavered, and I could not be prouder of our team for six consecutive years of winning these prominent awards for excellence in customer service.”
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
About Rimini Street, Inc.
Rimini Street is the global leader in providing independent enterprise software support services. The company has redefined enterprise support services since 2005 with an innovative, award-winning program that enables Oracle and SAP licensees to save up to 90 percent on total support costs. Clients can remain on their current software release without any required upgrades for a minimum of 15 years. Nearly 1,900 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries have selected Rimini Street as their trusted, independent support provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “plan,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are based on various assumptions. If the risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Rimini Street assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
© 2017 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170524005448/en/
Contact information
Rimini Street, Inc.
Michelle McGlocklin, +1 925-523-8414
mmcglocklin@riministreet.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
PubMatic Extends Prebid.js With OpenWrap, Industry First Hybrid Client- and Server-Side Wrapper Solution24.5.2017 16:30
PubMatic, the automation solutions company for an open digital media industry, today announced further expansion of its OpenWrap product, now the industry’s first free and fully-supported hybrid wrapper solution. Extending the most widely used open-source container script, Prebid.js, OpenWrap optimizes a publisher’s integration mix of client- and server-side demand to future-proof their ad decisioning strategies. “Publishers no longer need to choose between growing monetization today with client-side integrations and preparing for a future where auctions will transition to the server-side,” said Evan Simeone, SVP of product management, PubMatic. “By extending the leading open-source code, Prebid.js, which has access to over 70 demand partners and hundreds of DSPs, OpenWrap now provides publishers with the broadest access to demand in market while eliminating the need for them to make tradeoff
LBC Tank Terminals Holding Netherlands B.V. Announces Q3 FY17 Financial Results Conference Call24.5.2017 15:38
LBC Tank Terminals announced today it will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for Q3 FY17 ended 31 March 2017. The results will be published today, Wednesday, 24th May 2017, followed by a conference call for all investors on Tuesday, 6th June 2017 at 16:00 (Central European Summer Time) / 10:00 (Eastern Daylight Time). Call details and copies of the financial statements will be made available on the Intralinks website. Investors of LBC Tank Terminals Holding Netherlands B.V. Senior Notes, due 2023, can request access to Intralinks by contacting investors@lbctt.com. LBC Tank Terminals LBC Tank Terminals is one of the largest independent operators of bulk liquid storage terminals and the second largest independent chemical storage company in terms of global storage capacity. LBC currently manages a substantial network
Rockwell Automation CEO Discusses Future of Industrial Internet of Things24.5.2017 15:34
Blake Moret, president and CEO of Rockwell Automation, spoke on Internet of Things (IoT) adoption and its impact on industrial productivity, sharing insights with more than 1,200 business leaders at Cisco’s IoT World Forum in London today. As the industry’s only company solely dedicated to industrial automation and information, Rockwell Automation is uniquely positioned to understand the challenges and opportunities associated with harnessing the future of smart manufacturing. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170524005658/en/ Blake Moret, president and CEO of Rockwell Automation, explains how the Internet of Things impacts industrial productivity at Cisco's IoT World Forum in London. (Photo Credit: Aidan Synnott) As Moret described, the positive outcomes associated with IoT will continue t
ABB Strengthens Commitment to Canada24.5.2017 15:32
ABB today officially inaugurated its new $90 million state-of-the-art Canadian headquarters and Customer Innovation Center, which will serve 700 employees who were previously spread across six locations in Greater Montreal. Campus Montreal houses research and development, manufacturing, assembly and testing for ABB's energy value chain. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170524005652/en/ New ABB Canada headquarters in Montreal (Photo: Business Wire) “The new headquarters reaffirms ABB’s commitment to Canada as a growth market and an important customer base,” said ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer. “It strengthens our capacity to provide our leading offering to our customers and support them with the digital transformation of their operations. We are in the midst of the Fourth Industrial Revo
Fabric Genomics Partners with European Server Provider ITTM to Deliver Secure Genomic Analysis in Europe24.5.2017 15:00
Fabric Genomics, a global computational genomics company offering data analysis and clinical reporting tools, announced today that it has partnered with data management company ITTM S.A. (Information Technology for Translational Medicine) to provide secure genomic data hosting capabilities for EU customers. By combining Fabric Genomics’ leading analysis tools with ITTM’s proven secure hosting and infrastructure solutions, we bring best-in-class genomic technology and patient privacy solutions to clinical labs, pharmaceutical companies, and genome projects. Fabric Genomics’ analysis tools are already used by EU customers, such as Genomics England’s 100,000 Genomes Project, a groundbreaking genomic country sequencing program that focuses on rare diseases and cancer. Our Opal Clinical platform has delivered more than 500 clinical reports for the 100,000 Genome Project, with a goal of impr
Takeda Showcases Broadened Oncology Portfolio Through Data Presentations at Upcoming Medical Meetings24.5.2017 15:00
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502) today announced that the company will feature new clinical analyses and outcomes research during three upcoming medical meetings: the 53rd Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), June 2-6 in Chicago, the 22nd Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA), June 22-25 in Madrid, and the International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma 2017 (ICML), June 14-17 in Lugano, Switzerland. Presentations at this year’s meetings will highlight Takeda’s ongoing commitment to patients with hematologic cancers, while demonstrating a broadened portfolio with the recent addition of new targeted therapies and pipeline assets in solid tumors. “Takeda Oncology’s presence at these upcoming medical meetings demonstrates our relentless pursuit to deliver innovations for patients with cancer,” said Christophe Bianchi, M.D., Pr
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme