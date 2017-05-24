Brand Embassy Appoints Head of Product and Targets Global Partnerships to Fuel Growth
24.5.2017 17:00 | Business Wire
Breakout technology provider in the Digital Customer Service space, Brand Embassy, has appointed former-Skype executive, Marco Bottaro, as Head of Product, responsible for fulfilment of the product roadmap and aligning the needs of Brand Embassy users in more than 30 countries around the world with technical and business imperatives.
Marco heads up a team of developers, designers and UX specialists in Brand Embassy’s development hub in Prague, Czech Republic. He owns the Brand Embassy product strategy, which includes the integration of AI technologies, advanced Live Chat features, and deeper, more seamless integrations with large-scale CRM providers and legacy contact center providers, via platformization of the product.
“Consumers today expect more contextual, personal interaction from brands, when and where they want it, however legacy systems providers are struggling to provide an answer to the growing demand of customers on digital channels,” says Marco Bottaro, Brand Embassy Head of Product. “Brand Embassy is built for companies with increasingly high volumes on digital channels. We help companies to acquire, retain and grow customers through digital customer service at scale.
***
In other news, Brand Embassy continues to build out its global sales capabilities, targeting Direct and Indirect distribution, especially in the key markets of North America and LatAm.
"Brand Embassy has made a fundamental decision to leverage Direct and Indirect distribution for the near future. We are pleased to announce that Garrison Macri, founder of GTM Advising (and a current investor of Brand Embassy) has been retained to build out and lead our Global Partnerships strategy", says Vit Horky, co-founder and CEO of Brand Embassy.
"Brand Embassy has a tremendous solution in the rapidly emerging Digital Customer Service space,” says Garrison Macri . “Digital Customer Engagement is one of the fastest growing technology segments. My core goal is to build and guide a global consortium of Independent Agents and Channel Partner companies, who focus in the Digital media space, to generate over 50% of Brand Embassy's revenue in 3 years. We welcome all relevant partners to participate in our growth".
